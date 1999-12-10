HDFC Retirement Savings Fund Hybrid Debt G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: HDFC Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: HDFC Retirement Savings Fund Hybrid Debt G
AMC
: HDFC Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Hybrid - Debt Oriented
Launch Date
: 05-Feb-2016
Fund Manager
: Shobhit Mehrotra
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 154.7
HDFC Retirement Savings Fund Hybrid Debt G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 21.0047
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 1.00% - If units are redeemed/switched out before completion of 60 years of age Nil - If units are redeemed/switched out after attainment of 60 years of age
HDFC Retirement Savings Fund Hybrid Debt G- NAV Chart
HDFC Retirement Savings Fund Hybrid Debt G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.42
2.94
0.4
0.13
7.13
8.53
9.73
8.49
|Category Avg
0.26
2.9
0.25
0.26
7.94
8.53
11.24
8.88
|Category Best
0.69
4.05
2.56
4.32
14.01
12.37
17.34
12.46
|Category Worst
-0.53
1.24
-10.53
-19.07
-10.17
1.76
5.58
2.98
HDFC Retirement Savings Fund Hybrid Debt G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
HDFC Retirement Savings Fund Hybrid Debt G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|TCS
|IT - Software
|7.45
|32977
|11.57
|Equity
|Larsen & Toubro
|Construction
|5.89
|28700
|9.14
|Equity
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|5.34
|66500
|8.29
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|2.41
|30000
|3.75
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|2.41
|21900
|3.73
|Equity
|Infosys
|IT - Software
|0.92
|9000
|1.42
|Equity
|St Bk of India
|Banks
|0.91
|19500
|1.41
|Equity
|Axis Bank
|Banks
|0.85
|13000
|1.31
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|0.84
|8000
|1.30
|Equity
|ITC
|Diversified FMCG
|0.80
|30000
|1.23
|Equity
|Maruti Suzuki
|Automobiles
|0.74
|1000
|1.15
|Equity
|ICICI Lombard
|Insurance
|0.65
|6000
|1.00
|Equity
|Transport Corp.
|Transport Services
|0.62
|10000
|0.96
|Equity
|SBI Life Insuran
|Insurance
|0.45
|5000
|0.69
|Equity
|Power Grid Corpn
|Power
|0.43
|25000
|0.66
|Equity
|Vesuvius India
|Industrial Products
|0.41
|1500
|0.63
|Equity
|Symphony
|Consumer Durables
|0.37
|4921
|0.56
|Equity
|Dr Reddy's Labs
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.36
|5000
|0.55
|Equity
|Guj.St.Petronet
|Gas
|0.35
|20000
|0.54
|Equity
|United Spirits
|Beverages
|0.35
|4000
|0.54
|Equity
|Bayer Crop Sci.
|Fertilizers & Agrochemicals
|0.34
|1100
|0.52
|Equity
|Hind.Aeronautics
|Aerospace & Defense
|0.33
|1500
|0.50
|Equity
|H P C L
|Petroleum Products
|0.31
|15000
|0.48
|Equity
|Balrampur Chini
|Agricultural Food & Other Products
|0.30
|10000
|0.47
|Equity
|Volt.Transform.
|Electrical Equipment
|0.29
|700
|0.45
|Equity
|City Union Bank
|Banks
|0.29
|30000
|0.44
|Equity
|Kalpataru Proj.
|Construction
|0.28
|5015
|0.42
|Equity
|Alembic Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.27
|5000
|0.41
|Equity
|Finolex Cables
|Industrial Products
|0.26
|5000
|0.39
|Equity
|Guj Pipavav Port
|Transport Infrastructure
|0.26
|30000
|0.39
|Equity
|The Anup Enginee
|Industrial Manufacturing
|0.24
|1300
|0.37
|Equity
|Gateway Distri
|Transport Services
|0.23
|60000
|0.34
|Equity
|Goodyear India
|Auto Components
|0.21
|4000
|0.32
|Equity
|Lumax Industries
|Auto Components
|0.21
|1500
|0.32
|Equity
|Vardhman Textile
|Textiles & Apparels
|0.20
|8500
|0.31
|Equity
|Insecticid.India
|Fertilizers & Agrochemicals
|0.16
|4200
|0.24
|Equity
|PVR Inox
|Entertainment
|0.12
|2000
|0.18
|Equity
|OCCL
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|0.07
|13000
|0.11
|Equity
|Popular Vehicles
|Automobiles
|0.06
|10050
|0.09
|Equity
|ITC Hotels
|Leisure Services
|0.03
|3000
|0.05
|Debt Investments
|NCD
|Mahindra Rural
|-/-
|6.56
|100
|10.19
|NCD
|TMF Holdings
|-/-
|6.40
|100
|9.94
|NCD
|I R F C
|-/-
|3.33
|50
|5.17
|NCD
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|3.11
|50
|4.82
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.68
|10
|1.05
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2050
|-/-
|9.27
|1500000
|14.39
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2034
|-/-
|6.18
|1000000
|9.60
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2033
|-/-
|5.07
|750000
|7.87
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2030
|-/-
|3.92
|550000
|6.08
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2034
|-/-
|3.38
|500000
|5.25
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2036
|-/-
|0.10
|15000
|0.15
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|12.42
|0
|19.28
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|2.57
|0
|4.06
