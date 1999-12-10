HDFC Hybrid Debt Fund IDCW Q
Summary Info
Fund Name
: HDFC Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: HDFC Hybrid Debt Fund IDCW Q
AMC
: HDFC Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Hybrid - Debt Oriented
Launch Date
: 17-Nov-2003
Fund Manager
: Shobhit Mehrotra
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 3236.56
HDFC Hybrid Debt Fund IDCW Q - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 05-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: -
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: -
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: -
Entry Load %
:
Exit Load %
:
HDFC Hybrid Debt Fund IDCW Q- NAV Chart
HDFC Hybrid Debt Fund IDCW Q- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.47
3.3
1.27
1.04
7.92
10.28
12.95
10.27
|Category Avg
0.26
2.9
0.25
0.26
7.94
8.53
11.24
8.88
|Category Best
0.69
4.05
2.56
4.32
14.01
12.37
17.34
12.46
|Category Worst
-0.53
1.24
-10.53
-19.07
-10.17
1.76
5.58
2.98
HDFC Hybrid Debt Fund IDCW Q- Latest Dividends
HDFC Hybrid Debt Fund IDCW Q- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|2.27
|590000
|73.75
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|1.83
|350000
|59.73
|Equity
|St Bk of India
|Banks
|1.12
|500000
|36.39
|Equity
|Axis Bank
|Banks
|1.01
|326427
|32.97
|Equity
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|0.86
|225000
|28.07
|Equity
|Infosys
|IT - Software
|0.82
|170000
|26.85
|Equity
|Sun Pharma.Inds.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.78
|150000
|25.25
|Equity
|TCS
|IT - Software
|0.71
|66226
|23.25
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|0.70
|140000
|22.85
|Equity
|ITC
|Diversified FMCG
|0.70
|550000
|22.66
|Equity
|Larsen & Toubro
|Construction
|0.68
|70000
|22.31
|Equity
|NTPC
|Power
|0.61
|600000
|19.91
|Equity
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|Banks
|0.61
|100000
|19.85
|Equity
|Cipla
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.58
|129005
|18.85
|Equity
|Lupin
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.48
|80000
|15.74
|Equity
|HCL Technologies
|IT - Software
|0.47
|100000
|15.34
|Equity
|Coal India
|Consumable Fuels
|0.35
|300000
|11.34
|Equity
|SBI Life Insuran
|Insurance
|0.32
|75000
|10.39
|Equity
|Power Grid Corpn
|Power
|0.30
|362666
|9.70
|Equity
|Swaraj Engines
|Industrial Products
|0.29
|30000
|9.47
|Equity
|NHPC Ltd
|Power
|0.29
|1200000
|9.30
|Equity
|O N G C
|Oil
|0.28
|400000
|9.01
|Equity
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|Finance
|0.26
|220000
|8.54
|Equity
|Tata Motors
|Automobiles
|0.26
|130000
|8.52
|Equity
|Hind.Aeronautics
|Aerospace & Defense
|0.26
|25000
|8.49
|Equity
|M & M
|Automobiles
|0.25
|31058
|8.21
|Equity
|H P C L
|Petroleum Products
|0.25
|250000
|8.09
|Equity
|B P C L
|Petroleum Products
|0.24
|300000
|7.93
|Equity
|Aurobindo Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.24
|70000
|7.66
|Equity
|Bajaj Auto
|Automobiles
|0.23
|10000
|7.50
|Equity
|Indus Towers
|Telecom - Services
|0.20
|200000
|6.54
|Equity
|REC Ltd
|Finance
|0.19
|150000
|6.09
|Equity
|Finolex Cables
|Industrial Products
|0.18
|75000
|5.98
|Equity
|Gateway Distri
|Transport Services
|0.18
|1000000
|5.83
|Equity
|Union Bank (I)
|Banks
|0.17
|500000
|5.68
|Equity
|Goodyear India
|Auto Components
|0.17
|66000
|5.40
|Equity
|GE Shipping Co
|Transport Services
|0.17
|60000
|5.38
|Equity
|CIE Automotive
|Auto Components
|0.14
|120000
|4.61
|Equity
|Tega Inds.
