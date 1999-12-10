HDFC Silver ETF Fund of Fund Regular G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: HDFC Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: HDFC Silver ETF Fund of Fund Regular G
AMC
: HDFC Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Fund of Funds - Silver
Launch Date
: 07-Oct-2022
Fund Manager
: Nandita Menezes
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 226.42
HDFC Silver ETF Fund of Fund Regular G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 16.2037
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: NIL
Exit Load %
: 2.00% - If Units are redeemed / switched-out within 6 months from the date of allotment. 1.00% - If Units are redeemed / switched-out after 6 months but within 1 years from the date of allotment. Nil - If Units are redeemed / switched-out after 1 year from the date of allotment.
HDFC Silver ETF Fund of Fund Regular G- NAV Chart
HDFC Silver ETF Fund of Fund Regular G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-2.43
2.36
9.08
5.59
22.91
-
-
22.08
|Category Avg
-2.44
2.43
8.99
5.76
22.32
11.63
-
16.4
|Category Best
-1.86
2.91
9.47
6.45
24.05
12.07
-
25.84
|Category Worst
-2.73
1.99
8.47
5.12
21.08
11.16
-
3.52
HDFC Silver ETF Fund of Fund Regular G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
HDFC Silver ETF Fund of Fund Regular G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Mutual Fund Investments
|Indian Mutual Funds
|HDFC Silver
|-/-
|100.10
|24922919
|226.64
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|0.51
|0
|1.16
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.61
|0
|-1.39
