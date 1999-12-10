HDFC Short Term Debt Fund IDCW F
Summary Info
Fund Name
: HDFC Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: HDFC Short Term Debt Fund IDCW F
AMC
: HDFC Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Short Term Income Funds
Launch Date
: 21-Jun-2010
Fund Manager
: Anil Bamboli
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 14390.68
Invest wise with Expert advice
HDFC Short Term Debt Fund IDCW F - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 10.2841
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 0.25% - If units are redeemed/switched-out within 1 month from the date of allotment. Nil - If units are redeemed/switched-out after 1 month from the date of allotment.
HDFC Short Term Debt Fund IDCW F- NAV Chart
HDFC Short Term Debt Fund IDCW F- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.58
1.54
2.6
4.27
8.77
7.63
7.23
8.18
|Category Avg
0.58
1.5
2.53
4.1
8.35
6.61
6.53
7.04
|Category Best
2.2
2.8
3.47
5.91
10.86
9.56
8.64
12.47
|Category Worst
-0.32
-
-0.03
-
-
2.98
4.42
-0.02
HDFC Short Term Debt Fund IDCW F- Latest Dividends
HDFC Short Term Debt Fund IDCW F- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Debt Investments
|NCD
|A B Renewables
|-/-
|3.09
|43500
|435.23
|NCD
|Jamnagar Utiliti
|-/-
|2.33
|32500
|327.12
|NCD
|Bajaj Housing
|-/-
|1.79
|25000
|251.98
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|1.79
|25000
|251.42
|NCD
|Pipeline Infra
|-/-
|1.76
|24500
|248.29
|NCD
|TVS Credit Serv.
|-/-
|1.46
|200
|204.86
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|1.44
|20000
|201.90
|NCD
|KOTAK MAHI. INV.
|-/-
|1.43
|20000
|201.60
|NCD
|Cholaman.Inv.&Fn
|-/-
|1.42
|20000
|199.99
|NCD
|HDB FINANC SER
|-/-
|1.42
|20000
|199.70
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|1.42
|2000
|199.58
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|1.42
|20000
|199.19
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|1.42
|20000
|199.08
|NCD
|St Bk of India
|-/-
|1.40
|200
|197.34
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|1.38
|19500
|194.45
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|1.25
|17500
|175.75
|NCD
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|1.09
|15000
|152.76
|NCD
|Bajaj Housing
|-/-
|1.06
|1500
|149.72
|NCD
|Sundaram Home
|-/-
|1.03
|14500
|145.42
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.96
|1300
|134.38
|NCD
|St Bk of India
|-/-
|0.95
|1350
|133.54
|NCD
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|0.91
|12500
|128.51
|NCD
|Bharti Telecom
|-/-
|0.89
|12500
|125.90
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.89
|12500
|125.42
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.89
|12500
|125.14
|ZCB
|TMF Holdings
|-/-
|0.88
|1000
|124.31
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.75
|1000
|104.88
|NCD
|I R F C
|-/-
|0.74
|1000
|103.47
|NCD
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|0.73
|1000
|103.17
|NCD
|I R F C
|-/-
|0.73
|10000
|102.25
|NCD
|Bajaj Housing
|-/-
|0.72
|10000
|101.14
|NCD
|Cholaman.Inv.&Fn
|-/-
|0.72
|1000000
|101.05
|NCD
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|0.72
|1000
|100.96
|PTC
|India Universal Trust AL1
|-/-
|0.72
|104
|101.99
|PTC
|India Universal Trust AL2
|-/-
|0.71
|100
|99.44
|NCD
|SMFG India
|-/-
|0.71
|10000
|100.58
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.71
|10000
|100.40
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.71
|10000
|100.35
|NCD
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|-/-
|0.71
|10000
|100.24
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.71
|10000
|100.23
|NCD
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|0.71
|10000
|100.11
|NCD
|Mahindra Rural
|-/-
|0.71
|10000
|100.06
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.71
|10000
|100.00
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.71
|10000
|100.00
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.71
|10000
|99.89
|NCD
|Tata Cap.Hsg.
|-/-
|0.71
|1000
|99.88
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.71
|10000
|99.58
|NCD
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|0.70
|1000
|97.87
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.68
|9500
|95.38
|PTC
|India Universal Trust AL2
|-/-
|0.67
|100
|94.52
|NCD
|Tata Cap.Hsg.
