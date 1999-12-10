HDFC FMP 1876D March 2022 Sr 46 IDCW Q
Summary Info
Fund Name
: HDFC Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: HDFC FMP 1876D March 2022 Sr 46 IDCW Q
AMC
: HDFC Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Fixed Maturity Plans
Launch Date
: 23-Mar-2022
Fund Manager
: Anupam Joshi
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 32.16
HDFC FMP 1876D March 2022 Sr 46 IDCW Q - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 10.0662
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
HDFC FMP 1876D March 2022 Sr 46 IDCW Q- NAV Chart
HDFC FMP 1876D March 2022 Sr 46 IDCW Q- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.45
0.98
2.32
3.88
8.49
5.75
-
5.86
|Category Avg
0.35
0.91
2.14
3.72
8.18
6.39
7.41
6.99
|Category Best
0.82
2.13
3.4
4.89
11.37
7.58
7.66
9.92
|Category Worst
-0.07
0.48
1.57
3.17
6.94
5.38
7.1
1.14
HDFC FMP 1876D March 2022 Sr 46 IDCW Q- Latest Dividends
HDFC FMP 1876D March 2022 Sr 46 IDCW Q- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 0
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2027
|-/-
|32.39
|1040000
|10.44
|Govt. Securities
|Uttar Pradesh 2027
|-/-
|31.81
|1000000
|10.25
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2027
|-/-
|15.02
|550000
|4.84
|Govt. Securities
|Telangana 2027
|-/-
|2.84
|90000
|0.91
|Govt. Securities
|Uttar Pradesh 2027
|-/-
|2.68
|85000
|0.86
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2027
|-/-
|2.48
|90000
|0.79
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2027
|-/-
|2.17
|80000
|0.70
|Govt. Securities
|Tamil Nadu 2027
|-/-
|1.57
|50000
|0.50
|Govt. Securities
|Madhya Pradesh 2027
|-/-
|1.42
|45200
|0.45
|Govt. Securities
|KARNATAKA 2027
|-/-
|1.26
|40000
|0.40
|Govt. Securities
|Haryana 2027
|-/-
|0.81
|25700
|0.26
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|3.47
|0
|1.11
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|2.08
|0
|0.66
