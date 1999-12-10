iifl-logo
HDFC Hybrid Equity Fund IDCW

HDFC Hybrid Equity Fund IDCW

Summary Info

Fund Name

HDFC Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

HDFC Hybrid Equity Fund IDCW

AMC

HDFC Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Hybrid - Equity Oriented

Launch Date

28-Feb-2005

Fund Manager

Chirag Setalvad

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

22130.68

HDFC Hybrid Equity Fund IDCW - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  05-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  -

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

-

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

-

Entry Load %

Exit Load %

HDFC Hybrid Equity Fund IDCW- NAV Chart

HDFC Hybrid Equity Fund IDCW- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
-0.55
4.91
-3.31
-4.18
5.81
11.32
22.13
12.64
Category Avg
-0.43
4.76
-4.11
-5.71
6.62
11.71
20.45
11.59
Category Best
1.54
9.7
8.12
4.3
29.29
21.53
34.89
36.84
Category Worst
-2.2
-2.67
-15.83
-22.84
-11.33
2.73
9.31
-4.46

HDFC Hybrid Equity Fund IDCW- Latest Dividends

Record DateDividend %Bonus
21-Mar-20252.50

HDFC Hybrid Equity Fund IDCW- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

100

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

100

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
EquityICICI BankBanks7.94146000001,757.98
EquityHDFC BankBanks7.3994400001,635.38
EquityBharti AirtelTelecom - Services4.266000000942.12
EquityInfosysIT - Software4.085351604903.19
EquityReliance IndustrPetroleum Products3.997350000882.07
EquitySt Bk of IndiaBanks3.4911208071772.01
EquityITCDiversified FMCG3.3418714400739.21
EquityLarsen & ToubroConstruction3.202237093707.78
EquityAxis BankBanks2.315025000510.31
EquityKotak Mah. BankBanks2.202557510486.68
EquityZensar Tech.IT - Software1.855550731409.89
EquitySKF IndiaIndustrial Products1.57943108348.03
EquityH P C LPetroleum Products1.4911250000330.46
EquityRedingtonCommercial Services & Supplies1.4914735114330.53
EquityUnited SpiritsBeverages1.402410676309.63
EquityERIS LifesciencePharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.312459629290.92
EquityK E C Intl.Construction1.133650652250.59
EquityPower Grid CorpnPower1.1310000000250.85
EquityKrishna Institu.Healthcare Services1.034368160227.60
EquityTCSIT - Software1.02650000226.41
EquityMahindra HolidayLeisure Services0.937022279206.56
EquityAurobindo PharmaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.901886828199.68
EquityPNC InfratechConstruction0.867357600190.52
EquityGodrej ConsumerPersonal Products0.851877503188.71
EquityDabur IndiaPersonal Products0.823670973181.08
EquityVardhman TextileTextiles & Apparels0.623595404136.51
EquityGMM PfaudlerIndustrial Manufacturing0.611217403134.77
EquityZomato LtdRetailing0.505000000111.05
EquityBlue Dart ExpresTransport Services0.48175450105.22
EquityJK Tyre & IndustAuto Components0.463827700101.37
EquityMetropolis HealtHealthcare Services0.4461287697.11
EquityKalpataru Proj.Construction0.42106164493.33
EquityGland PharmaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.3853956783.78
EquityCIE AutomotiveAuto Components0.31180758867.97
EquitySharda CropchemFertilizers & Agrochemicals0.26114606256.79
EquityAkzo NobelConsumer Durables0.2517775255.28
EquityHyundai Motor IAutomobiles0.2430798853.27
EquityM M ForgingsAuto Components0.19121400041.01
EquityJagran PrakashanMedia0.07245309416.50
Debt Investments
NCDN A B A R D-/-1.1726000259.65
NCDHDFC Bank-/-1.1525000253.80
NCDLIC Housing Fin.-/-1.132500250.08
NCDHDFC Bank-/-0.9320000205.59
NCDNABFID-/-0.9020000200.13
NCDSt Bk of India-/-0.90200198.26
NCDTata Power Co.-/-0.711500157.85
NCDDME Development-/-0.6815000151.62
NCDHDB FINANC SER-/-0.6614500145.11
Debt - OtherCholaman.Inv.&FnFinance0.6412500141.39
ZCBTMF Holdings-/-0.561000124.00
