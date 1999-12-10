HDFC Liquid Fund Direct G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: HDFC Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: HDFC Liquid Fund Direct G
AMC
: HDFC Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Liquid Funds
Launch Date
: 31-Dec-2012
Fund Manager
: Anupam Joshi
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 70412.56
HDFC Liquid Fund Direct G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 5100.5909
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: NIL
Exit Load %
: Nil
HDFC Liquid Fund Direct G- NAV Chart
HDFC Liquid Fund Direct G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.32
0.77
1.9
3.69
7.41
6.8
5.46
6.84
|Category Avg
0.22
0.64
1.68
3.3
6.67
6.23
5.2
6.12
|Category Best
2.24
1.87
4.73
7.45
14.01
11.19
8.11
115.35
|Category Worst
-1.48
-1.05
-0.02
-0.01
-0.07
-
-
-
HDFC Liquid Fund Direct G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
HDFC Liquid Fund Direct G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Debt Investments
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|1.25
|8550
|853.18
|NCD
|HDB FINANC SER
|-/-
|0.95
|65000
|649.76
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.92
|6300
|629.97
|NCD
|Larsen & Toubro
|-/-
|0.44
|30000
|299.65
|NCD
|HDB FINANC SER
|-/-
|0.40
|2750
|274.98
|NCD
|SMFG India
|-/-
|0.29
|2000
|199.88
|NCD
|Bajaj Finance
|-/-
|0.20
|1350
|134.83
|NCD
|M & M Fin. Serv.
|-/-
|0.16
|11000
|109.99
|NCD
|Titan Company
|-/-
|0.15
|10000
|99.95
|NCD
|Reliance Industr
|-/-
|0.10
|700
|69.91
|NCD
|SMFG India
|-/-
|0.07
|5000
|49.99
|NCD
|Tata Capital
|-/-
|0.07
|500
|49.97
|ZCB
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|0.05
|300
|36.18
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.04
|250
|24.98
|NCD
|Tata Capital
|-/-
|0.04
|250
|24.92
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2025
|-/-
|0.20
|13701500
|136.94
|Money Market Investments
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|15.44
|1056811000
|10,535.03
|Commercial Paper
|Rel. Retail Vent
|-/-
|4.30
|59500
|2,933.46
|Commercial Paper
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|4.30
|59500
|2,933.00
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of Baroda
|-/-
|4.10
|56000
|2,795.77
|Certificate of Deposits
|Union Bank (I)
|-/-
|3.66
|50000
|2,496.20
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of Baroda
|-/-
|2.90
|40000
|1,974.94
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|2.89
|200000000
|1,969.39
|Commercial Paper
|Bajaj Finance
|-/-
|2.89
|40000
|1,971.16
|Commercial Paper
|S I D B I
|-/-
|2.88
|40000
|1,963.97
|Certificate of Deposits
|Union Bank (I)
|-/-
|2.78
|38000
|1,898.57
|Certificate of Deposits
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|-/-
|2.34
|32000
|1,597.58
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|2.25
|155000000
|1,533.49
|Commercial Paper
|S I D B I
|-/-
|2.20
|30000
|1,497.71
|Commercial Paper
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|2.16
|30000
|1,473.13
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of India
|-/-
|2.16
|30000
|1,472.90
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|1.73
|24000
|1,178.88
|Certificate of Deposits
|Indian Bank
|-/-
|1.46
|20000
|999.05
|Commercial Paper
|Bajaj Fin.Sec
|-/-
|1.46
|20000
|999.17
|Commercial Paper
|S I D B I
|-/-
|1.46
|20000
|998.28
|Commercial Paper
|M & M Fin. Serv.
