HDFC FMP 1406D August 2022 Sr 46 Direct IDCW Q
Summary Info
Fund Name
: HDFC Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: HDFC FMP 1406D August 2022 Sr 46 Direct IDCW Q
AMC
: HDFC Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Fixed Maturity Plans
Launch Date
: 17-Aug-2022
Fund Manager
: Anupam Joshi
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 249.45
Invest wise with Expert advice
HDFC FMP 1406D August 2022 Sr 46 Direct IDCW Q - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 10.0505
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
HDFC FMP 1406D August 2022 Sr 46 Direct IDCW Q- NAV Chart
HDFC FMP 1406D August 2022 Sr 46 Direct IDCW Q- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.27
0.82
2.03
3.66
8.12
-
-
6.59
|Category Avg
0.35
0.91
2.14
3.72
8.18
6.39
7.41
6.99
|Category Best
0.82
2.13
3.4
4.89
11.37
7.58
7.66
9.92
|Category Worst
-0.07
0.48
1.57
3.17
6.94
5.38
7.1
1.14
HDFC FMP 1406D August 2022 Sr 46 Direct IDCW Q- Latest Dividends
HDFC FMP 1406D August 2022 Sr 46 Direct IDCW Q- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 0
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|Tamil Nadu 2026
|-/-
|14.42
|3560000
|36.07
|Govt. Securities
|Rajasthan 2026
|-/-
|8.10
|2000000
|20.27
|Govt. Securities
|Gujarat 2026
|-/-
|7.96
|2000000
|19.90
|Govt. Securities
|Uttar Pradesh 2026
|-/-
|5.87
|1450000
|14.69
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra 2026
|-/-
|4.96
|1225000
|12.42
|Govt. Securities
|Rajasthan 2026
|-/-
|4.26
|1050000
|10.65
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|4.07
|1105500
|10.18
|Govt. Securities
|RAJASTHAN 2026
|-/-
|4.05
|1000000
|10.14
|Govt. Securities
|Telangana 2026
|-/-
|4.05
|1000000
|10.13
|Govt. Securities
|Uttar Pradesh 2026
|-/-
|4.05
|1000000
|10.13
|Govt. Securities
|Tamil Nadu 2026
|-/-
|4.03
|1000000
|10.07
|Govt. Securities
|Rajasthan 2026
|-/-
|3.97
|1000000
|9.92
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|2.62
|700000
|6.55
|Govt. Securities
|Andhra pradesh 2026
|-/-
|2.25
|555000
|5.63
|Govt. Securities
|Uttar Pradesh 2026
|-/-
|2.03
|500000
|5.07
|Govt. Securities
|Haryana 2026
|-/-
|2.02
|500000
|5.06
|Govt. Securities
|Tamil Nadu 2026
|-/-
|2.02
|500000
|5.06
|Govt. Securities
|Gujarat 2026
|-/-
|2.02
|500000
|5.06
|Govt. Securities
|HP 2026
|-/-
|1.99
|500000
|4.98
|Govt. Securities
|Telangana 2026
|-/-
|1.99
|500000
|4.96
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|1.86
|500000
|4.66
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|1.86
|500000
|4.65
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|1.84
|500000
|4.60
|Govt. Securities
|Uttar Pradesh 2026
|-/-
|1.22
|300000
|3.04
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|1.19
|300000
|2.97
|Govt. Securities
|Kerala 2026
|-/-
|0.81
|200000
|2.02
|Govt. Securities
|Andhra Pradesh 2026
|-/-
|0.39
|96200
|0.97
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra 2026
|-/-
|0.35
|85000
|0.86
|Govt. Securities
|Andhra pradesh 2026
|-/-
|0.33
|82600
|0.83
|Govt. Securities
|BIHAR 2026
|-/-
|0.16
|40000
|0.40
|Govt. Securities
|Uttar Pradesh 2026
|-/-
|0.16
|40000
|0.40
|Govt. Securities
|Uttar Pradesh 2026
|-/-
|0.10
|25000
|0.25
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|0.10
|25000
|0.25
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|2.00
|0
|4.95
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|0.90
|0
|2.24
Invest wise with Expert advice
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement