HDFC Nifty G Sec Dec 2026 Index Fund Reg G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: HDFC Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: HDFC Nifty G Sec Dec 2026 Index Fund Reg G
AMC
: HDFC Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Gilt Funds - Medium & Long Term
Launch Date
: 01-Nov-2022
Fund Manager
: Anupam Joshi
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 1343.35
HDFC Nifty G Sec Dec 2026 Index Fund Reg G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 11.9154
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
HDFC Nifty G Sec Dec 2026 Index Fund Reg G- NAV Chart
HDFC Nifty G Sec Dec 2026 Index Fund Reg G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.34
0.93
2.15
3.61
7.91
-
-
7.58
|Category Avg
0.71
2.24
3.11
4.18
9.65
7.41
6.62
8.07
|Category Best
1.11
3.78
4.06
5.2
11.71
8.58
7.91
10.73
|Category Worst
-0.97
0.76
1.57
1.78
7.01
5.92
4.58
3.06
HDFC Nifty G Sec Dec 2026 Index Fund Reg G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
HDFC Nifty G Sec Dec 2026 Index Fund Reg G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|67.05
|91000000
|898.19
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|15.01
|20000000
|201.01
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|8.79
|11500000
|117.81
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|7.24
|9500000
|97.00
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|1.66
|0
|22.17
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|0.25
|0
|3.34
