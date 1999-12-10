iifl-logo
HDFC Hybrid Debt Fund Direct IDCW Q

HDFC Hybrid Debt Fund Direct IDCW Q

Summary Info

Fund Name

HDFC Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

HDFC Hybrid Debt Fund Direct IDCW Q

AMC

HDFC Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Hybrid - Debt Oriented

Launch Date

01-Jan-2013

Fund Manager

Shobhit Mehrotra

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

3236.56

HDFC Hybrid Debt Fund Direct IDCW Q - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  16.6798

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

NIL

Exit Load %

Nil

HDFC Hybrid Debt Fund Direct IDCW Q- NAV Chart

HDFC Hybrid Debt Fund Direct IDCW Q- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
0.48
3.35
1.42
1.32
8.53
10.85
13.5
10.01
Category Avg
0.26
2.9
0.25
0.26
7.94
8.53
11.24
8.88
Category Best
0.69
4.05
2.56
4.32
14.01
12.37
17.34
12.46
Category Worst
-0.53
1.24
-10.53
-19.07
-10.17
1.76
5.58
2.98

HDFC Hybrid Debt Fund Direct IDCW Q- Latest Dividends

Record DateDividend %Bonus
21-Mar-202530

HDFC Hybrid Debt Fund Direct IDCW Q- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

