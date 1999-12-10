HDFC Income Fund G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: HDFC Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: HDFC Income Fund G
AMC
: HDFC Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Income Funds
Launch Date
: 20-Jul-2000
Fund Manager
: Shobhit Mehrotra
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 869.96
HDFC Income Fund G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 57.5816
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
:
HDFC Income Fund G- NAV Chart
HDFC Income Fund G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.74
2.45
3.24
4.09
9.37
6.39
5.6
7.38
|Category Avg
0.64
1.94
2.98
4.37
9.42
7.18
6.82
7.01
|Category Best
3.98
9.03
15.53
17.75
55.57
36.95
14.92
17.59
|Category Worst
-2.73
-2.2
-1.22
0.19
1.12
1.58
3.67
0.55
HDFC Income Fund G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
HDFC Income Fund G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Debt Investments
|NCD
|NTPC
|-/-
|2.95
|250
|25.82
|NCD
|Bajaj Housing
|-/-
|2.86
|250
|25.03
|NCD
|IndiGrid Trust
|-/-
|2.61
|230000
|22.87
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|2.29
|2000
|20.02
|NCD
|St Bk of India
|-/-
|1.77
|1500
|15.49
|NCD
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|1.72
|150
|15.01
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2037
|-/-
|19.96
|17000000
|174.64
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2036
|-/-
|11.95
|10000000
|104.57
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2036
|-/-
|11.44
|9500000
|100.13
|Govt. Securities
|Gsec2039
|-/-
|8.86
|7500000
|77.55
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2034
|-/-
|4.60
|4000000
|40.26
|Govt. Securities
|Gsec2031
|-/-
|2.90
|2500000
|25.40
|Govt. Securities
|Gsec2034
|-/-
|2.89
|2500000
|25.26
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2031
|-/-
|2.85
|2500000
|24.97
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2063
|-/-
|2.34
|2000000
|20.49
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2034
|-/-
|2.20
|1879300
|19.23
|Govt. Securities
|Gsec2039
|-/-
|1.73
|1500000
|15.11
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2054
|-/-
|1.73
|1500000
|15.11
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2064
|-/-
|1.19
|1000000
|10.37
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2053
|-/-
|1.18
|1000000
|10.33
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2074
|-/-
|1.15
|1000000
|10.04
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2033
|-/-
|0.56
|500000
|4.92
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2061
|-/-
|0.56
|500000
|4.92
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2051
|-/-
|0.54
|500000
|4.75
|Govt. Securities
|Gujarat 2030
|-/-
|0.14
|128500
|1.26
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2032
|-/-
|0.09
|71600
|0.76
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2034
|-/-
|0.03
|25300
|0.24
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|3.81
|0
|33.30
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|2.39
|0
|20.88
