HDFC NIFTY200 Momentum 30 ETF
Summary Info
Fund Name
: HDFC Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: HDFC NIFTY200 Momentum 30 ETF
AMC
: HDFC Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs)
Launch Date
: 26-Sep-2022
Fund Manager
: Abhishek Mor
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 74.26
HDFC NIFTY200 Momentum 30 ETF - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 27.9986
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
HDFC NIFTY200 Momentum 30 ETF- NAV Chart
HDFC NIFTY200 Momentum 30 ETF- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-1.8
3.49
-16.2
-24.44
-11.42
-
-
16.84
|Category Avg
-1.2
5.36
-5.46
-8.87
5.56
13.55
25.78
12.75
|Category Best
4.78
24.22
20.18
8.26
58.34
36.03
40.58
415
|Category Worst
-8.22
-13.67
-20.1
-24.61
-11.84
0.27
4.51
-27.49
HDFC NIFTY200 Momentum 30 ETF- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
HDFC NIFTY200 Momentum 30 ETF- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 500
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 0
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|5.98
|28279
|4.44
|Equity
|Infosys
|IT - Software
|5.39
|23713
|4.00
|Equity
|M & M
|Automobiles
|5.29
|15200
|3.92
|Equity
|Sun Pharma.Inds.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|5.27
|24564
|3.91
|Equity
|Tech Mahindra
|IT - Software
|5.27
|26304
|3.91
|Equity
|HCL Technologies
|IT - Software
|5.05
|23796
|3.74
|Equity
|Divi's Lab.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|5.03
|6816
|3.73
|Equity
|Zomato Ltd
|Retailing
|4.95
|165554
|3.67
|Equity
|Dixon Technolog.
|Consumer Durables
|4.70
|2507
|3.49
|Equity
|Persistent Sys
|IT - Software
|4.52
|6328
|3.35
|Equity
|Indian Hotels Co
|Leisure Services
|4.21
|43635
|3.12
|Equity
|Trent
|Retailing
|4.18
|6402
|3.10
|Equity
|Bharat Electron
|Aerospace & Defense
|3.88
|116898
|2.87
|Equity
|Info Edg.(India)
|Retailing
|3.63
|3854
|2.69
|Equity
|Coforge
|IT - Software
|3.44
|3469
|2.55
|Equity
|BSE
|Capital Markets
|3.34
|5351
|2.47
|Equity
|PB Fintech.
|Financial Technology (Fintech)
|3.13
|15873
|2.32
|Equity
|Vedanta
|Diversified Metals
|2.73
|51268
|2.02
|Equity
|Lupin
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.61
|10162
|1.93
|Equity
|United Spirits
|Beverages
|2.15
|12457
|1.60
|Equity
|Federal Bank
|Banks
|2.12
|88766
|1.57
|Equity
|Siemens
|Electrical Equipment
|2.08
|3343
|1.54
|Equity
|Voltas
|Consumer Durables
|1.76
|9917
|1.30
|Equity
|Kalyan Jewellers
|Consumer Durables
|1.60
|25629
|1.18
|Equity
|Torrent Pharma.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.51
|3807
|1.12
|Equity
|Oracle Fin.Serv.
|IT - Software
|1.49
|1429
|1.10
|Equity
|Samvardh. Mothe.
|Auto Components
|1.41
|88117
|1.04
|Equity
|One 97
|Financial Technology (Fintech)
|1.23
|12784
|0.91
|Equity
|Bosch
|Auto Components
|1.13
|316
|0.83
|Equity
|Oil India
|Oil
|0.91
|19770
|0.67
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|0.04
|0
|0.03
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.03
|0
|-0.02
