iifl-logo
iifl-logo

HDFC Infrastructure Fund Direct IDCW

HDFC Infrastructure Fund Direct IDCW

Summary Info

Fund Name

HDFC Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

HDFC Infrastructure Fund Direct IDCW

AMC

HDFC Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Equity Theme - Infrastructure

Launch Date

01-Jan-2013

Fund Manager

Srinivasan Ramamurthy

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

2104.89

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

HDFC Infrastructure Fund Direct IDCW - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  29.496

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Nil

Exit Load %

1.00% - If units are redeemed / switched out within 1 year from the date of allotment. Nil - If units are redeemed / switched out after 1 year from the date of allotment.

HDFC Infrastructure Fund Direct IDCW- NAV Chart

HDFC Infrastructure Fund Direct IDCW- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
0.82
11.08
-6.31
-10.6
3.77
30.08
39.22
12.59
Category Avg
0.09
10.69
-9.97
-14.11
2.29
23.51
36.2
14.34
Category Best
1.25
14.12
-4.45
-9.67
13.04
30.2
45.71
21.5
Category Worst
-1.05
8.91
-16.44
-19.85
-11.27
15.6
27.67
7.1

QUICK LINKS

Mutual Fund Overview Mutual Fund NFOFund HousesDividend TrackerEquity FundsDebt FundsHybrid FundsELSS FundsETF FundsSIP Calculator

HDFC Infrastructure Fund Direct IDCW- Latest Dividends

Record DateDividend %Bonus
27-Feb-2024150

HDFC Infrastructure Fund Direct IDCW- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

100

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

100

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
Ahluwalia Contr.90,439

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
Petronet LNG7,00,000
Hind.Construct.50,00,000
Five-Star Bus.Fi2,00,000
Dilip Buildcon1,67,612
Inox India60,000

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
EquityICICI BankBanks7.441300000156.53
EquityHDFC BankBanks5.76700000121.26
EquityLarsen & ToubroConstruction5.71380000120.22
EquityJ Kumar InfraConstruction4.64145000097.58
EquityNTPCPower3.26220000068.51
EquityInterglobe AviatTransport Services3.1915000067.15
EquityKalpataru Proj.Construction3.1775828566.66
EquityCoal IndiaConsumable Fuels2.98170000062.78
EquityReliance IndustrPetroleum Products2.8550000060.00
EquityBharti AirtelTelecom - Services2.6135000054.95
EquityAxis BankBanks2.4150000050.77
EquitySt Bk of IndiaBanks2.3070436148.51
EquityG R InfraprojectConstruction2.2447000047.25
EquityAmbuja CementsCement & Cement Products1.9990000041.84
EquityParadeep Phosph.Fertilizers & Agrochemicals1.94470000040.83
EquityApollo HospitalsHealthcare Services1.736000036.31
EquityPower Grid CorpnPower1.67140000035.11
EquityTata SteelFerrous Metals1.63250000034.30
EquityIndraprastha GasGas1.44160000030.31
EquityNCCConstruction1.33160000028.00
EquityTD Power SystemsElectrical Equipment1.3290000027.79
EquityACCCement & Cement Products1.3015000027.27
EquityBirla Corpn.Cement & Cement Products1.3028109127.33
EquityHindalco Inds.Non - Ferrous Metals1.2942929427.23
EquityAdani PortsTransport Infrastructure1.2725000026.73
EquityEscorts KubotaAgricultural, Commercial & Construction Vehicles1.239000025.82
EquityPower Fin.Corpn.Finance1.2170000025.50
EquityHind.AeronauticsAerospace & Defense1.178000024.70
EquityIndus TowersTelecom - Services1.1575000024.25
EquityB P C LPetroleum Products1.13100000023.73
EquityAshoka BuildconConstruction1.09133335022.95
EquityInox WindElectrical Equipment1.07150000022.52
EquityPrem. ExplosivesChemicals & Petrochemicals1.0666701022.25
EquityThe Anup EngineeIndustrial Manufacturing1.068000022.38
EquityGuj Pipavav PortTransport Infrastructure1.05176883622.10
EquityGuj.St.PetronetGas1.0380000021.78
EquityDelhiveryTransport Services0.9580000019.98
EquityAIA EngineeringIndustrial Products0.895945418.67
EquityCeigall IndiaConstruction0.8670000018.04
EquityBlue Dart ExpresTransport Services0.853000017.99
EquityGateway DistriTransport Services0.85300000017.96
EquityAfcons Infrastr.Construction0.7940000016.52
EquityVolt.Transform.Electrical Equipment0.742468415.49
EquityTitagarh RailIndustrial Manufacturing0.7322000015.33
EquityRepco Home FinFinance0.6742800014.14
EquityIKIO LightingConsumer Durables0.6662500013.86
EquityCan Fin HomesFinance0.6523860113.78
EquityTimken IndiaIndustrial Products0.595000012.37
EquityBharat ElectronAerospace & Defense0.5850000012.31
EquityDynamatic Tech.Industrial Manufacturing0.581800012.19
EquityTega Inds.Industrial Manufacturing0.44700009.26
EquityT N NewsprintPaper, Forest & Jute Products0.427000008.87
EquityCarborundum Uni.Industrial Products0.34850007.06
EquityCentum ElectronIndustrial Manufacturing0.32563076.77
EquityAhluwalia Contr.Construction0.28904395.84
EquityIndian BankBanks0.16678553.46
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Reverse RepoTREPS-/-6.470136.14
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/-0.0100.17

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICK LINKS

Mutual Fund Overview Mutual Fund NFOFund HousesDividend TrackerEquity FundsDebt FundsHybrid FundsELSS FundsETF FundsSIP Calculator

MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT

Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement

Key information

Fund House:
HDFC Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
10-Dec-1999
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
7,93,714.25
Trustee/s:
HDFC Trustee Companey Lim, Mr. Dindayal Jalan, Mr. Vimal Bhandari
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Mr. Navneet Munot
CIO:
Prashant Jain
President:
NA
Director/s:
Renu S Karnad, Mr. Dhruv Subodh Kaji, Mr. Jairaj Purandare, Mr. Keki M. Mistry, Mr. Parag Shah, Mr. Sanjay Bhandarkar, Ms. Roshni Nadar Malhotra, V Srinivasa Rangan
Compliance Officer/s:
Ms. Sonal Mandhayan
Investor Service Officer/s:
Mr. Sameer Seksaria
Fund Manager/s:
Srinivasan Ramamurthy
Auditors:
NA

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
HDFC House, 2nd Flr, H.T.Parekh Marg, 165-166, Backbay Reclamation, Churchgate, Mumbai - 400 020.
Contact Nos:
022 - 6631 6333
Fax:
022 - 22821144
Email:
hello@hdfcfund.com
Website:
www.hdfcfund.com

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.