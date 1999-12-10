iifl-logo
iifl-logo

HDFC Multi Asset Fund Direct G

HDFC Multi Asset Fund Direct G

Summary Info

Fund Name

HDFC Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

HDFC Multi Asset Fund Direct G

AMC

HDFC Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Monthly Income Plans - Short Term

Launch Date

01-Jan-2013

Fund Manager

Srinivasan Ramamurthy

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

3837.22

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

HDFC Multi Asset Fund Direct G - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  75.12

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

NIL

Exit Load %

1.00% - If Units are redeemed / switched-out within 15 months from the date of allotment. Nil - If Units are redeemed / switched-out after 15 months from the date of allotment.

HDFC Multi Asset Fund Direct G- NAV Chart

HDFC Multi Asset Fund Direct G- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
0.25
4.2
0.48
-0.64
10.19
13.54
21.84
11.79
Category Avg
0.31
3.58
0.06
-0.01
8.13
9.04
12.74
8.66
Category Best
1.07
6.95
0.53
0.72
10.2
13.58
21.85
11.79
Category Worst
0.12
1.1
-1.59
-2.79
3.79
4.5
6.78
4.96

QUICK LINKS

Mutual Fund Overview Mutual Fund NFOFund HousesDividend TrackerEquity FundsDebt FundsHybrid FundsELSS FundsETF FundsSIP Calculator

HDFC Multi Asset Fund Direct G- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

HDFC Multi Asset Fund Direct G- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