NCDMuthoot Finance-/-0.5412000120.34
NCDPower Grid Corpn-/-0.5112500113.71
NCDHDFC Bank-/-0.4610000101.83
NCDS I D B I-/-0.4610000100.99
NCDCholaman.Inv.&Fn-/-0.4510000100.01
NCDKOTAK MAHI. INV.-/-0.4510000100.52
NCDKOTAK MAHI. INV.-/-0.4510000100.38
NCDLIC Housing Fin.-/-0.451000100.22
NCDM T N L-/-0.45100099.60
NCDN A B A R D-/-0.4510000100.29
NCDS I D B I-/-0.45100099.78
NCDSt Bk of India-/-0.4510099.39
NCDN A B A R D-/-0.44950097.75
NCDPower Grid Corpn-/-0.361000080.56
NCDN A B A R D-/-0.34750074.89
NCDI R F C-/-0.2861161.63
NCDPower Fin.Corpn.-/-0.2760059.69
NCDBajaj Finance-/-0.23500049.81
NCDHDFC Bank-/-0.2350050.06
NCDI R F C-/-0.23500050.12
NCDI R F C-/-0.23500050.97
NCDKotak Mahindra P-/-0.23500049.97
NCDMuthoot Finance-/-0.23500050.26
NCDN A B A R D-/-0.23500049.86
NCDPower Fin.Corpn.-/-0.23500050.52
NCDREC Ltd-/-0.23500049.95
NCDREC Ltd-/-0.23500049.97
NCDS I D B I-/-0.23500049.94
NCDSt Bk of India-/-0.23500050.82
ZCBPower Fin.Corpn.-/-0.20500044.84
NCDLIC Housing Fin.-/-0.1225025.86
NCDH U D C O-/-0.1125025.00
NCDI O C L-/-0.11250024.96
NCDI R F C-/-0.11250025.15
NCDN A B A R D-/-0.11250025.09
NCDN A B A R D-/-0.11250025.07
NCDN A B A R D-/-0.11250025.13
NCDNABFID-/-0.11250024.76
NCDNuclear Power Co-/-0.1125025.31
NCDREC Ltd-/-0.11250024.95
NCDS I D B I-/-0.11250024.91
NCDS I D B I-/-0.11250025.11
NCDREC Ltd-/-0.07150015.01
NCDSt Bk of India-/-0.07150015.44
NCDPower Fin.Corpn.-/-0.04808.31
Government Securities
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2064-/-2.7860000000614.68
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2054-/-2.4755000000546.88
Govt. SecuritiesUttar Pradesh 2033-/-0.4710000000103.51
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2054-/-0.441000000098.30
Govt. SecuritiesRajasthan 2033-/-0.42900000092.49
Govt. SecuritiesGujarat 2033-/-0.39850000087.28
Govt. SecuritiesGujarat 2034-/-0.33700000072.10
Govt. SecuritiesJharkhand 2032-/-0.32690580070.92
Govt. SecuritiesRajasthan 2034-/-0.30650000067.04
Govt. SecuritiesGujarat 2034-/-0.23500000051.47
Govt. SecuritiesChhattisgarh 2031-/-0.23500000051.39
Govt. SecuritiesChattisgarh 2032-/-0.23500000051.40
Govt. SecuritiesRajasthan 2034-/-0.19400000041.28
Govt. SecuritiesUttarakhand 2033-/-0.16350000036.10
Govt. SecuritiesUttarakhand 2034-/-0.14307240031.32
Govt. SecuritiesChhattisgarh 2033-/-0.12262290026.95
Govt. SecuritiesRajasthan 2033-/-0.12250000025.83
Govt. SecuritiesUttar Pradesh 2034-/-0.12266000027.55
Govt. SecuritiesRajasthan 2031-/-0.09200000020.55
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2045-/-0.08150000016.86
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2028-/-0.07150000015.18
Govt. SecuritiesChhattisgarh 2033-/-0.07149520015.20
Govt. SecuritiesTamil Nadu 2034-/-0.06127000012.91
Govt. SecuritiesGujarat 2033-/-0.05100000010.26
Mutual Fund Investments
Indian Mutual FundsHDFC Nifty 50-/-1.4312880000316.88
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/-0.880192.02
Reverse RepoTREPS-/-0.33072.84

Key information

Fund House:
HDFC Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
10-Dec-1999
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
7,93,714.25
Trustee/s:
HDFC Trustee Companey Lim, Mr. Dindayal Jalan, Mr. Vimal Bhandari
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Mr. Navneet Munot
CIO:
Prashant Jain
President:
NA
Director/s:
Renu S Karnad, Mr. Dhruv Subodh Kaji, Mr. Jairaj Purandare, Mr. Keki M. Mistry, Mr. Parag Shah, Mr. Sanjay Bhandarkar, Ms. Roshni Nadar Malhotra, V Srinivasa Rangan
Compliance Officer/s:
Ms. Sonal Mandhayan
Investor Service Officer/s:
Mr. Sameer Seksaria
Fund Manager/s:
Chirag Setalvad
Auditors:
NA

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
HDFC House, 2nd Flr, H.T.Parekh Marg, 165-166, Backbay Reclamation, Churchgate, Mumbai - 400 020.
Contact Nos:
022 - 6631 6333
Fax:
022 - 22821144
Email:
hello@hdfcfund.com
Website:
www.hdfcfund.com

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

