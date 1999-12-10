HDFC Money Market Fund Direct IDCW W
Summary Info
Fund Name
: HDFC Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: HDFC Money Market Fund Direct IDCW W
AMC
: HDFC Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Liquid Funds
Launch Date
: 31-Dec-2012
Fund Manager
: Praveen Jain
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 27399
HDFC Money Market Fund Direct IDCW W - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 1063.2566
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: NIL
Exit Load %
: Nil
HDFC Money Market Fund Direct IDCW W- NAV Chart
HDFC Money Market Fund Direct IDCW W- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-0.01
0.62
1.78
3.64
7.54
6.99
6.36
7.34
|Category Avg
0.22
0.64
1.68
3.3
6.67
6.23
5.2
6.12
|Category Best
2.24
1.87
4.73
7.45
14.01
11.19
8.11
115.35
|Category Worst
-1.48
-1.05
-0.02
-0.01
-0.07
-
-
-
HDFC Money Market Fund Direct IDCW W- Latest Dividends
HDFC Money Market Fund Direct IDCW W- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2025
|-/-
|1.07
|30000000
|298.98
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2025
|-/-
|0.34
|10057000
|95.79
|Govt. Securities
|Andhra Pradesh 2025
|-/-
|0.34
|9500000
|95.64
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2025
|-/-
|0.30
|8800000
|85.11
|Govt. Securities
|Tamil Nadu 2026
|-/-
|0.22
|6000000
|61.04
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2025
|-/-
|0.22
|6219200
|60.21
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2025
|-/-
|0.21
|6118400
|58.28
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2025
|-/-
|0.21
|6090000
|58.04
|Govt. Securities
|Karnataka 2026
|-/-
|0.18
|5000000
|50.74
|Govt. Securities
|MAHARASHTRA SDL 2025
|-/-
|0.18
|5000000
|50.42
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2025
|-/-
|0.17
|5035500
|48.30
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2025
|-/-
|0.16
|4558200
|44.29
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2025
|-/-
|0.15
|4352800
|41.86
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2025
|-/-
|0.12
|3566000
|33.94
|Govt. Securities
|Madhya Pradesh 2025
|-/-
|0.11
|3000000
|30.00
|Govt. Securities
|TAMIL NADU 2026
|-/-
|0.09
|2500000
|25.30
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2025
|-/-
|0.07
|1941100
|18.48
|Govt. Securities
|TAMIL NADU 2026
|-/-
|0.05
|1500000
|15.23
|Govt. Securities
|Tamil Nadu 2025
|-/-
|0.05
|1499500
|14.97
|Govt. Securities
|Gujarat 2026
|-/-
|0.05
|1500000
|14.93
|Govt. Securities
|KERALA 2025
|-/-
|0.04
|1000000
|10.02
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2025
|-/-
|0.04
|1000000
|9.83
|Govt. Securities
|GUJARAT 2026
|-/-
|0.02
|500000
|5.06
|Govt. Securities
|KARNATAKA SDL 2025
|-/-
|0.02
|500000
|5.04
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2025
|-/-
|0.02
|500000
|4.95
|Money Market Investments
|Certificate of Deposits
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|3.08
|18500
|859.68
|Certificate of Deposits
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|-/-
|2.78
|16500
|776.65
|Certificate of Deposits
|S I D B I
|-/-
|2.59
|15500
|722.25
|Certificate of Deposits
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|2.52
|15000
|704.13
|Commercial Paper
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|2.51
|15000
|699.97
|Certificate of Deposits
|S I D B I
|-/-
|2.02
|12000
|564.04
|Certificate of Deposits
|Union Bank (I)
|-/-
|2.01
|12000
|562.54
|Certificate of Deposits
|S I D B I
|-/-
|2.01
|12000
|561.43
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of Baroda
|-/-
|1.85
|11000
|517.07
|Commercial Paper
|E X I M Bank
|-/-
|1.85
|11000
|515.81
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|1.69
|10000
|472.51
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|1.68
|10000
|470.61
|Certificate of Deposits
|IDFC First Bank
|-/-
|1.68
|10000
|469.15
|Certificate of Deposits
|IndusInd Bank
|-/-
|1.68
|10000
|468.80
|Certificate of Deposits
|IDBI Bank
|-/-
|1.67
|10000
|465.66
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of Baroda
|-/-
|1.67
|10000
|465.21
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|1.52
|45000000
|423.25
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of India
|-/-
|1.51
|9000
|421.29
|Certificate of Deposits
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|1.51
|9000
|421.14
|Certificate of Deposits
|IndusInd Bank
|-/-
|1.36
|8000
|379.18
|Certificate of Deposits
|S I D B I
|-/-
|1.36
|8000
|378.85
|Commercial Paper
|Tata Tele. Mah.
