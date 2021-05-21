Helios Balanced Advantage Fund Regular G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Helios Mutual fund
Scheme Name
: Helios Balanced Advantage Fund Regular G
AMC
: Helios Mutual fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Hybrid - Equity Oriented
Launch Date
: 11-Mar-2024
Fund Manager
: Alok Bahi
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 278.74
Helios Balanced Advantage Fund Regular G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 10.66
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: If units redeemed or switched out are upto 10% (limit) of the units purchased or switched in within 3 months from the date of allotment - Nil If units redeemed or switched out are over and above the limit within 3 months from the date of allotment - 1% of the applicable NAV If redeemed/switched out after 3 months from the date of allotment - Nil
Helios Balanced Advantage Fund Regular G- NAV Chart
Helios Balanced Advantage Fund Regular G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-0.09
4.92
-4.82
-3.52
3.79
-
-
6.47
|Category Avg
-0.43
4.76
-4.11
-5.71
6.62
11.71
20.45
11.59
|Category Best
1.54
9.7
8.12
4.3
29.29
21.53
34.89
36.84
|Category Worst
-2.2
-2.67
-15.83
-22.84
-11.33
2.73
9.31
-4.46
Helios Balanced Advantage Fund Regular G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Helios Balanced Advantage Fund Regular G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|7.65
|177704
|21.32
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|6.76
|108775
|18.84
|Equity
|Hind. Unilever
|Diversified FMCG
|3.39
|43200
|9.46
|Equity
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|Banks
|3.38
|49571
|9.43
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|3.37
|77910
|9.38
|Equity
|Zomato Ltd
|Retailing
|2.83
|355427
|7.89
|Equity
|HDFC Life Insur.
|Insurance
|2.72
|124716
|7.58
|Equity
|Bajaj Finance
|Finance
|2.35
|7678
|6.54
|Equity
|Bank of Baroda
|Banks
|2.13
|301275
|5.93
|Equity
|Adani Ports
|Transport Infrastructure
|1.99
|51879
|5.54
|Equity
|One 97
|Financial Technology (Fintech)
|1.80
|70015
|5.00
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|1.70
|30095
|4.72
|Equity
|Aditya Bir. Fas.
|Retailing
|1.69
|195000
|4.72
|Equity
|Adani Enterp.
|Metals & Minerals Trading
|1.69
|22500
|4.71
|Equity
|St Bk of India
|Banks
|1.54
|62502
|4.30
|Equity
|Varun Beverages
|Beverages
|1.54
|98365
|4.28
|Equity
|DLF
|Realty
|1.36
|59546
|3.78
|Equity
|NTPC
|Power
|1.19
|106246
|3.30
|Equity
|Bajaj Auto
|Automobiles
|1.15
|4056
|3.20
|Equity
|KPIT Technologi.
|IT - Software
|1.15
|26740
|3.20
|Equity
|Bharat Electron
|Aerospace & Defense
|1.12
|127108
|3.13
|Equity
|Indegene
|Healthcare Services
|1.10
|59561
|3.06
|Equity
|PNB Housing
|Finance
|1.06
|38754
|2.95
|Equity
|REC Ltd
|Finance
|0.98
|75497
|2.72
|Equity
|A B B
|Electrical Equipment
|0.92
|5193
|2.56
|Equity
|Motil.Oswal.Fin.
|Capital Markets
|0.91
|42891
|2.52
|Equity
|Torrent Pharma.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.84
|7962
|2.34
|Equity
|Ambuja Cements
|Cement & Cement Products
|0.78
|46800
|2.17
|Equity
|Honeywell Auto
|Industrial Manufacturing
|0.76
|628
|2.11
|Equity
|Shriram Finance
|Finance
|0.76
|34260
|2.11
|Equity
|Lemon Tree Hotel
|Leisure Services
|0.75
|172402
|2.09
|Equity
|360 ONE
|Capital Markets
|0.72
|20075
|2.00
|Equity
|HDFC AMC
|Capital Markets
|0.71
|5456
|1.97
|Equity
|ICICI Lombard
|Insurance
|0.65
|10685
|1.80
|Equity
|Titan Company
|Consumer Durables
|0.62
|5600
|1.72
|Equity
|Cholaman.Inv.&Fn
|Finance
|0.61
|12235
|1.71
|Equity
|TVS Motor Co.
|Automobiles
|0.56
|7000
|1.55
|Equity
|Apollo Hospitals
|Healthcare Services
|0.54
|2493
|1.50
|Equity
|BLS Internat.
|Leisure Services
|0.49
|40399
|1.36
|Equity
|Power Grid Corpn
|Power
|0.49
|54503
|1.36
|Equity
|Adani Energy Sol
|Power
|0.49
|20875
|1.35
|Equity
|Cipla
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.46
|9100
|1.28
|Equity
|LIC Housing Fin.
|Finance
|0.43
|24000
|1.19
|Equity
|Phoenix Mills
|Realty
|0.40
|7136
|1.10
|Equity
|Fortis Health.
|Healthcare Services
|0.31
|14139
|0.86
|Equity
|Electronics Mart
|Retailing
|0.22
|49275
|0.62
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2028
|Sovereign
|1.87
|500000
|5.20
|Derivative Investments
|Derivatives
|Margin amount for Derivative
|-/-
|0.83
|0
|2.32
|Money Market Investments
|Certificate of Deposits
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|CRISIL A1+
|1.78
|100
|4.97
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|Sovereign
|1.77
|500000
|4.94
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|Sovereign
|1.77
|500000
|4.94
|T Bills
|TBILL-182D
|Sovereign
|1.76
|500000
|4.91
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|Sovereign
|1.76
|500000
|4.89
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|CRISIL A1+
|1.76
|100
|4.90
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|10.34
|0
|28.82
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|7.30
|0
|20.32
