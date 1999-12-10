HDFC Long Duration Debt Fund Regular IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: HDFC Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: HDFC Long Duration Debt Fund Regular IDCW
AMC
: HDFC Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Income Funds
Launch Date
: 06-Jan-2023
Fund Manager
: Shobhit Mehrotra
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 5604.37
HDFC Long Duration Debt Fund Regular IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 10.8782
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
HDFC Long Duration Debt Fund Regular IDCW- NAV Chart
HDFC Long Duration Debt Fund Regular IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
1.03
3.82
3.63
3.68
11.1
-
-
10.05
|Category Avg
0.64
1.94
2.98
4.37
9.42
7.18
6.82
7.01
|Category Best
3.98
9.03
15.53
17.75
55.57
36.95
14.92
17.59
|Category Worst
-2.73
-2.2
-1.22
0.19
1.12
1.58
3.67
0.55
HDFC Long Duration Debt Fund Regular IDCW- Latest Dividends
HDFC Long Duration Debt Fund Regular IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2053
|-/-
|32.51
|177500000
|1,834.81
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2054
|-/-
|24.74
|138595300
|1,396.26
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2052
|-/-
|14.81
|80300000
|836.10
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2064
|-/-
|11.67
|63440700
|658.49
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2063
|-/-
|5.34
|29434500
|301.63
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2051
|-/-
|3.44
|19500000
|193.88
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2050
|-/-
|1.35
|7500000
|76.45
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2050
|-/-
|1.19
|7019600
|67.38
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2074
|-/-
|1.16
|6500000
|65.31
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2051
|-/-
|0.93
|5500000
|52.27
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2034
|-/-
|0.18
|1000000
|10.06
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|1.36
|0
|76.51
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|1.06
|0
|59.71
