Helios Financial Services Fund Direct G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Helios Mutual fund
Scheme Name
: Helios Financial Services Fund Direct G
AMC
: Helios Mutual fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Diversified
Launch Date
: 31-May-2024
Fund Manager
: Alok Bahi
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 136.17
Helios Financial Services Fund Direct G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 10.51
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: If units redeemed or switched out are upto 10% (limit) of the units purchased or switched in within 3 months from the date of allotment - Nil If units redeemed or switched out are over and above the limit within 3 months from the date of allotment - 1% of the applicable NAV If redeemed/switched out after 3 months from the date of allotment - Nil
Helios Financial Services Fund Direct G- NAV Chart
Helios Financial Services Fund Direct G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-0.66
8.12
-4.45
-1.95
-
-
-
5.1
|Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
|Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
|Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4
Helios Financial Services Fund Direct G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Helios Financial Services Fund Direct G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|22.29
|175194
|30.35
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|12.13
|137141
|16.51
|Equity
|Bajaj Finance
|Finance
|8.34
|13316
|11.35
|Equity
|St Bk of India
|Banks
|5.77
|114061
|7.85
|Equity
|HDFC AMC
|Capital Markets
|5.04
|18917
|6.86
|Equity
|PNB Housing
|Finance
|4.56
|81316
|6.20
|Equity
|SBI Life Insuran
|Insurance
|4.55
|43297
|6.19
|Equity
|One 97
|Financial Technology (Fintech)
|4.06
|77391
|5.53
|Equity
|REC Ltd
|Finance
|3.97
|149980
|5.40
|Equity
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|Banks
|3.32
|23774
|4.52
|Equity
|Multi Comm. Exc.
|Capital Markets
|3.29
|8988
|4.48
|Equity
|HDFC Life Insur.
|Insurance
|2.79
|62425
|3.79
|Equity
|Shriram Finance
|Finance
|2.72
|59965
|3.70
|Equity
|Cholaman.Inv.&Fn
|Finance
|2.70
|26228
|3.67
|Equity
|ICICI Lombard
|Insurance
|2.60
|20923
|3.53
|Equity
|360 ONE
|Capital Markets
|2.35
|32016
|3.19
|Equity
|Motil.Oswal.Fin.
|Capital Markets
|2.35
|54297
|3.19
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|7.46
|0
|10.15
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.29
|0
|-0.38