100

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

100

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
Prestige Estates70,000

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
EquityReliance IndustrPetroleum Products5.841866500223.99
EquityHDFC BankBanks5.831291600223.75
EquityICICI BankBanks4.791525700183.70
EquityInfosysIT - Software3.38768800129.75
EquityM & MAutomobiles3.03449425116.18
EquityBharti AirtelTelecom - Services2.61636925100.01
EquityUnited SpiritsBeverages2.3269215088.90
EquityHind. UnileverDiversified FMCG1.9133430073.22
EquityAxis BankBanks1.8570000071.08
EquityMaruti SuzukiAutomobiles1.845920070.71
EquitySt Bk of IndiaBanks1.4781750056.30
EquityHyundai Motor IAutomobiles1.3530000051.89
EquityHindalco Inds.Non - Ferrous Metals1.2575680048.00
EquityKotak Mah. BankBanks1.2425000047.57
EquityLarsen & ToubroConstruction1.1413770043.56
EquityTCSIT - Software1.1412612543.93
EquityTitan CompanyConsumer Durables1.0613265040.81
EquityHCL TechnologiesIT - Software0.9022000034.65
EquityTata MotorsAutomobiles0.8753805033.39
EquityBajaj FinanceFinance0.843775032.20
EquityITCDiversified FMCG0.8280000031.60
EquityNTPCPower0.7592550028.82
EquitySBI Life InsuranInsurance0.7520000028.61
EquityUltraTech Cem.Cement & Cement Products0.752840028.76
EquityTata SteelFerrous Metals0.74205700028.22
EquityBajaj AutoAutomobiles0.733555028.09
EquityCiplaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.7320000028.15
EquityInterglobe AviatTransport Services0.706000026.86
EquitySun Pharma.Inds.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.6816525026.32
EquityEicher MotorsAutomobiles0.625000023.86
EquityPower Grid CorpnPower0.5990000022.57
EquityApollo HospitalsHealthcare Services0.583687522.31
EquityCity Union BankBanks0.58150000022.17
EquityICICI LombardInsurance0.5312000020.29
EquityIndusInd BankBanks0.5220000019.80
EquityLupinPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.5010000019.04
EquityO N G COil0.4475000016.89
EquityGodrej ConsumerPersonal Products0.4316550016.63
EquityHind.AeronauticsAerospace & Defense0.405000015.44
EquityIndraprastha GasGas0.4080000015.15
EquityDr Reddy's LabsPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.3813000014.51
EquityParadeep Phosph.Fertilizers & Agrochemicals0.38170000014.77
EquitySuprajit Engg.Auto Components0.3634910613.99
EquityWiproIT - Software0.3650000013.88
EquityIpca Labs.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.3510000013.55
EquityM & M Fin. Serv.Finance0.3550000013.53
EquityAdani PortsTransport Infrastructure0.3412360013.21
EquityB P C LPetroleum Products0.3455000013.05
EquityIndus TowersTelecom - Services0.3440000012.93
EquityGreenply IndustrConsumer Durables0.3346963012.80
EquityJindal SteelFerrous Metals0.3315000012.84
EquityTransport Corp.Transport Services0.3314000012.62
EquityGland PharmaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.328000012.42
EquityOrient ElectricConsumer Durables0.3262317812.35
EquityBalrampur ChiniAgricultural Food & Other Products0.2925000011.10
EquityCIE AutomotiveAuto Components0.2930000011.28
EquityGateway DistriTransport Services0.28180000010.77
EquityBayer Crop Sci.Fertilizers & Agrochemicals0.262140110.12
EquityBharat ElectronAerospace & Defense0.264000009.85
EquityDelhiveryTransport Services0.264000009.99
EquityG R InfraprojectConstruction0.24917039.21
EquityStar Health InsuInsurance0.242500009.38
EquityTorrent Pharma.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.23300008.84
EquityWhirlpool IndiaConsumer Durables0.22900008.35
EquityChemplast SanmarChemicals & Petrochemicals0.212000008.09
EquityGE Shipping CoTransport Services0.211000008.10
EquityPrestige EstatesRealty0.21700007.88
EquityRolex RingsAuto Components0.18500007.07
EquitySonata SoftwareIT - Software0.181900006.85
EquityUTI AMCCapital Markets0.15600005.64
EquityBioconPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.141775005.36
EquityHDFC Life Insur.Insurance0.09550003.34
EquityTata Power Co.Power0.091012503.43
EquityITC HotelsLeisure Services0.03800001.31
EquityAmbuja CementsCement & Cement Products0.0190000.41
Debt Investments
NCDHDB FINANC SER-/-1.0440039.76
NCDSt Bk of India-/-0.903534.69
NCDSMFG India-/-0.66250025.15
NCDLIC Housing Fin.-/-0.65250024.88
NCDHDFC Bank-/-0.6425024.61
NCDCholaman.Inv.&Fn-/-0.53200020.28
NCDBajaj Housing-/-0.3915014.97
NCDBharti Telecom-/-0.39150015.11
NCDLIC Housing Fin.-/-0.39150015.09
NCDS I D B I-/-0.39150015.14
NCDHDFC Bank-/-0.2710010.43
NCDN A B A R D-/-0.26100010.05
NCDS I D B I-/-0.2610009.99
NCDN A B A R D-/-0.207507.51
NCDPipeline Infra-/-0.166006.05
NCDBank of Baroda-/-0.1354.98
NCDN A B A R D-/-0.135005.00
NCDREC Ltd-/-0.135005.02
NCDN A B A R D-/-0.072502.50
Government Securities
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2033-/-1.84690000070.69
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2029-/-0.93350000035.58
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2026-/-0.66250000025.17
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2028-/-0.54251600020.56
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2034-/-0.40150000015.32
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2030-/-0.40150000015.31
Govt. SecuritiesGsec2039-/-0.40150000015.42
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2027-/-0.40150000015.25
Govt. SecuritiesChhattisgarh 2033-/-0.40150000015.39
Govt. SecuritiesGsec2034-/-0.39150000015.14
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2028-/-0.26100000010.13
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2032-/-0.135000004.94
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2064-/-0.135000005.12
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2037-/-0.052000002.04
Money Market Investments
Certificate of DepositsPunjab Natl.Bank-/-0.6150023.56
Mutual Fund Investments
Indian Mutual FundsHDFC Gold ETF-/-12.2664290017470.34
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Reverse RepoTREPS-/-2.870109.97
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/-1.65061.85

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICK LINKS

Mutual Fund Overview Mutual Fund NFOFund HousesDividend TrackerEquity FundsDebt FundsHybrid FundsELSS FundsETF FundsSIP Calculator

MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT

Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement

Key information

Fund House:
HDFC Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
10-Dec-1999
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
7,93,714.25
Trustee/s:
HDFC Trustee Companey Lim, Mr. Dindayal Jalan, Mr. Vimal Bhandari
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Mr. Navneet Munot
CIO:
Prashant Jain
President:
NA
Director/s:
Renu S Karnad, Mr. Dhruv Subodh Kaji, Mr. Jairaj Purandare, Mr. Keki M. Mistry, Mr. Parag Shah, Mr. Sanjay Bhandarkar, Ms. Roshni Nadar Malhotra, V Srinivasa Rangan
Compliance Officer/s:
Ms. Sonal Mandhayan
Investor Service Officer/s:
Mr. Sameer Seksaria
Fund Manager/s:
Srinivasan Ramamurthy
Auditors:
NA

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
HDFC House, 2nd Flr, H.T.Parekh Marg, 165-166, Backbay Reclamation, Churchgate, Mumbai - 400 020.
Contact Nos:
022 - 6631 6333
Fax:
022 - 22821144
Email:
hello@hdfcfund.com
Website:
www.hdfcfund.com

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.