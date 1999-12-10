HDFC NIFTY Realty Index Fund Direct G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: HDFC Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: HDFC NIFTY Realty Index Fund Direct G
AMC
: HDFC Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Index
Launch Date
: 07-Mar-2024
Fund Manager
: Nandita Menezes
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 99.59
HDFC NIFTY Realty Index Fund Direct G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 9.586
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
HDFC NIFTY Realty Index Fund Direct G- NAV Chart
HDFC NIFTY Realty Index Fund Direct G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-1.13
5.64
-18.35
-18.73
-7.93
-
-
-4.05
|Category Avg
-0.69
6.55
-8.17
-11.63
2.49
12.97
24.76
6.5
|Category Best
4.89
24.27
3.9
3.12
11.95
20.98
37.02
38.27
|Category Worst
-7.45
-8.18
-20.29
-24.79
-12.32
8.29
21.98
-26.36
HDFC NIFTY Realty Index Fund Direct G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
HDFC NIFTY Realty Index Fund Direct G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|DLF
|Realty
|21.14
|331221
|21.05
|Equity
|Macrotech Devel.
|Realty
|16.34
|143901
|16.27
|Equity
|Godrej Propert.
|Realty
|15.14
|77883
|15.08
|Equity
|Phoenix Mills
|Realty
|14.96
|96257
|14.90
|Equity
|Prestige Estates
|Realty
|9.85
|87074
|9.80
|Equity
|Oberoi Realty
|Realty
|9.06
|60755
|9.01
|Equity
|Brigade Enterpr.
|Realty
|6.78
|71311
|6.75
|Equity
|Sobha
|Realty
|2.53
|20949
|2.51
|Equity
|Raymond
|Realty
|2.24
|17254
|2.23
|Equity
|Mahindra Life.
|Realty
|1.24
|38917
|1.23
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|0.47
|0
|0.47
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|0.25
|0
|0.24