|-/-
|0.64
|900
|90.11
|NCD
|I R F C
|-/-
|0.61
|8500
|85.43
|NCD
|Muthoot Finance
|-/-
|0.61
|8500
|85.24
|PTC
|India Universal Trust AL2
|-/-
|0.61
|100
|85.52
|NCD
|Mahindra Rural
|-/-
|0.60
|8500
|85.09
|NCD
|Pipeline Infra
|-/-
|0.57
|8000
|80.68
|NCD
|Bharti Telecom
|-/-
|0.57
|800
|80.04
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.55
|750
|77.82
|NCD
|Muthoot Finance
|-/-
|0.54
|7500
|75.57
|NCD
|Pipeline Infra
|-/-
|0.54
|7500
|75.34
|NCD
|Sikka Ports
|-/-
|0.53
|750
|75.06
|NCD
|I R F C
|-/-
|0.53
|7500
|74.85
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.53
|7500
|74.73
|NCD
|H U D C O
|-/-
|0.53
|7500
|74.71
|NCD
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|0.53
|750
|73.88
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.42
|6000
|59.71
|PTC
|Sansar Trust
|-/-
|0.39
|1050
|54.39
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.37
|500
|52.07
|NCD
|Reliance Industr
|-/-
|0.37
|500
|52.01
|NCD
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|0.37
|500
|51.67
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.36
|5000
|51.01
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.36
|5000
|50.26
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.36
|5000
|50.23
|NCD
|SMFG India
|-/-
|0.36
|5000
|50.19
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.36
|500
|50.14
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.36
|5000
|50.14
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.36
|500
|50.13
|NCD
|JM Fin. Ass. Re.
|-/-
|0.36
|10000
|50.09
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.36
|5000
|50.09
|NCD
|H U D C O
|-/-
|0.36
|5000
|50.09
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.36
|500
|50.08
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.36
|5000
|50.07
|NCD
|H U D C O
|-/-
|0.36
|5000
|50.00
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.36
|5000
|49.95
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.35
|5000
|49.93
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.35
|5000
|49.90
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.35
|5000
|49.86
|NCD
|Sikka Ports
|-/-
|0.35
|500
|49.40
|NCD
|Jamnagar Utiliti
|-/-
|0.35
|500
|48.95
|NCD
|M T N L
|-/-
|0.31
|450
|43.01
|NCD
|Nomura Capital
|-/-
|0.29
|4000
|40.12
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.28
|4000
|39.93
|NCD
|Tata Capital
|-/-
|0.25
|350
|34.98
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.22
|300
|30.98
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.21
|300
|30.02
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.19
|250
|26.21
|NCD
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|0.18
|250
|26.01
|NCD
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|0.18
|250
|25.74
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.18
|2500
|25.47
|NCD
|I R F C
|-/-
|0.18
|2500
|25.08
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.18
|2500
|25.03
|NCD
|Citicorp Fin. (I
|-/-
|0.18
|2500
|24.99
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.18
|2500
|24.93
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.18
|250
|24.90
|NCD
|Tata Power Co.
|-/-
|0.15
|200
|21.01
|NCD
|Arka Fincap
|-/-
|0.14
|2000
|20.00
|NCD
|Nomura Capital
|-/-
|0.11
|1500
|15.04
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.07
|100
|10.00
|NCD
|Tata Capital
|-/-
|0.04
|50
|4.98
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2033
|-/-
|6.02
|82500000
|847.48
|Govt. Securities
|Gsec2028
|-/-
|3.68
|51500000
|517.90
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2032
|-/-
|2.53
|34500000
|355.45
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2034
|-/-
|2.00
|27500000
|281.39
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2030
|-/-
|1.33
|19500000
|187.33
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2030
|-/-
|1.16
|17000000
|163.62
|Govt. Securities
|Gsec2031
|-/-
|1.08
|15000000
|152.40
|Govt. Securities
|Gsec2034
|-/-
|0.90
|12500000
|126.31
|Govt. Securities
|Gsec2033
|-/-
|0.73
|10000000
|102.86
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2034
|-/-
|0.72
|10000000
|100.65
|Govt. Securities
|Gujarat 2033
|-/-
|0.58
|8000000
|82.24
|Govt. Securities
|Chhattisgarh 2033
|-/-
|0.55
|7500000
|76.98
|Govt. Securities
|Gujarat 2034
|-/-
|0.40
|5500000
|56.61
|Govt. Securities
|Gujarat 2033
|-/-
|0.33
|4500000
|46.24
|Govt. Securities
|Gujarat 2034
|-/-
|0.26
|3500000
|36.01
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2030
|-/-
|0.18
|2500000
|25.54
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2037
|-/-
|0.15
|2000000
|20.54
|Govt. Securities
|Uttar Pradesh 2033
|-/-
|0.07
|1000000
|10.29
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2030
|-/-
|0.07
|1000000
|9.62
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|3.16
|0
|450.92
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|0.03
|0
|4.47
Invest wise with Expert advice
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement