Helios Balanced Advantage Fund Regular G

Helios Balanced Advantage Fund Regular G

Summary Info

Fund Name

Helios Mutual fund

Scheme Name

Helios Balanced Advantage Fund Regular G

AMC

Helios Mutual fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Hybrid - Equity Oriented

Launch Date

11-Mar-2024

Fund Manager

Alok Bahi

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

278.74

Helios Balanced Advantage Fund Regular G - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  10.66

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Nil

Exit Load %

If units redeemed or switched out are upto 10% (limit) of the units purchased or switched in within 3 months from the date of allotment - Nil If units redeemed or switched out are over and above the limit within 3 months from the date of allotment - 1% of the applicable NAV If redeemed/switched out after 3 months from the date of allotment - Nil

Helios Balanced Advantage Fund Regular G- NAV Chart

Helios Balanced Advantage Fund Regular G- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
-0.09
4.92
-4.82
-3.52
3.79
-
-
6.47
Category Avg
-0.43
4.76
-4.11
-5.71
6.62
11.71
20.45
11.59
Category Best
1.54
9.7
8.12
4.3
29.29
21.53
34.89
36.84
Category Worst
-2.2
-2.67
-15.83
-22.84
-11.33
2.73
9.31
-4.46

Helios Balanced Advantage Fund Regular G- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

Helios Balanced Advantage Fund Regular G- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

5000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

1000

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
Bajaj Auto4,056
A B B5,193
Titan Company5,600

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
TCS21,098
Infosys38,078
Piramal Pharma2,19,711
Coforge4,678
HCL Technologies22,271
Indian Hotels Co49,327
Swiggy82,287
PB Fintech.15,136
Interglobe Aviat4,500
Hind.Aeronautics4,270

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
EquityReliance IndustrPetroleum Products7.6517770421.32
EquityHDFC BankBanks6.7610877518.84
EquityHind. UnileverDiversified FMCG3.39432009.46
EquityKotak Mah. BankBanks3.38495719.43
EquityICICI BankBanks3.37779109.38
EquityZomato LtdRetailing2.833554277.89
EquityHDFC Life Insur.Insurance2.721247167.58
EquityBajaj FinanceFinance2.3576786.54
EquityBank of BarodaBanks2.133012755.93
EquityAdani PortsTransport Infrastructure1.99518795.54
EquityOne 97Financial Technology (Fintech)1.80700155.00
EquityBharti AirtelTelecom - Services1.70300954.72
EquityAditya Bir. Fas.Retailing1.691950004.72
EquityAdani Enterp.Metals & Minerals Trading1.69225004.71
EquitySt Bk of IndiaBanks1.54625024.30
EquityVarun BeveragesBeverages1.54983654.28
EquityDLFRealty1.36595463.78
EquityNTPCPower1.191062463.30
EquityBajaj AutoAutomobiles1.1540563.20
EquityKPIT Technologi.IT - Software1.15267403.20
EquityBharat ElectronAerospace & Defense1.121271083.13
EquityIndegeneHealthcare Services1.10595613.06
EquityPNB HousingFinance1.06387542.95
EquityREC LtdFinance0.98754972.72
EquityA B BElectrical Equipment0.9251932.56
EquityMotil.Oswal.Fin.Capital Markets0.91428912.52
EquityTorrent Pharma.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.8479622.34
EquityAmbuja CementsCement & Cement Products0.78468002.17
EquityHoneywell AutoIndustrial Manufacturing0.766282.11
EquityShriram FinanceFinance0.76342602.11
EquityLemon Tree HotelLeisure Services0.751724022.09
Equity360 ONECapital Markets0.72200752.00
EquityHDFC AMCCapital Markets0.7154561.97
EquityICICI LombardInsurance0.65106851.80
EquityTitan CompanyConsumer Durables0.6256001.72
EquityCholaman.Inv.&FnFinance0.61122351.71
EquityTVS Motor Co.Automobiles0.5670001.55
EquityApollo HospitalsHealthcare Services0.5424931.50
EquityBLS Internat.Leisure Services0.49403991.36
EquityPower Grid CorpnPower0.49545031.36
EquityAdani Energy SolPower0.49208751.35
EquityCiplaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.4691001.28
EquityLIC Housing Fin.Finance0.43240001.19
EquityPhoenix MillsRealty0.4071361.10
EquityFortis Health.Healthcare Services0.31141390.86
EquityElectronics MartRetailing0.22492750.62
Government Securities
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2028Sovereign1.875000005.20
Derivative Investments
DerivativesMargin amount for Derivative-/-0.8302.32
Money Market Investments
Certificate of DepositsPunjab Natl.BankCRISIL A1+1.781004.97
T BillsTBILL-364DSovereign1.775000004.94
T BillsTBILL-364DSovereign1.775000004.94
T BillsTBILL-182DSovereign1.765000004.91
T BillsTBILL-364DSovereign1.765000004.89
Certificate of DepositsAxis BankCRISIL A1+1.761004.90
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Reverse RepoTREPS-/-10.34028.82
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/-7.30020.32

Key information

Fund House:
Helios Mutual fund
Incorporation Date:
21-May-2021
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
2,936.28
Trustee/s:
NA
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Dinshaw Irani
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Abhijit Raha, Dinshaw Irani, Romesh Sobti, Samir Arora
Compliance Officer/s:
Abhinav Khemani
Investor Service Officer/s:
Vilas Solanki
Fund Manager/s:
Alok Bahi
Auditors:
S R Batliboi & Co LLP

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
515 A, 5th Floor, The Capital,PlotC70 Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (E), Mumbai 400051
Contact Nos:
022-67319600
Fax:
NA
Email:
customercare@helioscapital.in
Website:
www.heliosmf.in