|-/-
|1.45
|20000
|991.41
|Commercial Paper
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|1.45
|20000
|989.04
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of India
|-/-
|1.45
|20000
|988.48
|Certificate of Deposits
|Indian Bank
|-/-
|1.44
|20000
|982.52
|Certificate of Deposits
|RBL Bank
|-/-
|1.44
|20000
|981.62
|Commercial Paper
|Rel. Retail Vent
|-/-
|1.44
|20000
|985.40
|Commercial Paper
|Kotak Securities
|-/-
|1.17
|16000
|799.18
|Commercial Paper
|ICICI Securities
|-/-
|1.17
|16000
|799.18
|Certificate of Deposits
|Pun. & Sind Bank
|-/-
|1.16
|16000
|793.56
|Certificate of Deposits
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|-/-
|1.09
|15000
|741.40
|Certificate of Deposits
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|-/-
|1.09
|15000
|740.77
|Commercial Paper
|E X I M Bank
|-/-
|1.09
|15000
|741.70
|Commercial Paper
|E X I M Bank
|-/-
|1.01
|14000
|689.40
|Commercial Paper
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.93
|13000
|644.14
|Commercial Paper
|SBI Cap
|-/-
|0.88
|12000
|599.01
|Commercial Paper
|ICICI Secur.Prim
|-/-
|0.73
|10000
|499.59
|Commercial Paper
|Bajaj Housing
|-/-
|0.73
|10000
|499.23
|Commercial Paper
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.73
|10000
|498.23
|Commercial Paper
|A Birla Finance
|-/-
|0.73
|10000
|495.84
|Certificate of Deposits
|RBL Bank
|-/-
|0.73
|10000
|499.50
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of Baroda
|-/-
|0.73
|10000
|498.24
|Certificate of Deposits
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|-/-
|0.72
|10000
|494.37
|Certificate of Deposits
|Union Bank (I)
|-/-
|0.72
|10000
|492.84
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|0.72
|10000
|491.30
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of Baroda
|-/-
|0.72
|10000
|491.08
|Commercial Paper
|Cholaman.Inv.&Fn
|-/-
|0.72
|10000
|494.34
|Commercial Paper
|Can Fin Homes
|-/-
|0.72
|10000
|493.74
|Commercial Paper
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.72
|10000
|493.67
|Commercial Paper
|Reliance Jio
|-/-
|0.72
|10000
|492.45
|Commercial Paper
|Sikka Ports
|-/-
|0.72
|10000
|490.90
|Commercial Paper
|Tata Comm
|-/-
|0.71
|9700
|484.53
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|0.61
|8500
|417.86
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|0.59
|40500000
|403.73
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|0.58
|40000000
|397.26
|Commercial Paper
|ONGC Petro Add.
|-/-
|0.58
|8000
|394.20
|Commercial Paper
|Tata TeleService
|-/-
|0.46
|6300
|310.80
|Commercial Paper
|Kotak Securities
|-/-
|0.44
|6000
|299.94
|Commercial Paper
|Birla Group
|-/-
|0.44
|6000
|299.49
|Commercial Paper
|ICICI Securities
|-/-
|0.44
|6000
|297.36
|Commercial Paper
|Tata Comm
|-/-
|0.37
|5000
|249.90
|Commercial Paper
|L&T Finance Ltd
|-/-
|0.36
|5000
|246.18
|Commercial Paper
|Bharti Telecom
|-/-
|0.36
|5000
|246.15
|Commercial Paper
|E X I M Bank
|-/-
|0.36
|5000
|245.50
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of Baroda
|-/-
|0.36
|5000
|247.65
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of Baroda
|-/-
|0.36
|5000
|247.28
|Commercial Paper
|Birla Group
|-/-
|0.33
|4500
|224.81
|Commercial Paper
|Bajaj Finance
|-/-
|0.22
|3000
|148.59
|Commercial Paper
|Rel. Retail Vent
|-/-
|0.22
|3000
|148.25
|Commercial Paper
|Nirma
|-/-
|0.22
|3000
|148.24
|Commercial Paper
|Infina Finance
|-/-
|0.18
|2500
|124.92
|Commercial Paper
|Adit.Birla Money
|-/-
|0.15
|2000
|99.98
|Commercial Paper
|Kotak Securities
|-/-
|0.15
|2000
|99.95
|Commercial Paper
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.15
|2000
|99.94
|Commercial Paper
|SBI Cap
|-/-
|0.15
|2000
|99.81
|Commercial Paper
|Barclays Invest
|-/-
|0.15
|2000
|99.13
|Certificate of Deposits
|Union Bank (I)
|-/-
|0.15
|2000
|99.94
|T Bills
|TBILL-182D
|-/-
|0.15
|10000000
|99.18
|Commercial Paper
|CNH Ind
|-/-
|0.14
|2000
|98.61
|Commercial Paper
|E X I M Bank
|-/-
|0.14
|2000
|98.38
|Commercial Paper
|Barclays Invest
|-/-
|0.11
|1500
|74.87
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|0.11
|1500
|74.94
|Certificate of Deposits
|Union Bank (I)
|-/-
|0.07
|1000
|49.90
|Commercial Paper
|Adit.Birla Money
|-/-
|0.07
|1000
|49.90
|Commercial Paper
|Infina Finance
|-/-
|0.07
|1000
|49.43
|Commercial Paper
|Adit.Birla Money
|-/-
|0.07
|1000
|49.35
|Commercial Paper
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|0.04
|500
|24.97
|Commercial Paper
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|0.04
|500
|24.68
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|0.01
|1000000
|9.97
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|Reverse Repo
|-/-
|1.02
|0
|694.09
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|0.07
|0
|44.77
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-9.29
|0
|-6,350.48
