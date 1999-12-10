HDFC FMP 2638D February 2023 Sr 47 IDCW Q
Summary Info
Fund Name
: HDFC Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: HDFC FMP 2638D February 2023 Sr 47 IDCW Q
AMC
: HDFC Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Fixed Maturity Plans
Launch Date
: 21-Feb-2023
Fund Manager
: Anupam Joshi
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 153.7
HDFC FMP 2638D February 2023 Sr 47 IDCW Q - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 10.2675
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
HDFC FMP 2638D February 2023 Sr 47 IDCW Q- NAV Chart
HDFC FMP 2638D February 2023 Sr 47 IDCW Q- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.78
1.88
3.33
4.69
10.46
-
-
8.55
|Category Avg
0.35
0.91
2.14
3.72
8.18
6.39
7.41
6.99
|Category Best
0.82
2.13
3.4
4.89
11.37
7.58
7.66
9.92
|Category Worst
-0.07
0.48
1.57
3.17
6.94
5.38
7.1
1.14
HDFC FMP 2638D February 2023 Sr 47 IDCW Q- Latest Dividends
HDFC FMP 2638D February 2023 Sr 47 IDCW Q- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 0
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2030
|-/-
|38.70
|8346000
|59.83
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2029
|-/-
|17.39
|3626000
|26.88
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2030
|-/-
|14.18
|3042000
|21.91
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2030
|-/-
|11.73
|2547600
|18.13
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2030
|-/-
|9.96
|1600000
|15.39
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2030
|-/-
|4.88
|1037500
|7.54
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2030
|-/-
|2.32
|500000
|3.58
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|0.63
|0
|0.97
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|0.21
|0
|0.32
