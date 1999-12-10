HDFC Pharma and Healthcare Fund Direct G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: HDFC Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: HDFC Pharma and Healthcare Fund Direct G
AMC
: HDFC Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Pharma
Launch Date
: 14-Sep-2023
Fund Manager
: Nikhil Mathur
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 1468.68
HDFC Pharma and Healthcare Fund Direct G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 16.308
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: In respect of each purchase/Switch-in of units, an Exit load of 1% is payable if units are redeemed/switched-out within 1 year from the date of allotment. No Exit Load is payable if units are redeemed / switched-out after 1 year from the date of allotment.
HDFC Pharma and Healthcare Fund Direct G- NAV Chart
HDFC Pharma and Healthcare Fund Direct G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.6
9.86
-6.12
0.36
30.94
-
-
38.58
|Category Avg
0.61
7.84
-8.48
-5.95
16.78
19.91
27.56
17.46
|Category Best
2.16
9.86
-6.12
0.36
30.94
24.06
31.23
38.58
|Category Worst
-1.5
2.66
-11.38
-16.37
5.76
16.38
22.57
-8.71
HDFC Pharma and Healthcare Fund Direct G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
HDFC Pharma and Healthcare Fund Direct G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|Sun Pharma.Inds.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|11.99
|1105134
|176.07
|Equity
|Divi's Lab.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|8.91
|238910
|130.92
|Equity
|Cipla
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|7.80
|814343
|114.61
|Equity
|Lupin
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|5.57
|429469
|81.79
|Equity
|Max Healthcare
|Healthcare Services
|4.87
|731315
|71.52
|Equity
|Torrent Pharma.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|3.69
|183598
|54.12
|Equity
|Krishna Institu.
|Healthcare Services
|3.66
|1032676
|53.80
|Equity
|Aurobindo Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|3.34
|463266
|49.02
|Equity
|Aster DM Health.
|Healthcare Services
|3.28
|1195015
|48.15
|Equity
|Ipca Labs.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|3.27
|354644
|48.06
|Equity
|ERIS Lifescience
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|3.07
|381673
|45.14
|Equity
|Glenmark Pharma.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.99
|343305
|43.90
|Equity
|Gland Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.90
|274434
|42.61
|Equity
|Wockhardt
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.70
|343291
|39.66
|Equity
|Vijaya Diagnost.
|Healthcare Services
|2.66
|426593
|39.06
|Equity
|Alkem Lab
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.65
|83772
|38.92
|Equity
|Metropolis Healt
|Healthcare Services
|2.54
|235782
|37.35
|Equity
|Piramal Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.27
|1754783
|33.32
|Equity
|Fortis Health.
|Healthcare Services
|2.22
|531371
|32.55
|Equity
|Ami Organics
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.98
|134085
|29.07
|Equity
|Global Health
|Healthcare Services
|1.98
|252580
|29.03
|Equity
|Suven Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.80
|218031
|26.48
|Equity
|Ajanta Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.63
|96244
|23.92
|Warrants
|Bajaj Healthcare
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotech
|1.57
|414200
|23.12
|Equity
|Laxmi Dental
|Healthcare Equipment & Supplies
|1.49
|644434
|21.86
|Equity
|Jubilant Pharmo
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.47
|239747
|21.64
|Equity
|Dr Reddy's Labs
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.41
|186093
|20.77
|Equity
|Pfizer
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.36
|49318
|19.97
|Equity
|Sai Life
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.20
|254443
|17.55
|Equity
|Zydus Lifesci.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.18
|197620
|17.32
|Equity
|Medi Assist Ser.
|Insurance
|1.14
|372121
|16.80
|Equity
|Bajaj Healthcare
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.43
|104362
|6.29
|Equity
|Alembic Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.01
|2580
|0.19
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|1.13
|0
|16.62
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.16
|0
|-2.71