|-/-
|1.36
|8000
|379.46
|Certificate of Deposits
|Union Bank (I)
|-/-
|1.35
|8000
|378.07
|Certificate of Deposits
|Union Bank (I)
|-/-
|1.34
|8000
|375.47
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|1.34
|8000
|374.33
|Certificate of Deposits
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|-/-
|1.34
|8000
|373.68
|Certificate of Deposits
|Union Bank (I)
|-/-
|1.34
|8000
|373.06
|Certificate of Deposits
|Federal Bank
|-/-
|1.12
|6500
|313.07
|T Bills
|TBILL-182D
|-/-
|1.05
|30000000
|294.60
|Certificate of Deposits
|Indian Bank
|-/-
|1.02
|6000
|284.34
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of India
|-/-
|1.02
|6000
|284.17
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|1.01
|6000
|281.73
|Certificate of Deposits
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|-/-
|1.01
|6000
|281.40
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of India
|-/-
|1.01
|6000
|281.08
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|1.01
|6000
|280.96
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|1.01
|30000000
|282.82
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|1.01
|30000000
|281.83
|Certificate of Deposits
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|-/-
|0.98
|5500
|274.03
|Certificate of Deposits
|Federal Bank
|-/-
|0.86
|5000
|239.34
|Commercial Paper
|Bharti Telecom
|-/-
|0.86
|5000
|239.77
|Certificate of Deposits
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|-/-
|0.85
|5000
|236.97
|Certificate of Deposits
|Federal Bank
|-/-
|0.85
|5000
|236.72
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|0.85
|25000000
|236.28
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|0.84
|25000000
|236.00
|Certificate of Deposits
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.84
|5000
|233.92
|Certificate of Deposits
|AU Small Finance
|-/-
|0.84
|5000
|233.49
|Commercial Paper
|Muthoot Fincorp
|-/-
|0.77
|4500
|214.61
|Commercial Paper
|Credila Fin
|-/-
|0.76
|4500
|212.14
|Commercial Paper
|Birla Group
|-/-
|0.72
|4000
|199.83
|Certificate of Deposits
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.68
|4000
|190.47
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of Baroda
|-/-
|0.67
|4000
|188.13
|Certificate of Deposits
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|-/-
|0.67
|4000
|188.08
|Certificate of Deposits
|Union Bank (I)
|-/-
|0.67
|4000
|187.58
|Certificate of Deposits
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.67
|4000
|186.73
|Commercial Paper
|Tata Capital
|-/-
|0.67
|4000
|187.74
|Commercial Paper
|Credila Fin
|-/-
|0.67
|4000
|186.61
|Commercial Paper
|ICICI Securities
|-/-
|0.67
|4000
|185.90
|Commercial Paper
|Muthoot Fincorp
|-/-
|0.66
|4000
|185.02
|Commercial Paper
|Sharekhan
|-/-
|0.53
|3000
|147.09
|Certificate of Deposits
|Federal Bank
|-/-
|0.52
|3000
|145.58
|Certificate of Deposits
|Union Bank (I)
|-/-
|0.51
|3000
|142.14
|Certificate of Deposits
|Union Bank (I)
|-/-
|0.51
|3000
|142.00
|Commercial Paper
|Julius Baer Cap.
