HDFC Liquid Fund Direct IDCW D

HDFC Liquid Fund Direct IDCW D

Summary Info

Fund Name

HDFC Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

HDFC Liquid Fund Direct IDCW D

AMC

HDFC Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Liquid Funds

Launch Date

31-Dec-2012

Fund Manager

Anupam Joshi

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

70412.56

HDFC Liquid Fund Direct IDCW D - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  1019.82

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

NIL

Exit Load %

Nil

HDFC Liquid Fund Direct IDCW D- NAV Chart

HDFC Liquid Fund Direct IDCW D- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
0.31
0.77
1.9
3.67
7.35
6.79
5.47
6.91
Category Avg
0.22
0.64
1.68
3.3
6.67
6.23
5.2
6.12
Category Best
2.24
1.87
4.73
7.45
14.01
11.19
8.11
115.35
Category Worst
-1.48
-1.05
-0.02
-0.01
-0.07
-
-
-

HDFC Liquid Fund Direct IDCW D- Latest Dividends

Record DateDividend %Bonus
03-Apr-20250.05530

HDFC Liquid Fund Direct IDCW D- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

10000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

5000

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Debt Investments
NCDPower Fin.Corpn.-/-1.258550853.18
NCDHDB FINANC SER-/-0.9565000649.76
NCDREC Ltd-/-0.926300629.97
NCDLarsen & Toubro-/-0.4430000299.65
NCDHDB FINANC SER-/-0.402750274.98
NCDSMFG India-/-0.292000199.88
NCDBajaj Finance-/-0.201350134.83
NCDM & M Fin. Serv.-/-0.1611000109.99
NCDTitan Company-/-0.151000099.95
NCDReliance Industr-/-0.1070069.91
NCDSMFG India-/-0.07500049.99
NCDTata Capital-/-0.0750049.97
ZCBLIC Housing Fin.-/-0.0530036.18
NCDS I D B I-/-0.0425024.98
NCDTata Capital-/-0.0425024.92
Government Securities
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2025-/-0.2013701500136.94
Money Market Investments
T BillsTBILL-91D-/-15.44105681100010,535.03
Commercial PaperRel. Retail Vent-/-4.30595002,933.46
Commercial PaperN A B A R D-/-4.30595002,933.00
Certificate of DepositsBank of Baroda-/-4.10560002,795.77
Certificate of DepositsUnion Bank (I)-/-3.66500002,496.20
Certificate of DepositsBank of Baroda-/-2.90400001,974.94
T BillsTBILL-91D-/-2.892000000001,969.39
Commercial PaperBajaj Finance-/-2.89400001,971.16
Commercial PaperS I D B I-/-2.88400001,963.97
Certificate of DepositsUnion Bank (I)-/-2.78380001,898.57
Certificate of DepositsPunjab Natl.Bank-/-2.34320001,597.58
T BillsTBILL-91D-/-2.251550000001,533.49
Commercial PaperS I D B I-/-2.20300001,497.71
Commercial PaperN A B A R D-/-2.16300001,473.13
Certificate of DepositsBank of India-/-2.16300001,472.90
Certificate of DepositsAxis Bank-/-1.73240001,178.88
Certificate of DepositsIndian Bank-/-1.4620000999.05
Commercial PaperBajaj Fin.Sec-/-1.4620000999.17
Commercial PaperS I D B I-/-1.4620000998.28
Commercial PaperM & M Fin. Serv.-/-1.4520000991.41
Commercial PaperN A B A R D-/-1.4520000989.04
Certificate of DepositsBank of India-/-1.4520000988.48
Certificate of DepositsIndian Bank-/-1.4420000982.52
Certificate of DepositsRBL Bank-/-1.4420000981.62
Commercial PaperRel. Retail Vent-/-1.4420000985.40
Commercial PaperKotak Securities-/-1.1716000799.18
Commercial PaperICICI Securities-/-1.1716000799.18
Certificate of DepositsPun. & Sind Bank-/-1.1616000793.56
Certificate of DepositsPunjab Natl.Bank-/-1.0915000741.40
Certificate of DepositsPunjab Natl.Bank-/-1.0915000740.77
Commercial PaperE X I M Bank-/-1.0915000741.70
Commercial PaperE X I M Bank-/-1.0114000689.40
Commercial PaperN A B A R D-/-0.9313000644.14
Commercial PaperSBI Cap-/-0.8812000599.01
Commercial PaperICICI Secur.Prim-/-0.7310000499.59