|Industrial Manufacturing
|0.14
|35000
|4.47
|Equity
|JK Paper
|Paper, Forest & Jute Products
|0.14
|150000
|4.46
|Equity
|ITC Hotels
|Leisure Services
|0.03
|55000
|0.91
|Debt Investments
|NCD
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|2.35
|7500
|76.38
|NCD
|Sikka Ports
|-/-
|2.31
|750
|75.06
|NCD
|National Highway
|-/-
|1.59
|500
|51.66
|NCD
|I R F C
|-/-
|1.59
|500
|51.66
|NCD
|Pipeline Infra
|-/-
|1.56
|5000
|50.67
|NCD
|Bajaj Housing
|-/-
|1.55
|5000
|50.57
|NCD
|Muthoot Finance
|-/-
|1.54
|5000
|50.26
|NCD
|E X I M Bank
|-/-
|1.54
|5000
|50.21
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|1.54
|5000
|50.17
|NCD
|Tata Motors
|-/-
|1.54
|500
|50.13
|NCD
|Tata Motors
|-/-
|1.54
|500
|50.09
|NCD
|H U D C O
|-/-
|1.54
|5000
|50.09
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|1.53
|500
|49.95
|NCD
|I R F C
|-/-
|1.50
|500
|48.85
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|1.49
|500
|48.66
|NCD
|St Bk of India
|-/-
|1.21
|40
|39.46
|NCD
|I R F C
|-/-
|1.10
|350
|35.91
|NCD
|Muthoot Finance
|-/-
|1.08
|3500
|35.22
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.92
|293
|30.08
|NCD
|Tata Power Co.
|-/-
|0.89
|275
|28.89
|NCD
|H U D C O
|-/-
|0.80
|250
|26.00
|NCD
|H U D C O
|-/-
|0.80
|250
|25.97
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.79
|250
|25.73
|NCD
|TVS Credit Serv.
|-/-
|0.79
|25
|25.60
|NCD
|I R F C
|-/-
|0.77
|2500
|25.22
|NCD
|Bharti Telecom
|-/-
|0.77
|2500
|25.18
|NCD
|St Bk of India
|-/-
|0.77
|2500
|25.16
|NCD
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|0.77
|250
|25.13
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.77
|2500
|25.13
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.77
|2500
|25.10
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.77
|2500
|25.03
|NCD
|Grasim Inds
|-/-
|0.77
|250
|25.03
|NCD
|Cholaman.Inv.&Fn
|-/-
|0.77
|2500
|24.99
|NCD
|St Bk of India
|-/-
|0.76
|25
|24.81
|NCD
|HDFC Ergo Gener
|-/-
|0.75
|250
|24.49
|NCD
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|0.74
|250
|24.12
|NCD
|Bajaj Finance
|-/-
|0.74
|250
|24.12
|NCD
|I R F C
|-/-
|0.49
|150
|16.04
|NCD
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|0.47
|1500
|15.42
|PTC
|Vajra Trust
|-/-
|0.43
|1400
|14.13
|NCD
|Mahindra Rural
|-/-
|0.31
|100
|10.19
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.31
|100
|10.04
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.16
|50
|5.19
|NCD
|Power Grid Corpn
|-/-
|0.15
|50
|5.02
|NCD
|Indostar Capital
|-/-
|0.15
|500
|5.00
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2054
|-/-
|3.56
|11500000
|115.85
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2064
|-/-
|3.35
|10500000
|108.98
|Govt. Securities
|Gsec2039
|-/-
|3.18
|10000000
|103.41
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2053
|-/-
|2.38
|7500000
|77.52
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2031
|-/-
|2.30
|7500000
|74.91
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2037
|-/-
|2.21
|7000000
|71.91
|Govt. Securities
|Gsec2034
|-/-
|1.55
|5000000
|50.52
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2034
|-/-
|1.55
|5000000
|50.32
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2074
|-/-
|1.23
|4000000
|40.19
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2036
|-/-
|1.12
|3500000
|36.60
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2052
|-/-
|1.12
|3500000
|36.44
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2034
|-/-
|1.10
|3500000
|35.81
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2032
|-/-
|1.07
|3500000
|34.67
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2033
|-/-
|0.79
|2500000
|25.76
|Govt. Securities
|Gsec2028
|-/-
|0.77
|2500000
|25.14
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2061
|-/-
|0.76
|2500000
|24.63
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2027
|-/-
|0.56
|2072000
|18.15
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2034
|-/-
|0.37
|1250000
|12.00
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2063
|-/-
|0.31
|1000000
|10.24
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2029
|-/-
|0.31
|1000000
|10.06
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2031
|-/-
|0.30
|1000000
|9.69
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2033
|-/-
|0.16
|500000
|5.13
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2051
|-/-
|0.15
|500000
|4.97
|Govt. Securities
|Tamil Nadu 2031
|-/-
|0.13
|403500
|4.12
|Govt. Securities
|Andhra Pradesh 2031
|-/-
|0.03
|80000
|0.81
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|0.01
|33700
|0.34
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|2.08
|0
|67.20
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|1.37
|0
|44.59
