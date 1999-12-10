HDFC NIFTY SDL Plus G Sec Jun 2027 40 60 IF Dir G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: HDFC Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: HDFC NIFTY SDL Plus G Sec Jun 2027 40 60 IF Dir G
AMC
: HDFC Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Income Funds
Launch Date
: 13-Mar-2023
Fund Manager
: Anupam Joshi
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 48.82
HDFC NIFTY SDL Plus G Sec Jun 2027 40 60 IF Dir G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 11.6993
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
HDFC NIFTY SDL Plus G Sec Jun 2027 40 60 IF Dir G- NAV Chart
HDFC NIFTY SDL Plus G Sec Jun 2027 40 60 IF Dir G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.43
1.02
2.39
3.96
8.58
-
-
8.02
|Category Avg
0.64
1.94
2.98
4.37
9.42
7.18
6.82
7.01
|Category Best
3.98
9.03
15.53
17.75
55.57
36.95
14.92
17.59
|Category Worst
-2.73
-2.2
-1.22
0.19
1.12
1.58
3.67
0.55
HDFC NIFTY SDL Plus G Sec Jun 2027 40 60 IF Dir G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
HDFC NIFTY SDL Plus G Sec Jun 2027 40 60 IF Dir G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2027
|-/-
|47.33
|2280000
|23.18
|Govt. Securities
|KARNATAKA 2027
|-/-
|17.27
|830000
|8.45
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2027
|-/-
|10.45
|510000
|5.12
|Govt. Securities
|Chhattisgarh 2027
|-/-
|10.27
|500000
|5.03
|Govt. Securities
|TAMIL NADU 2027
|-/-
|6.17
|300000
|3.02
|Govt. Securities
|Haryana 2027
|-/-
|2.66
|128000
|1.30
|Govt. Securities
|Kerala 2027
|-/-
|1.04
|50000
|0.50
|Govt. Securities
|GUJARAT 2027
|-/-
|0.86
|41400
|0.41
|Govt. Securities
|Uttar Pradesh 2027
|-/-
|0.73
|35000
|0.35
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra 2027
|-/-
|0.21
|10000
|0.10
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|1.59
|0
|0.77
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|1.42
|0
|0.69
