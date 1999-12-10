HDFC Focused 30 Fund Direct IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: HDFC Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: HDFC Focused 30 Fund Direct IDCW
AMC
: HDFC Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Diversified
Launch Date
: 01-Jan-2013
Fund Manager
: Roshi Jain
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 15515.87
HDFC Focused 30 Fund Direct IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 30.643
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: NIL
Exit Load %
: 1.00% - If Units are redeemed / switched-out within 1 year from the date of allotment. Nil - If Units are redeemed / switched-out after 1 year from the date of allotment.
HDFC Focused 30 Fund Direct IDCW- NAV Chart
HDFC Focused 30 Fund Direct IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-0.5
5.69
-1.52
-2.98
15.21
23.44
34.74
15.59
|Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
|Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
|Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4
HDFC Focused 30 Fund Direct IDCW- Latest Dividends
HDFC Focused 30 Fund Direct IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|9.69
|8681407
|1,503.96
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|8.92
|11500000
|1,384.71
|Equity
|Axis Bank
|Banks
|8.90
|13600000
|1,381.14
|Equity
|Maruti Suzuki
|Automobiles
|4.81
|625000
|746.61
|Equity
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|Banks
|4.29
|3500000
|666.03
|Equity
|SBI Life Insuran
|Insurance
|4.15
|4500000
|643.72
|Equity
|Cipla
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|3.81
|4200000
|591.15
|Equity
|HCL Technologies
|IT - Software
|3.76
|3700000
|582.76
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|3.54
|3500000
|549.57
|Equity
|Tata Steel
|Ferrous Metals
|2.92
|33000000
|452.76
|Equity
|Piramal Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.81
|23000000
|436.74
|Equity
|Bajaj Auto
|Automobiles
|2.22
|435000
|343.77
|Equity
|Interglobe Aviat
|Transport Services
|2.17
|752936
|337.11
|Equity
|Eicher Motors
|Automobiles
|2.08
|675000
|322.21
|Equity
|Hyundai Motor I
|Automobiles
|2.01
|1800000
|311.38
|Equity
|St Bk of India
|Banks
|2.00
|4500000
|309.96
|Equity
|Sapphire Foods
|Leisure Services
|1.84
|9200000
|285.43
|Equity
|Bosch
|Auto Components
|1.80
|105070
|278.89
|Equity
|Metropolis Healt
|Healthcare Services
|1.74
|1700000
|269.36
|Equity
|Crompton Gr. Con
|Consumer Durables
|1.70
|8200000
|263.34
|Equity
|Karur Vysya Bank
|Banks
|1.56
|12000000
|241.33
|Equity
|CIE Automotive
|Auto Components
|1.53
|6300000
|236.91
|Equity
|Escorts Kubota
|Agricultural, Commercial & Construction Vehicles
|1.53
|825000
|236.68
|Equity
|Apollo Hospitals
|Healthcare Services
|1.46
|375000
|226.97
|Equity
|Chalet Hotels
|Leisure Services
|1.32
|2779000
|204.82
|Equity
|FSN E-Commerce
|Retailing
|0.92
|8959176
|142.27
|Equity
|Birlasoft Ltd
|IT - Software
|0.82
|3000000
|127.21
|Equity
|Restaurant Brand
|Leisure Services
|0.72
|17600000
|112.25
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel PP
|Telecom - Services
|0.02
|28928
|3.22
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2027
|-/-
|0.33
|5000000
|50.84
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|11.79
|0
|1,829.60
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.42
|0
|-63.01
