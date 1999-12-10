HDFC Nifty SDL Oct 2026 Index Fund Reg G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: HDFC Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: HDFC Nifty SDL Oct 2026 Index Fund Reg G
AMC
: HDFC Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Income Funds
Launch Date
: 16-Feb-2023
Fund Manager
: Anupam Joshi
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 196.41
HDFC Nifty SDL Oct 2026 Index Fund Reg G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 11.7401
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
HDFC Nifty SDL Oct 2026 Index Fund Reg G- NAV Chart
HDFC Nifty SDL Oct 2026 Index Fund Reg G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.29
0.85
2.12
3.62
8.09
-
-
7.89
|Category Avg
0.64
1.94
2.98
4.37
9.42
7.18
6.82
7.01
|Category Best
3.98
9.03
15.53
17.75
55.57
36.95
14.92
17.59
|Category Worst
-2.73
-2.2
-1.22
0.19
1.12
1.58
3.67
0.55
HDFC Nifty SDL Oct 2026 Index Fund Reg G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
HDFC Nifty SDL Oct 2026 Index Fund Reg G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|MAHARASHTRA 2026
|-/-
|21.11
|4150000
|41.83
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra 2026
|-/-
|8.71
|1700000
|17.25
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra 2026
|-/-
|8.66
|1698900
|17.16
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra 2026
|-/-
|8.51
|1700000
|16.87
|Govt. Securities
|Gujarat 2026
|-/-
|5.11
|1000000
|10.12
|Govt. Securities
|TAMIL NADU 2026
|-/-
|5.09
|1000000
|10.07
|Govt. Securities
|Karnataka 2026
|-/-
|4.98
|1000000
|9.85
|Govt. Securities
|Tamil Nadu 2026
|-/-
|4.81
|940000
|9.52
|Govt. Securities
|KARNATAKA 2026
|-/-
|3.14
|620000
|6.22
|Govt. Securities
|Tamil Nadu 2026
|-/-
|2.97
|573100
|5.88
|Govt. Securities
|Tamil Nadu 2026
|-/-
|2.55
|500000
|5.06
|Govt. Securities
|Uttar Pradesh 2026
|-/-
|2.54
|500000
|5.02
|Govt. Securities
|Rajasthan 2026
|-/-
|2.38
|475000
|4.71
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra 2026
|-/-
|2.33
|460000
|4.62
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra 2026
|-/-
|1.79
|350000
|3.54
|Govt. Securities
|Kerala 2026
|-/-
|1.38
|270000
|2.72
|Govt. Securities
|West Bengal 2026
|-/-
|1.34
|262500
|2.66
|Govt. Securities
|Tamil Nadu 2026
|-/-
|1.02
|200000
|2.02
|Govt. Securities
|Andhra Pradesh 2026
|-/-
|0.86
|168000
|1.70
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra 2026
|-/-
|0.82
|160700
|1.63
|Govt. Securities
|Kerala 2026
|-/-
|0.77
|150000
|1.52
|Govt. Securities
|Kerala 2026
|-/-
|0.77
|150000
|1.51
|Govt. Securities
|Uttar Pradesh 2026
|-/-
|0.76
|150000
|1.51
|Govt. Securities
|Kerala 2026
|-/-
|0.53
|103000
|1.04
|Govt. Securities
|Gujarat 2026
|-/-
|0.51
|100000
|1.01
|Govt. Securities
|Andhra Pradesh 2026
|-/-
|0.51
|100000
|1.01
|Govt. Securities
|Haryana 2026
|-/-
|0.51
|100000
|1.00
|Govt. Securities
|kerala 2026
|-/-
|0.41
|80000
|0.81
|Govt. Securities
|Kerala 2026
|-/-
|0.38
|75000
|0.76
|Govt. Securities
|Rajasthan 2026
|-/-
|0.36
|70000
|0.71
|Govt. Securities
|Goa 2026
|-/-
|0.30
|59000
|0.59
|Govt. Securities
|Telangana 2026
|-/-
|0.26
|50000
|0.50
|Govt. Securities
|Uttar Pradesh 2026
|-/-
|0.23
|44700
|0.44
|Govt. Securities
|West Bengal 2026
|-/-
|0.22
|43000
|0.43
|Govt. Securities
|Gujarat 2026
|-/-
|0.21
|41100
|0.41
|Govt. Securities
|Kerala 2026
|-/-
|0.15
|30000
|0.30
|Govt. Securities
|Gujarat 2026
|-/-
|0.13
|25000
|0.24
|Govt. Securities
|WEST BENGAL 2026
|-/-
|0.06
|11500
|0.11
|Govt. Securities
|Kerala 2026
|-/-
|0.05
|9400
|0.09
|Govt. Securities
|Rajasthan 2026
|-/-
|0.02
|4600
|0.04
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|1.55
|0
|3.06
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|1.21
|0
|2.43
