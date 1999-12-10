HDFC FMP 1359D September 2022 Sr 46 IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: HDFC Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: HDFC FMP 1359D September 2022 Sr 46 IDCW
AMC
: HDFC Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Fixed Maturity Plans
Launch Date
: 30-Sep-2022
Fund Manager
: Anupam Joshi
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 320.49
Invest wise with Expert advice
HDFC FMP 1359D September 2022 Sr 46 IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 11.9908
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
HDFC FMP 1359D September 2022 Sr 46 IDCW- NAV Chart
HDFC FMP 1359D September 2022 Sr 46 IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.34
0.87
1.98
3.55
7.72
-
-
7.58
|Category Avg
0.35
0.91
2.14
3.72
8.18
6.39
7.41
6.99
|Category Best
0.82
2.13
3.4
4.89
11.37
7.58
7.66
9.92
|Category Worst
-0.07
0.48
1.57
3.17
6.94
5.38
7.1
1.14
HDFC FMP 1359D September 2022 Sr 46 IDCW- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
HDFC FMP 1359D September 2022 Sr 46 IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 0
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|29.16
|10000000
|93.69
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|24.74
|8624000
|79.48
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|19.53
|6807300
|62.75
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|7.84
|2500000
|25.17
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|4.94
|1692800
|15.86
|Govt. Securities
|Tamil Nadu 2026
|-/-
|4.74
|1500000
|15.22
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|3.21
|1103000
|10.32
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra 2026
|-/-
|1.81
|575000
|5.83
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|1.52
|529800
|4.88
|Govt. Securities
|Rajasthan 2026
|-/-
|0.79
|250000
|2.53
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|0.39
|125000
|1.23
|Govt. Securities
|Uttar Pradesh 2026
|-/-
|0.16
|50000
|0.50
|Govt. Securities
|Andhra pradesh 2026
|-/-
|0.14
|45000
|0.45
|Govt. Securities
|Uttar Pradesh 2026
|-/-
|0.08
|25000
|0.25
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|0.51
|0
|1.64
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|0.44
|0
|1.40
Invest wise with Expert advice
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement