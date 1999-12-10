HDFC FMP 1861D March 2022 Sr 46 Direct IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: HDFC Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: HDFC FMP 1861D March 2022 Sr 46 Direct IDCW
AMC
: HDFC Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Fixed Maturity Plans
Launch Date
: 04-Mar-2022
Fund Manager
: Anupam Joshi
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 459.48
HDFC FMP 1861D March 2022 Sr 46 Direct IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 12.1792
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
HDFC FMP 1861D March 2022 Sr 46 Direct IDCW- NAV Chart
HDFC FMP 1861D March 2022 Sr 46 Direct IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.43
0.98
2.33
3.92
8.65
6.4
-
6.57
|Category Avg
0.35
0.91
2.14
3.72
8.18
6.39
7.41
6.99
|Category Best
0.82
2.13
3.4
4.89
11.37
7.58
7.66
9.92
|Category Worst
-0.07
0.48
1.57
3.17
6.94
5.38
7.1
1.14
HDFC FMP 1861D March 2022 Sr 46 Direct IDCW- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
HDFC FMP 1861D March 2022 Sr 46 Direct IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 0
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2027
|-/-
|28.58
|14950000
|131.65
|Govt. Securities
|Andhra Pradesh 2027
|-/-
|17.60
|8000000
|81.06
|Govt. Securities
|KARNATAKA 2027
|-/-
|16.51
|7500000
|76.06
|Govt. Securities
|Gujarat 2027
|-/-
|11.44
|5200000
|52.69
|Govt. Securities
|RAJASTHAN 2027
|-/-
|5.39
|2500000
|24.84
|Govt. Securities
|TAMIL NADU 2027
|-/-
|2.21
|1000000
|10.16
|Govt. Securities
|MADHYA PRADESH 2027
|-/-
|2.21
|1000000
|10.15
|Govt. Securities
|Madhya Pradesh 2027
|-/-
|2.20
|1000000
|10.13
|Govt. Securities
|Kerala 2027
|-/-
|2.17
|1000000
|9.97
|Govt. Securities
|KARNATAKA 2027
|-/-
|1.50
|680000
|6.92
|Govt. Securities
|Tamil Nadu 2027
|-/-
|1.22
|554000
|5.61
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2027
|-/-
|1.10
|576000
|5.04
|Govt. Securities
|Uttarakhand 2027
|-/-
|1.09
|500000
|5.02
|Govt. Securities
|Gujarat 2027
|-/-
|1.09
|500000
|5.02
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2027
|-/-
|0.95
|500000
|4.36
|Govt. Securities
|Uttar Pradesh 2027
|-/-
|0.86
|390000
|3.96
|Govt. Securities
|Haryana 2027
|-/-
|0.66
|300000
|3.05
|Govt. Securities
|Uttar Pradesh 2027
|-/-
|0.34
|152400
|1.55
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2027
|-/-
|0.27
|140800
|1.25
|Govt. Securities
|UTTAR PRADESH 2027
|-/-
|0.23
|107000
|1.07
|Govt. Securities
|Kerala 2027
|-/-
|0.23
|105000
|1.06
|Govt. Securities
|Madhya Pradesh 2026
|-/-
|0.22
|100000
|1.00
|Govt. Securities
|Karnataka 2026
|-/-
|0.22
|100000
|1.00
|Govt. Securities
|Kerala 2026
|-/-
|0.18
|80000
|0.80
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra 2026
|-/-
|0.17
|80000
|0.80
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|1.09
|0
|5.02
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|0.27
|0
|1.24
