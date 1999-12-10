HDFC NIFTY200 Momentum 30 Index Fund Regular G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: HDFC Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: HDFC NIFTY200 Momentum 30 Index Fund Regular G
AMC
: HDFC Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Index
Launch Date
: 09-Feb-2024
Fund Manager
: Nandita Menezes
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 648.89
HDFC NIFTY200 Momentum 30 Index Fund Regular G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 9.2779
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
HDFC NIFTY200 Momentum 30 Index Fund Regular G- NAV Chart
HDFC NIFTY200 Momentum 30 Index Fund Regular G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-1.81
3.45
-16.32
-24.75
-12.07
-
-
-6.61
|Category Avg
-0.69
6.55
-8.17
-11.63
2.49
12.97
24.76
6.5
|Category Best
4.89
24.27
3.9
3.12
11.95
20.98
37.02
38.27
|Category Worst
-7.45
-8.18
-20.29
-24.79
-12.32
8.29
21.98
-26.36
HDFC NIFTY200 Momentum 30 Index Fund Regular G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
HDFC NIFTY200 Momentum 30 Index Fund Regular G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|5.99
|247647
|38.88
|Equity
|Infosys
|IT - Software
|5.40
|207668
|35.04
|Equity
|M & M
|Automobiles
|5.30
|133114
|34.41
|Equity
|Sun Pharma.Inds.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|5.28
|215117
|34.27
|Equity
|Tech Mahindra
|IT - Software
|5.28
|230365
|34.27
|Equity
|HCL Technologies
|IT - Software
|5.06
|208394
|32.82
|Equity
|Divi's Lab.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|5.04
|59686
|32.70
|Equity
|Zomato Ltd
|Retailing
|4.96
|1449865
|32.20
|Equity
|Dixon Technolog.
|Consumer Durables
|4.72
|21957
|30.59
|Equity
|Persistent Sys
|IT - Software
|4.53
|55411
|29.38
|Equity
|Indian Hotels Co
|Leisure Services
|4.22
|382140
|27.36
|Equity
|Trent
|Retailing
|4.19
|56073
|27.20
|Equity
|Bharat Electron
|Aerospace & Defense
|3.89
|1023756
|25.21
|Equity
|Info Edg.(India)
|Retailing
|3.64
|33752
|23.60
|Equity
|Coforge
|IT - Software
|3.45
|30369
|22.35
|Equity
|BSE
|Capital Markets
|3.35
|46868
|21.71
|Equity
|PB Fintech.
|Financial Technology (Fintech)
|3.14
|139022
|20.34
|Equity
|Vedanta
|Diversified Metals
|2.73
|448996
|17.72
|Equity
|Lupin
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.61
|88985
|16.94
|Equity
|United Spirits
|Beverages
|2.16
|109093
|14.01
|Equity
|Federal Bank
|Banks
|2.13
|777360
|13.80
|Equity
|Siemens
|Electrical Equipment
|2.09
|29282
|13.53
|Equity
|Voltas
|Consumer Durables
|1.77
|86845
|11.46
|Equity
|Kalyan Jewellers
|Consumer Durables
|1.60
|224440
|10.37
|Equity
|Torrent Pharma.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.51
|33336
|9.82
|Equity
|Oracle Fin.Serv.
|IT - Software
|1.50
|12517
|9.71
|Equity
|Samvardh. Mothe.
|Auto Components
|1.41
|771680
|9.15
|Equity
|One 97
|Financial Technology (Fintech)
|1.23
|111960
|8.00
|Equity
|Bosch
|Auto Components
|1.13
|2771
|7.35
|Equity
|Oil India
|Oil
|0.91
|173130
|5.93
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|0.38
|0
|2.44
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.60
|0
|-3.83