|-/-
|0.51
|3000
|141.77
|Commercial Paper
|Hero Fincorp
|-/-
|0.50
|3000
|139.89
|Commercial Paper
|Stand.Char. Cap.
|-/-
|0.50
|3000
|139.86
|Certificate of Deposits
|IDBI Bank
|-/-
|0.50
|3000
|140.45
|Certificate of Deposits
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|-/-
|0.42
|2500
|118.30
|T Bills
|TBILL-182D
|-/-
|0.35
|10000000
|98.33
|Certificate of Deposits
|IndusInd Bank
|-/-
|0.34
|2000
|94.66
|Certificate of Deposits
|Indian Bank
|-/-
|0.34
|2000
|94.15
|Certificate of Deposits
|Pun. & Sind Bank
|-/-
|0.34
|2000
|93.78
|Commercial Paper
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|0.34
|2000
|96.31
|Commercial Paper
|Tata Cap.Hsg.
|-/-
|0.34
|2000
|95.76
|Commercial Paper
|Sharekhan
|-/-
|0.34
|2000
|95.02
|Commercial Paper
|Baha.Chand.Inv.
|-/-
|0.34
|2000
|94.54
|Commercial Paper
|Muthoot Finance
|-/-
|0.34
|2000
|94.51
|Commercial Paper
|Hero Fincorp
|-/-
|0.34
|2000
|94.51
|Commercial Paper
|Stand.Char. Cap.
|-/-
|0.34
|2000
|94.37
|Commercial Paper
|IGH Holdings
|-/-
|0.34
|2000
|94.34
|Commercial Paper
|Baha.Chand.Inv.
|-/-
|0.34
|2000
|93.95
|Commercial Paper
|Tata Capital
|-/-
|0.34
|2000
|93.83
|Commercial Paper
|ICICI Securities
|-/-
|0.34
|2000
|93.61
|Commercial Paper
|Muthoot Finance
|-/-
|0.33
|2000
|93.54
|Commercial Paper
|Julius Baer Cap.
|-/-
|0.33
|2000
|93.47
|Commercial Paper
|Stand.Char. Cap.
|-/-
|0.33
|2000
|93.47
|Commercial Paper
|Muthoot Finance
|-/-
|0.33
|2000
|93.29
|Commercial Paper
|Birla Group
|-/-
|0.33
|2000
|93.22
|Commercial Paper
|Baha.Chand.Inv.
|-/-
|0.33
|2000
|93.20
|Commercial Paper
|Hero Fincorp
|-/-
|0.33
|2000
|93.18
|Commercial Paper
|Infina Finance
|-/-
|0.33
|2000
|93.01
|Commercial Paper
|Stand.Char. Cap.
|-/-
|0.33
|2000
|92.92
|Commercial Paper
|Sundaram Home
|-/-
|0.26
|1500
|73.52
|Commercial Paper
|Deutsche Invest
|-/-
|0.25
|1500
|70.21
|Commercial Paper
|Infina Finance
|-/-
|0.25
|1500
|70.12
|Commercial Paper
|Birla Group
|-/-
|0.25
|1500
|70.03
|Certificate of Deposits
|Indian Bank
|-/-
|0.25
|1500
|70.44
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|0.17
|1000
|47.58
|Certificate of Deposits
|Federal Bank
|-/-
|0.17
|1000
|46.97
|Commercial Paper
|Hero Housing Fin
|-/-
|0.17
|1000
|48.07
|Commercial Paper
|Hero Fincorp
|-/-
|0.17
|1000
|47.47
|Commercial Paper
|Muthoot Finance
|-/-
|0.17
|1000
|46.32
|Commercial Paper
|Birla Group
|-/-
|0.17
|1000
|46.31
|Commercial Paper
|Mankind Pharma
|-/-
|0.09
|500
|23.87
|Certificate of Deposits
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.09
|500
|24.48
|Certificate of Deposits
|IndusInd Bank
|-/-
|0.09
|500
|24.19
|Certificate of Deposits
|IDFC First Bank
|-/-
|0.09
|500
|23.74
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|4.58
|0
|1,278.98
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|0.59
|0
|175.38
