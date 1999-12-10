HDFC Ultra Short Term Fund Direct G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: HDFC Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: HDFC Ultra Short Term Fund Direct G
AMC
: HDFC Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Ultra Short Term Funds
Launch Date
: 18-Sep-2018
Fund Manager
: Anil Bamboli
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 14202.29
HDFC Ultra Short Term Fund Direct G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 15.2144
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
HDFC Ultra Short Term Fund Direct G- NAV Chart
HDFC Ultra Short Term Fund Direct G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.37
0.95
2.09
3.95
7.88
6.99
6.18
6.63
|Category Avg
0.39
0.99
2.11
3.83
7.72
6.74
6.11
6.62
|Category Best
2.2
2.99
5.35
8.27
16.82
9.82
9.82
11.54
|Category Worst
-1.35
-22.4
-2.73
-0.97
-15.7
-
1.11
-13.67
HDFC Ultra Short Term Fund Direct G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
HDFC Ultra Short Term Fund Direct G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Debt Investments
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|2.80
|3900
|388.81
|PTC
|India Universal Trust AL2
|-/-
|2.16
|350
|299.34
|NCD
|IIFL Finance
|-/-
|1.80
|25000
|248.87
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|1.72
|2400
|238.23
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|1.62
|22500
|224.36
|NCD
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|1.47
|2050
|203.97
|NCD
|Embassy Off.REIT
|-/-
|1.41
|19500
|194.90
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|1.29
|6000
|179.08
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|1.25
|1750
|173.46
|NCD
|Bajaj Housing
|-/-
|1.08
|1500
|149.72
|NCD
|Bharti Telecom
|-/-
|0.97
|1350
|135.14
|NCD
|Muthoot Finance
|-/-
|0.97
|13500
|135.14
|NCD
|Sikka Ports
|-/-
|0.96
|1350
|133.39
|NCD
|SMFG Home Financ
|-/-
|0.90
|1250
|125.01
|PTC
|Vajra Trust
|-/-
|0.87
|200
|121.14
|NCD
|Natl. Hous. Bank
|-/-
|0.72
|10000
|100.13
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.72
|10000
|99.71
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.72
|1000
|99.65
|NCD
|Bharti Telecom
|-/-
|0.68
|950
|95.05
|PTC
|Universe Trust
|-/-
|0.68
|1000
|94.90
|NCD
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|0.61
|850
|84.79
|NCD
|Tata Housing
|-/-
|0.54
|7500
|74.95
|NCD
|Can Fin Homes
|-/-
|0.54
|750
|74.87
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.54
|7500
|74.87
|NCD
|Godrej Industrie
|-/-
|0.47
|6500
|65.10
|PTC
|INDIGO 041
|-/-
|0.46
|630
|63.10
|PTC
|Vajra Trust
|-/-
|0.37
|60
|50.77
|NCD
|Tata Cap.Hsg.
|-/-
|0.36
|500
|49.94
|NCD
|Titan Company
|-/-
|0.36
|5000
|49.91
|NCD
|Mahindra Rural
|-/-
|0.36
|500
|49.87
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.36
|500
|49.86
|NCD
|Tata Cap.Hsg.
|-/-
|0.36
|500
|49.86
|NCD
|L&T Metro Rail
|-/-
|0.36
|500
|49.85
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.36
|500
|49.77
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.36
|500
|49.21
|ZCB
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|0.30
|350
|42.21
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.25
|350
|34.87
|NCD
|Jamnagar Utiliti
|-/-
|0.23
|325
|31.81
|NCD
|Mankind Pharma
|-/-
|0.22
|3000
|30.01
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.22
|300
|29.89
|PTC
|Vajra Trust
|-/-
|0.19
|7400
|26.94
|NCD
|Bajaj Housing
|-/-
|0.18
|250
|25.03
|NCD
|Mankind Pharma
|-/-
|0.18
|2500
|25.00
|NCD
|HDB FINANC SER
|-/-
|0.18
|250
|24.99
|NCD
|Citicorp Fin. (I
|-/-
|0.18
|2500
|24.99
|NCD
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|0.18
|250
|24.98
|NCD
|Bajaj Housing
|-/-
|0.18
|250
|24.96
|NCD
|Muthoot Finance
|-/-
|0.18
|250
|24.95
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.18
|2500
|24.94
|NCD
|Muthoot Finance
|-/-
|0.18
|2500
|24.93
|NCD
|Can Fin Homes
|-/-
|0.18
|250
|24.93
|NCD
|Bajaj Housing
|-/-
|0.18
|250
|24.92
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.18
|2500
|24.91
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.18
|250
|24.90
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.18
|250
|24.90
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.18
|2500
|24.88
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.18
|250
|24.87
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.18
|250
|24.85
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.18
|250
|24.83
|PTC
|Vajra Trust
|-/-
|0.16
|10783
|22.19
|NCD
|SMFG India
|-/-
|0.14
|2000
|19.99
|NCD
|H U D C O
|-/-
|0.07
|1000
|10.00
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.07
|100
|9.99
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.07
|100
|9.95
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.04
