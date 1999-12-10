HDFC Gold ETF Fund of Fund Direct G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: HDFC Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: HDFC Gold ETF Fund of Fund Direct G
AMC
: HDFC Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Fund of Funds - Gold
Launch Date
: 01-Jan-2013
Fund Manager
: Nandita Menezes
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 3303.23
HDFC Gold ETF Fund of Fund Direct G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 28.6973
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: NIL
Exit Load %
: 2% - If units are redeemed / switched out within 6 months from the date of allotment. 1% - If units are redeemed / switched out after 6 months but within 1 year from the date of allotment.
HDFC Gold ETF Fund of Fund Direct G- NAV Chart
HDFC Gold ETF Fund of Fund Direct G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
2.96
6.64
16.83
19.48
29.3
19.5
14.41
8.08
|Category Avg
2.86
6.3
16.46
18.51
28.8
19.45
14.04
14.91
|Category Best
3.72
6.64
17.03
19.48
30.44
20.35
14.84
34.26
|Category Worst
1.25
5.12
14.34
14.51
26.78
18.95
13.22
6.59
HDFC Gold ETF Fund of Fund Direct G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
HDFC Gold ETF Fund of Fund Direct G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 0
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Mutual Fund Investments
|Indian Mutual Funds
|HDFC Gold ETF
|-/-
|99.71
|450199644
|3,293.66
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|0.28
|0
|9.23
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|0.01
|0
|0.33