Commercial PaperBajaj Housing-/-0.7310000499.23
Commercial PaperN A B A R D-/-0.7310000498.23
Commercial PaperA Birla Finance-/-0.7310000495.84
Certificate of DepositsRBL Bank-/-0.7310000499.50
Certificate of DepositsBank of Baroda-/-0.7310000498.24
Certificate of DepositsPunjab Natl.Bank-/-0.7210000494.37
Certificate of DepositsUnion Bank (I)-/-0.7210000492.84
Certificate of DepositsAxis Bank-/-0.7210000491.30
Certificate of DepositsBank of Baroda-/-0.7210000491.08
Commercial PaperCholaman.Inv.&Fn-/-0.7210000494.34
Commercial PaperCan Fin Homes-/-0.7210000493.74
Commercial PaperN A B A R D-/-0.7210000493.67
Commercial PaperReliance Jio-/-0.7210000492.45
Commercial PaperSikka Ports-/-0.7210000490.90
Commercial PaperTata Comm-/-0.719700484.53
Certificate of DepositsAxis Bank-/-0.618500417.86
T BillsTBILL-364D-/-0.5940500000403.73
T BillsTBILL-91D-/-0.5840000000397.26
Commercial PaperONGC Petro Add.-/-0.588000394.20
Commercial PaperTata TeleService-/-0.466300310.80
Commercial PaperKotak Securities-/-0.446000299.94
Commercial PaperBirla Group-/-0.446000299.49
Commercial PaperICICI Securities-/-0.446000297.36
Commercial PaperTata Comm-/-0.375000249.90
Commercial PaperL&T Finance Ltd-/-0.365000246.18
Commercial PaperBharti Telecom-/-0.365000246.15
Commercial PaperE X I M Bank-/-0.365000245.50
Certificate of DepositsBank of Baroda-/-0.365000247.65
Certificate of DepositsBank of Baroda-/-0.365000247.28
Commercial PaperBirla Group-/-0.334500224.81
Commercial PaperBajaj Finance-/-0.223000148.59
Commercial PaperRel. Retail Vent-/-0.223000148.25
Commercial PaperNirma-/-0.223000148.24
Commercial PaperInfina Finance-/-0.182500124.92
Commercial PaperAdit.Birla Money-/-0.15200099.98
Commercial PaperKotak Securities-/-0.15200099.95
Commercial PaperS I D B I-/-0.15200099.94
Commercial PaperSBI Cap-/-0.15200099.81
Commercial PaperBarclays Invest-/-0.15200099.13
Certificate of DepositsUnion Bank (I)-/-0.15200099.94
T BillsTBILL-182D-/-0.151000000099.18
Commercial PaperCNH Ind-/-0.14200098.61
Commercial PaperE X I M Bank-/-0.14200098.38
Commercial PaperBarclays Invest-/-0.11150074.87
Certificate of DepositsCanara Bank-/-0.11150074.94
Certificate of DepositsUnion Bank (I)-/-0.07100049.90
Commercial PaperAdit.Birla Money-/-0.07100049.90
Commercial PaperInfina Finance-/-0.07100049.43
Commercial PaperAdit.Birla Money-/-0.07100049.35
Commercial PaperLIC Housing Fin.-/-0.0450024.97
Commercial PaperLIC Housing Fin.-/-0.0450024.68
T BillsTBILL-91D-/-0.0110000009.97
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Reverse RepoReverse Repo-/-1.020694.09
Reverse RepoTREPS-/-0.07044.77
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/--9.290-6,350.48

Key information

Fund House:
HDFC Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
10-Dec-1999
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
7,93,714.25
Trustee/s:
HDFC Trustee Companey Lim, Mr. Dindayal Jalan, Mr. Vimal Bhandari
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Mr. Navneet Munot
CIO:
Prashant Jain
President:
NA
Director/s:
Renu S Karnad, Mr. Dhruv Subodh Kaji, Mr. Jairaj Purandare, Mr. Keki M. Mistry, Mr. Parag Shah, Mr. Sanjay Bhandarkar, Ms. Roshni Nadar Malhotra, V Srinivasa Rangan
Compliance Officer/s:
Ms. Sonal Mandhayan
Investor Service Officer/s:
Mr. Sameer Seksaria
Fund Manager/s:
Anupam Joshi
Auditors:
NA

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
HDFC House, 2nd Flr, H.T.Parekh Marg, 165-166, Backbay Reclamation, Churchgate, Mumbai - 400 020.
Contact Nos:
022 - 6631 6333
Fax:
022 - 22821144
Email:
hello@hdfcfund.com
Website:
www.hdfcfund.com

