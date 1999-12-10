HDFC Gilt Fund Direct G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: HDFC Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: HDFC Gilt Fund Direct G
AMC
: HDFC Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Gilt Funds - Medium & Long Term
Launch Date
: 01-Jan-2013
Fund Manager
: Anil Bamboli
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 2939.26
HDFC Gilt Fund Direct G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 57.7794
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 0.25% - If units are redeemed / switched out within 3 months from the date of allotment. Nil - If units are redeemed / switched out after 3 months from the date of allotment.
HDFC Gilt Fund Direct G- NAV Chart
HDFC Gilt Fund Direct G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.8
2.79
3.52
4.52
10.62
7.4
6.63
7.81
|Category Avg
0.71
2.24
3.11
4.18
9.65
7.41
6.62
8.07
|Category Best
1.11
3.78
4.06
5.2
11.71
8.58
7.91
10.73
|Category Worst
-0.97
0.76
1.57
1.78
7.01
5.92
4.58
3.06
HDFC Gilt Fund Direct G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
HDFC Gilt Fund Direct G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2033
|-/-
|18.04
|52000000
|534.17
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2053
|-/-
|16.23
|46500000
|480.67
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2064
|-/-
|10.12
|28870000
|299.66
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2034
|-/-
|9.04
|26583400
|267.57
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2033
|-/-
|8.35
|24000000
|247.33
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2034
|-/-
|6.57
|19000000
|194.41
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2032
|-/-
|5.91
|17000000
|175.15
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2030
|-/-
|4.66
|13500000
|137.93
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2037
|-/-
|4.16
|12000000
|123.28
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2054
|-/-
|3.12
|9170000
|92.38
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2063
|-/-
|2.94
|8500000
|87.10
|Govt. Securities
|Gujarat 2033
|-/-
|1.71
|4916700
|50.54
|Govt. Securities
|Gsec2039
|-/-
|1.70
|5000000
|50.38
|Govt. Securities
|Gsec2039
|-/-
|1.05
|3000000
|31.02
|Govt. Securities
|Gujarat 2034
|-/-
|1.04
|3000000
|30.88
|Govt. Securities
|Chhattisgarh 2033
|-/-
|0.87
|2500000
|25.66
|Govt. Securities
|Gujarat 2033
|-/-
|0.52
|1500000
|15.41
|Govt. Securities
|Gsec2034
|-/-
|0.51
|1500000
|15.15
|Govt. Securities
|Gujarat 2034
|-/-
|0.35
|1000000
|10.28
|Govt. Securities
|Uttar Pradesh 2036
|-/-
|0.35
|1000000
|10.21
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2051
|-/-
|0.13
|375500
|3.73
|Govt. Securities
|Uttar Pradesh 2033
|-/-
|0.11
|304800
|3.13
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2032
|-/-
|0.04
|118800
|1.27
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2030
|-/-
|0.04
|100000
|1.10
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2061
|-/-
|0.01
|34500
|0.33
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|1.70
|0
|50.95
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|0.73
|0
|21.57
