HDFC Nifty G Sec Sep 2032 Index Fund Reg G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: HDFC Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: HDFC Nifty G Sec Sep 2032 Index Fund Reg G
AMC
: HDFC Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Gilt Funds - Medium & Long Term
Launch Date
: 02-Dec-2022
Fund Manager
: Anupam Joshi
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 607.29
Invest wise with Expert advice
HDFC Nifty G Sec Sep 2032 Index Fund Reg G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 12.234
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
HDFC Nifty G Sec Sep 2032 Index Fund Reg G- NAV Chart
HDFC Nifty G Sec Sep 2032 Index Fund Reg G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.66
2.23
3.44
4.66
10.67
-
-
9.08
|Category Avg
0.71
2.24
3.11
4.18
9.65
7.41
6.62
8.07
|Category Best
1.11
3.78
4.06
5.2
11.71
8.58
7.91
10.73
|Category Worst
-0.97
0.76
1.57
1.78
7.01
5.92
4.58
3.06
HDFC Nifty G Sec Sep 2032 Index Fund Reg G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
HDFC Nifty G Sec Sep 2032 Index Fund Reg G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2032
|-/-
|94.26
|55876700
|575.69
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2032
|-/-
|2.76
|1575900
|16.84
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2032
|-/-
|1.80
|1109400
|10.99
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|0.70
|0
|4.29
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|0.48
|0
|2.91
Invest wise with Expert advice
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement