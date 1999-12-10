HDFC Transportation and Logistics Fund Dir IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: HDFC Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: HDFC Transportation and Logistics Fund Dir IDCW
AMC
: HDFC Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Auto
Launch Date
: 28-Jul-2023
Fund Manager
: Priya Ranjan
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 1182.38
HDFC Transportation and Logistics Fund Dir IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 13.995
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: In respect of each purchase/Switch-in of units, an Exit load of 1% is payable if units are redeemed/switched-out within 1 year from the date of allotment. No Exit Load is payable if units are redeemed / switched-out after 1 year from the date of allotment.
HDFC Transportation and Logistics Fund Dir IDCW- NAV Chart
HDFC Transportation and Logistics Fund Dir IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-1.21
3.83
-10.25
-16.73
2.7
-
-
22.89
|Category Avg
-0.96
4.13
-10.93
-18.61
0.19
22
34.25
10.81
|Category Best
-0.3
4.79
-9.05
-15.78
5.04
22.71
35.03
23.95
|Category Worst
-1.93
3.13
-12.68
-21.6
-3.65
21.3
33.47
-14.68
HDFC Transportation and Logistics Fund Dir IDCW- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
HDFC Transportation and Logistics Fund Dir IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|Maruti Suzuki
|Automobiles
|10.71
|106011
|126.63
|Equity
|Eicher Motors
|Automobiles
|9.58
|237200
|113.22
|Equity
|Hyundai Motor I
|Automobiles
|7.32
|500175
|86.52
|Equity
|Bajaj Auto
|Automobiles
|6.82
|102000
|80.60
|Equity
|Interglobe Aviat
|Transport Services
|6.63
|175072
|78.38
|Equity
|Zomato Ltd
|Retailing
|5.88
|3132143
|69.56
|Equity
|Bosch
|Auto Components
|5.62
|25022
|66.41
|Equity
|M & M
|Automobiles
|5.47
|250000
|64.62
|Equity
|SKF India
|Industrial Products
|4.54
|145534
|53.70
|Equity
|Balkrishna Inds
|Auto Components
|4.52
|204412
|53.46
|Equity
|Gabriel India
|Auto Components
|3.53
|900316
|41.76
|Equity
|Ola Electric
|Automobiles
|2.84
|5898423
|33.52
|Equity
|CIE Automotive
|Auto Components
|2.64
|828559
|31.15
|Equity
|Escorts Kubota
|Agricultural, Commercial & Construction Vehicles
|2.43
|100000
|28.68
|Equity
|Schaeffler India
|Auto Components
|2.20
|85000
|26.02
|Equity
|Delhivery
|Transport Services
|2.11
|1000069
|24.98
|Equity
|Suprajit Engg.
|Auto Components
|2.02
|595225
|23.85
|Equity
|Endurance Tech.
|Auto Components
|1.95
|130624
|23.06
|Equity
|Timken India
|Industrial Products
|1.79
|85452
|21.14
|Equity
|Apollo Tyres
|Auto Components
|1.63
|515000
|19.27
|Equity
|Varroc Engineer
|Auto Components
|1.61
|450000
|18.98
|Equity
|Tata Motors
|Automobiles
|1.57
|300000
|18.61
|Equity
|L G Balakrishnan
|Auto Components
|1.03
|101000
|12.13
|Equity
|Fiem Industries
|Auto Components
|1.02
|87580
|12.02
|Equity
|Sundram Fasten.
|Auto Components
|0.93
|117305
|10.95
|Equity
|JK Tyre & Indust
|Auto Components
|0.67
|300000
|7.94
|Equity
|Sharda Motor
|Auto Components
|0.50
|37297
|5.86
|Equity
|VRL Logistics
|Transport Services
|0.38
|100000
|4.51
|Equity
|Popular Vehicles
|Automobiles
|0.24
|250850
|2.78
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|1.87
|0
|22.12
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.05
|0
|-0.21
