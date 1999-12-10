HDFC Multi Asset Fund Direct G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: HDFC Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: HDFC Multi Asset Fund Direct G
AMC
: HDFC Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Monthly Income Plans - Short Term
Launch Date
: 01-Jan-2013
Fund Manager
: Srinivasan Ramamurthy
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 3837.22
HDFC Multi Asset Fund Direct G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 75.12
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: NIL
Exit Load %
: 1.00% - If Units are redeemed / switched-out within 15 months from the date of allotment. Nil - If Units are redeemed / switched-out after 15 months from the date of allotment.
HDFC Multi Asset Fund Direct G- NAV Chart
HDFC Multi Asset Fund Direct G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.25
4.2
0.48
-0.64
10.19
13.54
21.84
11.79
|Category Avg
0.31
3.58
0.06
-0.01
8.13
9.04
12.74
8.66
|Category Best
1.07
6.95
0.53
0.72
10.2
13.58
21.85
11.79
|Category Worst
0.12
1.1
-1.59
-2.79
3.79
4.5
6.78
4.96
HDFC Multi Asset Fund Direct G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
HDFC Multi Asset Fund Direct G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|5.84
|1866500
|223.99
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|5.83
|1291600
|223.75
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|4.79
|1525700
|183.70
|Equity
|Infosys
|IT - Software
|3.38
|768800
|129.75
|Equity
|M & M
|Automobiles
|3.03
|449425
|116.18
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|2.61
|636925
|100.01
|Equity
|United Spirits
|Beverages
|2.32
|692150
|88.90
|Equity
|Hind. Unilever
|Diversified FMCG
|1.91
|334300
|73.22
|Equity
|Axis Bank
|Banks
|1.85
|700000
|71.08
|Equity
|Maruti Suzuki
|Automobiles
|1.84
|59200
|70.71
|Equity
|St Bk of India
|Banks
|1.47
|817500
|56.30
|Equity
|Hyundai Motor I
|Automobiles
|1.35
|300000
|51.89
|Equity
|Hindalco Inds.
|Non - Ferrous Metals
|1.25
|756800
|48.00
|Equity
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|Banks
|1.24
|250000
|47.57
|Equity
|Larsen & Toubro
|Construction
|1.14
|137700
|43.56
|Equity
|TCS
|IT - Software
|1.14
|126125
|43.93
|Equity
|Titan Company
|Consumer Durables
|1.06
|132650
|40.81
|Equity
|HCL Technologies
|IT - Software
|0.90
|220000
|34.65
|Equity
|Tata Motors
|Automobiles
|0.87
|538050
|33.39
|Equity
|Bajaj Finance
|Finance
|0.84
|37750
|32.20
|Equity
|ITC
|Diversified FMCG
|0.82
|800000
|31.60
|Equity
|NTPC
|Power
|0.75
|925500
|28.82
|Equity
|SBI Life Insuran
|Insurance
|0.75
|200000
|28.61
|Equity
|UltraTech Cem.
|Cement & Cement Products
|0.75
|28400
|28.76
|Equity
|Tata Steel
|Ferrous Metals
|0.74
|2057000
|28.22
|Equity
|Bajaj Auto
|Automobiles
|0.73
|35550
|28.09
|Equity
|Cipla
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.73
|200000
|28.15
|Equity
|Interglobe Aviat
|Transport Services
|0.70
|60000
|26.86
|Equity
|Sun Pharma.Inds.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.68
|165250
|26.32
|Equity
|Eicher Motors
|Automobiles
|0.62
|50000
|23.86
|Equity
|Power Grid Corpn
|Power
|0.59
|900000
|22.57
|Equity
|Apollo Hospitals
|Healthcare Services
|0.58
|36875
|22.31
|Equity
|City Union Bank
|Banks
|0.58
|1500000
|22.17
|Equity
|ICICI Lombard
|Insurance
|0.53
|120000
|20.29
|Equity
|IndusInd Bank
|Banks
|0.52
|200000
|19.80
|Equity
|Lupin
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.50
|100000
|19.04
|Equity
|O N G C
|Oil
|0.44
|750000
|16.89
|Equity
|Godrej Consumer
|Personal Products
|0.43
|165500
|16.63
|Equity
|Hind.Aeronautics
|Aerospace & Defense
|0.40
|50000
|15.44
|Equity
|Indraprastha Gas
|Gas
|0.40
|800000
|15.15
|Equity
|Dr Reddy's Labs
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.38
|130000
|14.51
|Equity
|Paradeep Phosph.
|Fertilizers & Agrochemicals
|0.38
|1700000
|14.77
|Equity
|Suprajit Engg.
|Auto Components
|0.36
|349106
|13.99
|Equity
|Wipro
|IT - Software
|0.36
|500000
|13.88
|Equity
|Ipca Labs.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.35
|100000
|13.55
|Equity
|M & M Fin. Serv.