100

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

100

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
EquityICICI BankBanks2.2759000073.75
EquityHDFC BankBanks1.8335000059.73
EquitySt Bk of IndiaBanks1.1250000036.39
EquityAxis BankBanks1.0132642732.97
EquityReliance IndustrPetroleum Products0.8622500028.07
EquityInfosysIT - Software0.8217000026.85
EquitySun Pharma.Inds.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.7815000025.25
EquityTCSIT - Software0.716622623.25
EquityBharti AirtelTelecom - Services0.7014000022.85
EquityITCDiversified FMCG0.7055000022.66
EquityLarsen & ToubroConstruction0.687000022.31
EquityNTPCPower0.6160000019.91
EquityKotak Mah. BankBanks0.6110000019.85
EquityCiplaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.5812900518.85
EquityLupinPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.488000015.74
EquityHCL TechnologiesIT - Software0.4710000015.34
EquityCoal IndiaConsumable Fuels0.3530000011.34
EquitySBI Life InsuranInsurance0.327500010.39
EquityPower Grid CorpnPower0.303626669.70
EquitySwaraj EnginesIndustrial Products0.29300009.47
EquityNHPC LtdPower0.2912000009.30
EquityO N G COil0.284000009.01
EquityPower Fin.Corpn.Finance0.262200008.54
EquityTata MotorsAutomobiles0.261300008.52
EquityHind.AeronauticsAerospace & Defense0.26250008.49
EquityM & MAutomobiles0.25310588.21
EquityH P C LPetroleum Products0.252500008.09
EquityB P C LPetroleum Products0.243000007.93
EquityAurobindo PharmaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.24700007.66
EquityBajaj AutoAutomobiles0.23100007.50
EquityIndus TowersTelecom - Services0.202000006.54
EquityREC LtdFinance0.191500006.09
EquityFinolex CablesIndustrial Products0.18750005.98
EquityGateway DistriTransport Services0.1810000005.83
EquityUnion Bank (I)Banks0.175000005.68
EquityGoodyear IndiaAuto Components0.17660005.40
EquityGE Shipping CoTransport Services0.17600005.38
EquityCIE AutomotiveAuto Components0.141200004.61
EquityTega Inds.Industrial Manufacturing0.14350004.47
EquityJK PaperPaper, Forest & Jute Products0.141500004.46
EquityITC HotelsLeisure Services0.03550000.91
Debt Investments
NCDHDFC Bank-/-2.35750076.38
NCDSikka Ports-/-2.3175075.06
NCDNational Highway-/-1.5950051.66
NCDI R F C-/-1.5950051.66
NCDPipeline Infra-/-1.56500050.67
NCDBajaj Housing-/-1.55500050.57
NCDMuthoot Finance-/-1.54500050.26
NCDE X I M Bank-/-1.54500050.21
NCDN A B A R D-/-1.54500050.17
NCDTata Motors-/-1.5450050.13
NCDTata Motors-/-1.5450050.09
NCDH U D C O-/-1.54500050.09
NCDPower Fin.Corpn.-/-1.5350049.95
NCDI R F C-/-1.5050048.85
NCDREC Ltd-/-1.4950048.66
NCDSt Bk of India-/-1.214039.46
NCDI R F C-/-1.1035035.91
NCDMuthoot Finance-/-1.08350035.22
NCDN A B A R D-/-0.9229330.08
NCDTata Power Co.-/-0.8927528.89
NCDH U D C O-/-0.8025026.00
NCDH U D C O-/-0.8025025.97
NCDREC Ltd-/-0.7925025.73
NCDTVS Credit Serv.-/-0.792525.60
NCDI R F C-/-0.77250025.22
NCDBharti Telecom-/-0.77250025.18
NCDSt Bk of India-/-0.77250025.16
NCDLIC Housing Fin.-/-0.7725025.13
NCDPower Fin.Corpn.-/-0.77250025.13
NCDS I D B I-/-0.77250025.10
NCDN A B A R D-/-0.77250025.03
NCDGrasim Inds-/-0.7725025.03
NCDCholaman.Inv.&Fn-/-0.77250024.99
NCDSt Bk of India-/-0.762524.81
NCDHDFC Ergo Gener-/-0.7525024.49
NCDHDFC Bank-/-0.7425024.12
NCDBajaj Finance-/-0.7425024.12
NCDI R F C-/-0.4915016.04
NCDHDFC Bank-/-0.47150015.42
PTCVajra Trust-/-0.43140014.13
NCDMahindra Rural-/-0.3110010.19
NCDREC Ltd-/-0.3110010.04
NCDPower Fin.Corpn.-/-0.16505.19
NCDPower Grid Corpn-/-0.15505.02
NCDIndostar Capital-/-0.155005.00
Government Securities
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2054-/-3.5611500000115.85
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2064-/-3.3510500000108.98
Govt. SecuritiesGsec2039-/-3.1810000000103.41
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2053-/-2.38750000077.52
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2031-/-2.30750000074.91
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2037-/-2.21700000071.91
Govt. SecuritiesGsec2034-/-1.55500000050.52
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2034-/-1.55500000050.32
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2074-/-1.23400000040.19
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2036-/-1.12350000036.60
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2052-/-1.12350000036.44
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2034-/-1.10350000035.81
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2032-/-1.07350000034.67
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2033-/-0.79250000025.76
Govt. SecuritiesGsec2028-/-0.77250000025.14
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2061-/-0.76250000024.63
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2027-/-0.56207200018.15
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2034-/-0.37125000012.00
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2063-/-0.31100000010.24
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2029-/-0.31100000010.06
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2031-/-0.3010000009.69
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2033-/-0.165000005.13
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2051-/-0.155000004.97
Govt. SecuritiesTamil Nadu 2031-/-0.134035004.12
Govt. SecuritiesAndhra Pradesh 2031-/-0.03800000.81
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2026-/-0.01337000.34
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/-2.08067.20
Reverse RepoTREPS-/-1.37044.59

Key information

Fund House:
HDFC Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
10-Dec-1999
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
7,93,714.25
Trustee/s:
HDFC Trustee Companey Lim, Mr. Dindayal Jalan, Mr. Vimal Bhandari
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Mr. Navneet Munot
CIO:
Prashant Jain
President:
NA
Director/s:
Renu S Karnad, Mr. Dhruv Subodh Kaji, Mr. Jairaj Purandare, Mr. Keki M. Mistry, Mr. Parag Shah, Mr. Sanjay Bhandarkar, Ms. Roshni Nadar Malhotra, V Srinivasa Rangan
Compliance Officer/s:
Ms. Sonal Mandhayan
Investor Service Officer/s:
Mr. Sameer Seksaria
Fund Manager/s:
Shobhit Mehrotra
Auditors:
NA

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
HDFC House, 2nd Flr, H.T.Parekh Marg, 165-166, Backbay Reclamation, Churchgate, Mumbai - 400 020.
Contact Nos:
022 - 6631 6333
Fax:
022 - 22821144
Email:
hello@hdfcfund.com
Website:
www.hdfcfund.com

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

