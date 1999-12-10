HDFC Nifty G Sec Apr 2029 Index Fund Dir G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: HDFC Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: HDFC Nifty G Sec Apr 2029 Index Fund Dir G
AMC
: HDFC Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Gilt Funds - Medium & Long Term
Launch Date
: 27-Feb-2023
Fund Manager
: Anupam Joshi
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 164.77
HDFC Nifty G Sec Apr 2029 Index Fund Dir G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 11.9703
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
HDFC Nifty G Sec Apr 2029 Index Fund Dir G- NAV Chart
HDFC Nifty G Sec Apr 2029 Index Fund Dir G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.59
1.48
2.9
4.36
9.58
-
-
9.08
|Category Avg
0.71
2.24
3.11
4.18
9.65
7.41
6.62
8.07
|Category Best
1.11
3.78
4.06
5.2
11.71
8.58
7.91
10.73
|Category Worst
-0.97
0.76
1.57
1.78
7.01
5.92
4.58
3.06
HDFC Nifty G Sec Apr 2029 Index Fund Dir G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
HDFC Nifty G Sec Apr 2029 Index Fund Dir G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2029
|-/-
|79.44
|12915800
|131.32
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2029
|-/-
|16.88
|2700000
|27.89
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|2.89
|0
|4.77
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|0.79
|0
|1.30
