HDFC NIFTY100 Low Volatility 30 Index Fund Reg G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: HDFC Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: HDFC NIFTY100 Low Volatility 30 Index Fund Reg G
AMC
: HDFC Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Index
Launch Date
: 21-Jun-2024
Fund Manager
: Nandita Menezes
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 322.8
Invest wise with Expert advice
HDFC NIFTY100 Low Volatility 30 Index Fund Reg G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 9.5363
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
HDFC NIFTY100 Low Volatility 30 Index Fund Reg G- NAV Chart
HDFC NIFTY100 Low Volatility 30 Index Fund Reg G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-1.22
4.21
-4.52
-11.19
-
-
-
-4.63
|Category Avg
-0.69
6.55
-8.17
-11.63
2.49
12.97
24.76
6.5
|Category Best
4.89
24.27
3.9
3.12
11.95
20.98
37.02
38.27
|Category Worst
-7.45
-8.18
-20.29
-24.79
-12.32
8.29
21.98
-26.36
HDFC NIFTY100 Low Volatility 30 Index Fund Reg G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
HDFC NIFTY100 Low Volatility 30 Index Fund Reg G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|Bajaj Finserv
|Finance
|4.47
|77137
|14.44
|Equity
|Nestle India
|Food Products
|4.24
|62541
|13.69
|Equity
|Maruti Suzuki
|Automobiles
|4.01
|10828
|12.93
|Equity
|Hind. Unilever
|Diversified FMCG
|3.89
|57275
|12.54
|Equity
|Asian Paints
|Consumer Durables
|3.81
|56433
|12.30
|Equity
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|Banks
|3.77
|63967
|12.17
|Equity
|Sun Pharma.Inds.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|3.74
|75783
|12.07
|Equity
|Britannia Inds.
|Food Products
|3.68
|25819
|11.86
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|3.63
|97211
|11.70
|Equity
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|3.62
|97471
|11.69
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|3.58
|73679
|11.56
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|3.54
|65882
|11.41
|Equity
|ITC
|Diversified FMCG
|3.49
|285570
|11.28
|Equity
|SBI Life Insuran
|Insurance
|3.43
|77498
|11.08
|Equity
|Dr Reddy's Labs
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|3.36
|97153
|10.84
|Equity
|Titan Company
|Consumer Durables
|3.32
|34870
|10.73
|Equity
|TCS
|IT - Software
|3.24
|30065
|10.47
|Equity
|Dabur India
|Personal Products
|3.15
|206104
|10.16
|Equity
|UltraTech Cem.
|Cement & Cement Products
|3.14
|10004
|10.13
|Equity
|Apollo Hospitals
|Healthcare Services
|3.10
|16549
|10.01
|Equity
|Infosys
|IT - Software
|3.10
|59351
|10.01
|Equity
|Cipla
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|3.08
|70630
|9.94
|Equity
|HCL Technologies
|IT - Software
|2.94
|60248
|9.48
|Equity
|Pidilite Inds.
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|2.93
|35534
|9.44
|Equity
|Torrent Pharma.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.78
|30459
|8.97
|Equity
|Hero Motocorp
|Automobiles
|2.76
|24218
|8.91
|Equity
|Wipro
|IT - Software
|2.62
|304499
|8.45
|Equity
|Bajaj Auto
|Automobiles
|2.54
|10394
|8.21
|Equity
|Bosch
|Auto Components
|2.51
|3047
|8.08
|Equity
|Larsen & Toubro
|Construction
|2.51
|25576
|8.09
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|0.17
|0
|0.55
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.15
|0
|-0.53
Invest wise with Expert advice
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement