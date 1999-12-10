HDFC Medium Term Debt Fund IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: HDFC Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: HDFC Medium Term Debt Fund IDCW
AMC
: HDFC Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Short Term Income Funds
Launch Date
: 22-Oct-2014
Fund Manager
: Shobhit Mehrotra
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 3945.02
HDFC Medium Term Debt Fund IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 18.6842
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: NIL
Exit Load %
: In respect of each purchase / switch in of units, an exit load of 0.25% is payable if units are redeemed / switched out within 1 month from the date of allotment.
HDFC Medium Term Debt Fund IDCW- NAV Chart
HDFC Medium Term Debt Fund IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.65
1.76
2.76
4.09
8.75
6.54
6.57
7.35
|Category Avg
0.58
1.5
2.53
4.1
8.35
6.61
6.53
7.04
|Category Best
2.2
2.8
3.47
5.91
10.86
9.56
8.64
12.47
|Category Worst
-0.32
-
-0.03
-
-
2.98
4.42
-0.02
HDFC Medium Term Debt Fund IDCW- Latest Dividends
HDFC Medium Term Debt Fund IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Debt Investments
|NCD
|Tata Steel
|-/-
|3.74
|14500
|146.34
|NCD
|Kalpataru Proj.
|-/-
|2.56
|10000
|99.97
|NCD
|SBFC Finance
|-/-
|2.55
|10000
|99.75
|NCD
|Tata Power Co.
|-/-
|1.95
|725
|76.19
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|1.92
|7500
|75.04
|NCD
|Truhome Finance
|-/-
|1.91
|7500
|74.74
|NCD
|IIFL Finance
|-/-
|1.90
|7500
|74.50
|NCD
|Bajaj Housing
|-/-
|1.82
|7000
|71.02
|NCD
|Pipeline Infra
|-/-
|1.80
|7000
|70.32
|NCD
|Pipeline Infra
|-/-
|1.55
|6000
|60.51
|NCD
|IndiGrid Trust
|-/-
|1.38
|550
|54.12
|NCD
|TVS Credit Serv.
|-/-
|1.29
|50
|50.42
|NCD
|Godrej Industrie
|-/-
|1.28
|5000
|50.27
|NCD
|Tata Power Rene.
|-/-
|1.28
|5000
|50.12
|NCD
|H U D C O
|-/-
|1.28
|5000
|50.09
|NCD
|Infopark Proper.
|-/-
|1.28
|5000
|50.08
|NCD
|Mahindra Rural
|-/-
|1.28
|5000
|50.03
|NCD
|Cholaman.Inv.&Fn
|-/-
|1.28
|5000
|49.99
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|1.28
|5000
|49.98
|NCD
|I O C L
|-/-
|1.28
|500
|49.97
|NCD
|Nuvoco Vistas
|-/-
|1.27
|500
|49.84
|NCD
|TMF Holdings
|-/-
|1.27
|500
|49.76
|NCD
|TMF Holdings
|-/-
|1.27
|500
|49.74
|NCD
|JM Financial Hom
|-/-
|1.27
|5000
|49.65
|NCD
|NTPC
|-/-
|1.26
|500
|49.34
|NCD
|TMF Holdings
|-/-
|1.25
|500
|48.84
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|1.21
|450
|47.37
|NCD
|Kalpataru Proj.
|-/-
|1.14
|4500
|44.70
|PTC
|Vajra Trust
|-/-
|1.03
|40
|40.27
|PTC
|Universe Trust
|-/-
|0.95
|370
|37.03
|NCD
|I R F C
|-/-
|0.93
|350
|36.21
|NCD
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|0.79
|300
|31.00
|NCD
|Bajaj Housing
|-/-
|0.77
|3000
|30.26
|NCD
|I R F C
|-/-
|0.66
|250
|25.83
|NCD
|I R F C
|-/-
|0.66
|250
|25.65
|NCD
|I R F C
|-/-
|0.65
|2500
|25.50
|NCD
|TVS Credit Serv.
|-/-
|0.65
|250
|25.26
|NCD
|Mahindra Rural
|-/-
|0.64
|2500
|25.18
|NCD
|ONGC Petro Add.
|-/-
|0.64
|2500
|25.13
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.64
|2500
|25.10
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.64
|2500
|25.08
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.64
|2500
|25.03
|NCD
|Muthoot Finance
|-/-
|0.64
|2500
|25.03
|NCD
|Grasim Inds
|-/-
|0.64
|250
|25.03
|NCD
|ONGC Petro Add.
|-/-
|0.64
|2500
|25.02
|NCD
|Sikka Ports
|-/-
|0.64
|250
|25.02
|NCD
|SMFG Home Financ
|-/-
|0.64
|250
|25.00
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.64
|2500
|24.96
|NCD
|Tata Projects
|-/-
|0.64
|250
|24.94
|NCD
|TMF Holdings
|-/-
|0.64
|250
|24.85
|NCD
|TMF Holdings
|-/-
|0.64
|250
|24.84
|NCD
|JM Financial Hom
|-/-
|0.63
|2500
|24.80
|NCD
|IndiGrid Trust
|-/-
|0.63
|250
|24.52
|NCD
|Sikka Ports
|-/-
|0.51
|200
|20.03
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.26
|1000
|10.02
|NCD
|Tata Motors
|-/-
|0.26
|100
|10.01
|NCD
|Arka Fincap
|-/-
|0.26
|1000
|10.00
|NCD
|JM Fin. Ass. Re.
|-/-
|0.26
|100
|9.99
|NCD
|JM Fin. Ass. Re.
|-/-
|0.25
|100
|9.95
|NCD
|St Bk of India
|-/-
|0.25
|10
|9.86
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2037
|-/-
|7.89
|30047700
|308.69
|Govt. Securities
|Gsec2039
|-/-
|4.89
|18500000
|191.31
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2034
|-/-
|3.09
|12012900
|120.91
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2031
|-/-
|1.86
|7500000
|72.68
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2053
|-/-
|1.59
|6000000
|62.02
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2032
|-/-
|1.52
|6000000
|59.44
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2033
|-/-
|1.31
|5000000
|51.36
|Govt. Securities
|Gsec2034
|-/-
|1.29
|5000000
|50.52
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2054
|-/-
|1.03
|4000000
|40.29
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2036
|-/-
|0.67
|2500000
|26.35
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2036
|-/-
|0.67
|2500000
|26.14
|Govt. Securities
|Gsec2033
|-/-
|0.66
|2500000
|25.71
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2035
|-/-
|0.63
|2500000
|24.72
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2031
|-/-
|0.51
|2000000
|19.97
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2064
|-/-
|0.40
|1500000
|15.56
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2033
|-/-
|0.40
|1500000
|15.45
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2063
|-/-
|0.39
|1500000
|15.37
|Govt. Securities
|Gsec2039
|-/-
|0.26
|1000000
|10.07
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2061
|-/-
|0.25
|1000000
|9.85
|Govt. Securities
|Rajasthan 2031
|-/-
|0.15
|580000
|5.94
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|2.39
|0
|94.93
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|1.84
|0
|71.82
