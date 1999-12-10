HDFC Infrastructure Fund IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: HDFC Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: HDFC Infrastructure Fund IDCW
AMC
: HDFC Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity Theme - Infrastructure
Launch Date
: 08-Jan-2008
Fund Manager
: Srinivasan Ramamurthy
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 2104.89
HDFC Infrastructure Fund IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 18.755
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: NIL
Exit Load %
: Nil
HDFC Infrastructure Fund IDCW- NAV Chart
HDFC Infrastructure Fund IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.81
10.99
-6.54
-11.03
2.79
29.04
38.17
8.96
|Category Avg
0.09
10.69
-9.97
-14.11
2.29
23.51
36.2
14.34
|Category Best
1.25
14.12
-4.45
-9.67
13.04
30.2
45.71
21.5
|Category Worst
-1.05
8.91
-16.44
-19.85
-11.27
15.6
27.67
7.1
HDFC Infrastructure Fund IDCW- Latest Dividends
HDFC Infrastructure Fund IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|7.44
|1300000
|156.53
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|5.76
|700000
|121.26
|Equity
|Larsen & Toubro
|Construction
|5.71
|380000
|120.22
|Equity
|J Kumar Infra
|Construction
|4.64
|1450000
|97.58
|Equity
|NTPC
|Power
|3.26
|2200000
|68.51
|Equity
|Interglobe Aviat
|Transport Services
|3.19
|150000
|67.15
|Equity
|Kalpataru Proj.
|Construction
|3.17
|758285
|66.66
|Equity
|Coal India
|Consumable Fuels
|2.98
|1700000
|62.78
|Equity
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|2.85
|500000
|60.00
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|2.61
|350000
|54.95
|Equity
|Axis Bank
|Banks
|2.41
|500000
|50.77
|Equity
|St Bk of India
|Banks
|2.30
|704361
|48.51
|Equity
|G R Infraproject
|Construction
|2.24
|470000
|47.25
|Equity
|Ambuja Cements
|Cement & Cement Products
|1.99
|900000
|41.84
|Equity
|Paradeep Phosph.
|Fertilizers & Agrochemicals
|1.94
|4700000
|40.83
|Equity
|Apollo Hospitals
|Healthcare Services
|1.73
|60000
|36.31
|Equity
|Power Grid Corpn
|Power
|1.67
|1400000
|35.11
|Equity
|Tata Steel
|Ferrous Metals
|1.63
|2500000
|34.30
|Equity
|Indraprastha Gas
|Gas
|1.44
|1600000
|30.31
|Equity
|NCC
|Construction
|1.33
|1600000
|28.00
|Equity
|TD Power Systems
|Electrical Equipment
|1.32
|900000
|27.79
|Equity
|ACC
|Cement & Cement Products
|1.30
|150000
|27.27
|Equity
|Birla Corpn.
|Cement & Cement Products
|1.30
|281091
|27.33
|Equity
|Hindalco Inds.
|Non - Ferrous Metals
|1.29
|429294
|27.23
|Equity
|Adani Ports
|Transport Infrastructure
|1.27
|250000
|26.73
|Equity
|Escorts Kubota
|Agricultural, Commercial & Construction Vehicles
|1.23
|90000
|25.82
|Equity
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|Finance
|1.21
|700000
|25.50
|Equity
|Hind.Aeronautics
|Aerospace & Defense
|1.17
|80000
|24.70
|Equity
|Indus Towers
|Telecom - Services
|1.15
|750000
|24.25
|Equity
|B P C L
|Petroleum Products
|1.13
|1000000
|23.73
|Equity
|Ashoka Buildcon
|Construction
|1.09
|1333350
|22.95
|Equity
|Inox Wind
|Electrical Equipment
|1.07
|1500000
|22.52
|Equity
|Prem. Explosives
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|1.06
|667010
|22.25
|Equity
|The Anup Enginee
|Industrial Manufacturing
|1.06
|80000
|22.38
|Equity
|Guj Pipavav Port
|Transport Infrastructure
|1.05
|1768836
|22.10
|Equity
|Guj.St.Petronet
|Gas
|1.03
|800000
|21.78
|Equity
|Delhivery
|Transport Services
|0.95
|800000
|19.98
|Equity
|AIA Engineering
|Industrial Products
|0.89
|59454
|18.67
|Equity
|Ceigall India
|Construction
|0.86
|700000
|18.04
|Equity
|Blue Dart Expres
|Transport Services
|0.85
|30000
|17.99
|Equity
|Gateway Distri
|Transport Services
|0.85
|3000000
|17.96
|Equity
|Afcons Infrastr.
|Construction
|0.79
|400000
|16.52
|Equity
|Volt.Transform.
|Electrical Equipment
|0.74
|24684
|15.49
|Equity
|Titagarh Rail
|Industrial Manufacturing
|0.73
|220000
|15.33
|Equity
|Repco Home Fin
|Finance
|0.67
|428000
|14.14
|Equity
|IKIO Lighting
|Consumer Durables
|0.66
|625000
|13.86
|Equity
|Can Fin Homes
|Finance
|0.65
|238601
|13.78
|Equity
|Timken India
|Industrial Products
|0.59
|50000
|12.37
|Equity
|Bharat Electron
|Aerospace & Defense
|0.58
|500000
|12.31
|Equity
|Dynamatic Tech.
|Industrial Manufacturing
|0.58
|18000
|12.19
|Equity
|Tega Inds.
|Industrial Manufacturing
|0.44
|70000
|9.26
|Equity
|T N Newsprint
|Paper, Forest & Jute Products
|0.42
|700000
|8.87
|Equity
|Carborundum Uni.
|Industrial Products
|0.34
|85000
|7.06
|Equity
|Centum Electron
|Industrial Manufacturing
|0.32
|56307
|6.77
|Equity
|Ahluwalia Contr.
|Construction
|0.28
|90439
|5.84
|Equity
|Indian Bank
|Banks
|0.16
|67855
|3.46
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|6.47
|0
|136.14
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|0.01
|0
|0.17