|50
|4.92
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2025
|-/-
|0.29
|4025600
|39.61
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2025
|-/-
|0.25
|3479000
|34.22
|Govt. Securities
|TAMIL NADU 2025
|-/-
|0.22
|3000000
|30.00
|Govt. Securities
|Gujarat 2025
|-/-
|0.18
|2500000
|25.04
|Govt. Securities
|Rajasthan 2025
|-/-
|0.14
|1879000
|18.79
|Govt. Securities
|Haryana 2025
|-/-
|0.01
|160000
|1.60
|Money Market Investments
|Commercial Paper
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|3.13
|9000
|433.42
|T Bills
|TBILL-182D
|-/-
|2.11
|30000000
|292.42
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of Baroda
|-/-
|2.05
|6000
|283.91
|Certificate of Deposits
|Union Bank (I)
|-/-
|1.96
|5500
|272.01
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|1.91
|5500
|265.08
|Certificate of Deposits
|IDFC First Bank
|-/-
|1.88
|5500
|261.15
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|1.78
|5000
|246.80
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of Baroda
|-/-
|1.74
|5000
|240.88
|Certificate of Deposits
|AU Small Finance
|-/-
|1.73
|5000
|239.90
|Certificate of Deposits
|S I D B I
|-/-
|1.73
|5000
|239.51
|Certificate of Deposits
|IDFC First Bank
|-/-
|1.72
|5000
|237.89
|T Bills
|TBILL-182D
|-/-
|1.44
|20000000
|199.34
|Certificate of Deposits
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|-/-
|1.42
|4000
|196.47
|Certificate of Deposits
|S I D B I
|-/-
|1.38
|4000
|191.07
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|1.37
|20000000
|189.83
|Certificate of Deposits
|Indian Bank
|-/-
|1.36
|4000
|188.30
|Certificate of Deposits
|Federal Bank
|-/-
|1.36
|4000
|187.88
|Commercial Paper
|Infina Finance
|-/-
|1.24
|3500
|171.23
|Commercial Paper
|Infina Finance
|-/-
|1.06
|3000
|147.15
|T Bills
|TBILL-182D
|-/-
|1.06
|15000000
|146.93
|Certificate of Deposits
|S I D B I
|-/-
|1.03
|3000
|142.85
|Certificate of Deposits
|Federal Bank
|-/-
|1.03
|3000
|142.20
|Certificate of Deposits
|Union Bank (I)
|-/-
|1.01
|3000
|140.63
|Certificate of Deposits
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|1.01
|3000
|140.35
|Commercial Paper
|ICICI Securities
|-/-
|1.00
|3000
|139.30
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|0.93
|13000000
|129.43
|Commercial Paper
|ICICI Secur.Prim
|-/-
|0.89
|2500
|122.85
|Certificate of Deposits
|IDFC First Bank
|-/-
|0.89
|2500
|123.06
|Commercial Paper
|ICICI Securities
|-/-
|0.88
|2500
|122.28
|Certificate of Deposits
|IndusInd Bank
|-/-
|0.87
|2500
|121.07
|Certificate of Deposits
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.84
|2500
|116.49
|Commercial Paper
|HSBC Investdirec
|-/-
|0.76
|2200
|105.35
|Commercial Paper
|Stand.Char. Cap.
|-/-
|0.71
|2000
|98.08
|Commercial Paper
|Sharekhan
|-/-
|0.71
|2000
|98.00
|T Bills
|TBILL-182D
|-/-
|0.71
|10000000
|98.33
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of Baroda
|-/-
|0.71
|2000
|98.57
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|0.71
|2000
|98.47
|Certificate of Deposits
|Federal Bank
|-/-
|0.70
|2000
|96.99
|T Bills
|TBILL-182D
|-/-
|0.70
|10000000
|97.59
|Commercial Paper
|Infina Finance
|-/-
|0.70
|2000
|96.75
|Commercial Paper
|Hero Fincorp
|-/-
|0.68
|2000
|94.94
|Certificate of Deposits
|IndusInd Bank
|-/-
|0.68
|2000
|94.79
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of India
|-/-
|0.68
|2000
|94.72
|Certificate of Deposits
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.68
|2000
|93.84
|Certificate of Deposits
|IDBI Bank
|-/-
|0.68
|2000
|93.63
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|0.68
|2000
|93.58
|Certificate of Deposits
|IDFC First Bank
|-/-
|0.67
|1900
|93.55
|Certificate of Deposits
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|-/-
|0.67
|2000
|93.42
|T Bills
|TBILL-182D
|-/-
|0.54
|7500000
|74.67
|Commercial Paper
|Deutsche Invest
|-/-
|0.52
|1500
|72.10
|Certificate of Deposits
|Federal Bank
|-/-
|0.52
|1500
|72.24
|Certificate of Deposits
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.50
|1500
|69.70
|Commercial Paper
|Sharekhan
|-/-
|0.35
|1000
|47.85
|Commercial Paper
|Sharekhan
|-/-
|0.34
|1000
|47.75
|Commercial Paper
|Julius Baer Cap.
|-/-
|0.34
|1000
|47.25
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|0.34
|1000
|47.56
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|0.34
|1000
|47.26
|Certificate of Deposits
|Federal Bank
|-/-
|0.34
|1000
|46.95
|Certificate of Deposits
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|-/-
|0.18
|500
|24.75
|Commercial Paper
|E X I M Bank
|-/-
|0.18
|500
|24.72
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|0.18
|2500000
|24.92
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|1.31
|0
|183.54
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|0.60
|0
|82.54
