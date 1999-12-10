HDFC Nifty India Digital Index Fund Direct G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: HDFC Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: HDFC Nifty India Digital Index Fund Direct G
AMC
: HDFC Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Index
Launch Date
: 22-Nov-2024
Fund Manager
: Nandita Menezes
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 204.37
HDFC Nifty India Digital Index Fund Direct G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 8.1132
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
HDFC Nifty India Digital Index Fund Direct G- NAV Chart
HDFC Nifty India Digital Index Fund Direct G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-3.25
-
-17.18
-
-
-
-
-18.86
|Category Avg
-0.69
6.55
-8.17
-11.63
2.49
12.97
24.76
6.5
|Category Best
4.89
24.27
3.9
3.12
11.95
20.98
37.02
38.27
|Category Worst
-7.45
-8.18
-20.29
-24.79
-12.32
8.29
21.98
-26.36
HDFC Nifty India Digital Index Fund Direct G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
HDFC Nifty India Digital Index Fund Direct G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|8.79
|114434
|17.96
|Equity
|Infosys
|IT - Software
|7.92
|95961
|16.19
|Equity
|TCS
|IT - Software
|7.48
|43903
|15.29
|Equity
|HCL Technologies
|IT - Software
|7.42
|96298
|15.16
|Equity
|Zomato Ltd
|Retailing
|7.28
|669977
|14.88
|Equity
|Info Edg.(India)
|Retailing
|7.23
|21117
|14.76
|Equity
|PB Fintech.
|Financial Technology (Fintech)
|6.43
|89848
|13.15
|Equity
|Tech Mahindra
|IT - Software
|5.38
|73837
|10.98
|Equity
|One 97
|Financial Technology (Fintech)
|4.59
|131254
|9.38
|Equity
|Wipro
|IT - Software
|4.47
|329367
|9.14
|Equity
|FSN E-Commerce
|Retailing
|4.09
|526190
|8.35
|Equity
|I R C T C
|Leisure Services
|3.83
|116522
|7.81
|Equity
|Vodafone Idea
|Telecom - Services
|3.70
|10028669
|7.57
|Equity
|Persistent Sys
|IT - Software
|3.18
|12258
|6.50
|Equity
|Tata Comm
|Telecom - Services
|3.00
|45367
|6.13
|Equity
|Coforge
|IT - Software
|2.79
|7741
|5.69
|Equity
|LTIMindtree
|IT - Software
|2.46
|10758
|5.01
|Equity
|Mphasis
|IT - Software
|1.45
|13147
|2.95
|Equity
|Indiamart Inter.
|Retailing
|1.13
|11776
|2.31
|Equity
|KPIT Technologi.
|IT - Software
|1.11
|18941
|2.26
|Equity
|Tata Elxsi
|IT - Software
|1.07
|4026
|2.17
|Equity
|Oracle Fin.Serv.
|IT - Software
|1.04
|2742
|2.12
|Equity
|L&T Technology
|IT - Services
|0.71
|3190
|1.44
|Equity
|Cyient
|IT - Services
|0.61
|9819
|1.24
|Equity
|Tata Technolog.
|IT - Services
|0.59
|17910
|1.20
|Equity
|Affle India
|IT - Services
|0.50
|7327
|1.02
|Equity
|Sonata Software
|IT - Software
|0.40
|22614
|0.81
|Equity
|Birlasoft Ltd
|IT - Software
|0.39
|19017
|0.80
|Equity
|Intellect Design
|IT - Software
|0.34
|10489
|0.69
|Equity
|Tanla Platforms
|IT - Software
|0.18
|8394
|0.36
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|0.24
|0
|0.48
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|0.20
|0
|0.39
