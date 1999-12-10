iifl-logo
HDFC NIFTY200 Momentum 30 ETF

HDFC NIFTY200 Momentum 30 ETF

Summary Info

Fund Name

HDFC Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

HDFC NIFTY200 Momentum 30 ETF

AMC

HDFC Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs)

Launch Date

26-Sep-2022

Fund Manager

Abhishek Mor

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

74.26

HDFC NIFTY200 Momentum 30 ETF - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  27.9986

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Nil

Exit Load %

Nil

HDFC NIFTY200 Momentum 30 ETF- NAV Chart

HDFC NIFTY200 Momentum 30 ETF- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
-1.8
3.49
-16.2
-24.44
-11.42
-
-
16.84
Category Avg
-1.2
5.36
-5.46
-8.87
5.56
13.55
25.78
12.75
Category Best
4.78
24.22
20.18
8.26
58.34
36.03
40.58
415
Category Worst
-8.22
-13.67
-20.1
-24.61
-11.84
0.27
4.51
-27.49

HDFC NIFTY200 Momentum 30 ETF- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

HDFC NIFTY200 Momentum 30 ETF- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

500

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

0

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
EquityBharti AirtelTelecom - Services5.98282794.44
EquityInfosysIT - Software5.39237134.00
EquityM & MAutomobiles5.29152003.92
EquitySun Pharma.Inds.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology5.27245643.91
EquityTech MahindraIT - Software5.27263043.91
EquityHCL TechnologiesIT - Software5.05237963.74
EquityDivi's Lab.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology5.0368163.73
EquityZomato LtdRetailing4.951655543.67
EquityDixon Technolog.Consumer Durables4.7025073.49
EquityPersistent SysIT - Software4.5263283.35
EquityIndian Hotels CoLeisure Services4.21436353.12
EquityTrentRetailing4.1864023.10
EquityBharat ElectronAerospace & Defense3.881168982.87
EquityInfo Edg.(India)Retailing3.6338542.69
EquityCoforgeIT - Software3.4434692.55
EquityBSECapital Markets3.3453512.47
EquityPB Fintech.Financial Technology (Fintech)3.13158732.32
EquityVedantaDiversified Metals2.73512682.02
EquityLupinPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology2.61101621.93
EquityUnited SpiritsBeverages2.15124571.60
EquityFederal BankBanks2.12887661.57
EquitySiemensElectrical Equipment2.0833431.54
EquityVoltasConsumer Durables1.7699171.30
EquityKalyan JewellersConsumer Durables1.60256291.18
EquityTorrent Pharma.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.5138071.12
EquityOracle Fin.Serv.IT - Software1.4914291.10
EquitySamvardh. Mothe.Auto Components1.41881171.04
EquityOne 97Financial Technology (Fintech)1.23127840.91
EquityBoschAuto Components1.133160.83
EquityOil IndiaOil0.91197700.67
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Reverse RepoTREPS-/-0.0400.03
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/--0.030-0.02

Key information

Fund House:
HDFC Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
10-Dec-1999
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
7,93,714.25
Trustee/s:
HDFC Trustee Companey Lim, Mr. Dindayal Jalan, Mr. Vimal Bhandari
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Mr. Navneet Munot
CIO:
Prashant Jain
President:
NA
Director/s:
Renu S Karnad, Mr. Dhruv Subodh Kaji, Mr. Jairaj Purandare, Mr. Keki M. Mistry, Mr. Parag Shah, Mr. Sanjay Bhandarkar, Ms. Roshni Nadar Malhotra, V Srinivasa Rangan
Compliance Officer/s:
Ms. Sonal Mandhayan
Investor Service Officer/s:
Mr. Sameer Seksaria
Fund Manager/s:
Abhishek Mor
Auditors:
NA

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
HDFC House, 2nd Flr, H.T.Parekh Marg, 165-166, Backbay Reclamation, Churchgate, Mumbai - 400 020.
Contact Nos:
022 - 6631 6333
Fax:
022 - 22821144
Email:
hello@hdfcfund.com
Website:
www.hdfcfund.com