|Finance
|0.35
|500000
|13.53
|Equity
|Adani Ports
|Transport Infrastructure
|0.34
|123600
|13.21
|Equity
|B P C L
|Petroleum Products
|0.34
|550000
|13.05
|Equity
|Indus Towers
|Telecom - Services
|0.34
|400000
|12.93
|Equity
|Greenply Industr
|Consumer Durables
|0.33
|469630
|12.80
|Equity
|Jindal Steel
|Ferrous Metals
|0.33
|150000
|12.84
|Equity
|Transport Corp.
|Transport Services
|0.33
|140000
|12.62
|Equity
|Gland Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.32
|80000
|12.42
|Equity
|Orient Electric
|Consumer Durables
|0.32
|623178
|12.35
|Equity
|Balrampur Chini
|Agricultural Food & Other Products
|0.29
|250000
|11.10
|Equity
|CIE Automotive
|Auto Components
|0.29
|300000
|11.28
|Equity
|Gateway Distri
|Transport Services
|0.28
|1800000
|10.77
|Equity
|Bayer Crop Sci.
|Fertilizers & Agrochemicals
|0.26
|21401
|10.12
|Equity
|Bharat Electron
|Aerospace & Defense
|0.26
|400000
|9.85
|Equity
|Delhivery
|Transport Services
|0.26
|400000
|9.99
|Equity
|G R Infraproject
|Construction
|0.24
|91703
|9.21
|Equity
|Star Health Insu
|Insurance
|0.24
|250000
|9.38
|Equity
|Torrent Pharma.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.23
|30000
|8.84
|Equity
|Whirlpool India
|Consumer Durables
|0.22
|90000
|8.35
|Equity
|Chemplast Sanmar
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|0.21
|200000
|8.09
|Equity
|GE Shipping Co
|Transport Services
|0.21
|100000
|8.10
|Equity
|Prestige Estates
|Realty
|0.21
|70000
|7.88
|Equity
|Rolex Rings
|Auto Components
|0.18
|50000
|7.07
|Equity
|Sonata Software
|IT - Software
|0.18
|190000
|6.85
|Equity
|UTI AMC
|Capital Markets
|0.15
|60000
|5.64
|Equity
|Biocon
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.14
|177500
|5.36
|Equity
|HDFC Life Insur.
|Insurance
|0.09
|55000
|3.34
|Equity
|Tata Power Co.
|Power
|0.09
|101250
|3.43
|Equity
|ITC Hotels
|Leisure Services
|0.03
|80000
|1.31
|Equity
|Ambuja Cements
|Cement & Cement Products
|0.01
|9000
|0.41
|Debt Investments
|NCD
|HDB FINANC SER
|-/-
|1.04
|400
|39.76
|NCD
|St Bk of India
|-/-
|0.90
|35
|34.69
|NCD
|SMFG India
|-/-
|0.66
|2500
|25.15
|NCD
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|0.65
|2500
|24.88
|NCD
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|0.64
|250
|24.61
|NCD
|Cholaman.Inv.&Fn
|-/-
|0.53
|2000
|20.28
|NCD
|Bajaj Housing
|-/-
|0.39
|150
|14.97
|NCD
|Bharti Telecom
|-/-
|0.39
|1500
|15.11
|NCD
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|0.39
|1500
|15.09
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.39
|1500
|15.14
|NCD
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|0.27
|100
|10.43
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.26
|1000
|10.05
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.26
|1000
|9.99
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.20
|750
|7.51
|NCD
|Pipeline Infra
|-/-
|0.16
|600
|6.05
|NCD
|Bank of Baroda
|-/-
|0.13
|5
|4.98
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.13
|500
|5.00
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.13
|500
|5.02
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.07
|250
|2.50
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2033
|-/-
|1.84
|6900000
|70.69
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2029
|-/-
|0.93
|3500000
|35.58
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|0.66
|2500000
|25.17
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2028
|-/-
|0.54
|2516000
|20.56
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2034
|-/-
|0.40
|1500000
|15.32
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2030
|-/-
|0.40
|1500000
|15.31
|Govt. Securities
|Gsec2039
|-/-
|0.40
|1500000
|15.42
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2027
|-/-
|0.40
|1500000
|15.25
|Govt. Securities
|Chhattisgarh 2033
|-/-
|0.40
|1500000
|15.39
|Govt. Securities
|Gsec2034
|-/-
|0.39
|1500000
|15.14
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2028
|-/-
|0.26
|1000000
|10.13
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2032
|-/-
|0.13
|500000
|4.94
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2064
|-/-
|0.13
|500000
|5.12
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2037
|-/-
|0.05
|200000
|2.04
|Money Market Investments
|Certificate of Deposits
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|-/-
|0.61
|500
|23.56
|Mutual Fund Investments
|Indian Mutual Funds
|HDFC Gold ETF
|-/-
|12.26
|64290017
|470.34
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|2.87
|0
|109.97
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|1.65
|0
|61.85
