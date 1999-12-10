HDFC NIFTY Growth Sectors 15 ETF
Summary Info
Fund Name
: HDFC Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: HDFC NIFTY Growth Sectors 15 ETF
AMC
: HDFC Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs)
Launch Date
: 09-Sep-2022
Fund Manager
: Abhishek Mor
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 12.47
HDFC NIFTY Growth Sectors 15 ETF - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 108.8098
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
HDFC NIFTY Growth Sectors 15 ETF- NAV Chart
HDFC NIFTY Growth Sectors 15 ETF- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-2.3
-0.43
-12.56
-15.99
-1.54
-
-
8.29
|Category Avg
-1.2
5.36
-5.46
-8.87
5.56
13.55
25.78
12.75
|Category Best
4.78
24.22
20.18
8.26
58.34
36.03
40.58
415
|Category Worst
-8.22
-13.67
-20.1
-24.61
-11.84
0.27
4.51
-27.49
HDFC NIFTY Growth Sectors 15 ETF- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
HDFC NIFTY Growth Sectors 15 ETF- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 500
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 0
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|Infosys
|IT - Software
|14.94
|11037
|1.86
|Equity
|ITC
|Diversified FMCG
|13.98
|44139
|1.74
|Equity
|TCS
|IT - Software
|13.56
|4855
|1.69
|Equity
|M & M
|Automobiles
|8.72
|4206
|1.08
|Equity
|Hind. Unilever
|Diversified FMCG
|7.41
|4217
|0.92
|Equity
|Sun Pharma.Inds.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|6.55
|5128
|0.81
|Equity
|HCL Technologies
|IT - Software
|6.35
|5029
|0.79
|Equity
|Maruti Suzuki
|Automobiles
|5.99
|625
|0.74
|Equity
|Tata Motors
|Automobiles
|4.96
|9957
|0.61
|Equity
|Titan Company
|Consumer Durables
|4.85
|1965
|0.60
|Equity
|Nestle India
|Food Products
|2.99
|1701
|0.37
|Equity
|Wipro
|IT - Software
|2.99
|13451
|0.37
|Equity
|Cipla
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.95
|2611
|0.36
|Equity
|Tata Consumer
|Agricultural Food & Other Products
|2.39
|3090
|0.29
|Equity
|Ashok Leyland
|Agricultural, Commercial & Construction Vehicles
|1.16
|6794
|0.14
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|0.18
|0
|0.02
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|0.03
|0
|0.00
