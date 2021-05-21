iifl-logo
Helios Flexi Cap Fund Regular G

Helios Flexi Cap Fund Regular G

Summary Info

Fund Name

Helios Mutual fund

Scheme Name

Helios Flexi Cap Fund Regular G

AMC

Helios Mutual fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Equity - Diversified

Launch Date

23-Oct-2023

Fund Manager

Alok Bahi

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

2453.23

Helios Flexi Cap Fund Regular G - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  13.01

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Nil

Exit Load %

If units redeemed or switched out are upto 10% (limit) of the units purchased or switched in within 3 months from the date of allotment - Nil If units redeemed or switched out are over and above the limit within 3 months from the date of allotment - 1% of the applicable NAV If redeemed/switched out after 3 months from the date of allotment - Nil

Helios Flexi Cap Fund Regular G- NAV Chart

Helios Flexi Cap Fund Regular G- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
-0.38
7.6
-9.52
-7.4
6.29
-
-
20.85
Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4

Helios Flexi Cap Fund Regular G- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

Helios Flexi Cap Fund Regular G- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

5000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

1000

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
Bajaj Auto49,688
Kotak Mah. Bank1,91,034
A B B68,657

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
TCS2,59,855
Infosys5,53,818
Coforge92,165
Indian Hotels Co7,53,257
PB Fintech.3,25,774
HCL Technologies3,23,844
Swiggy13,04,507
Piramal Pharma23,17,791
Zaggle Prepaid4,77,829
Hind.Aeronautics52,696
Ganesha Ecosphe.94,063

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
EquityHDFC BankBanks6.96986176170.84
EquityICICI BankBanks5.901202746144.82
EquityZomato LtdRetailing5.135666496125.85
EquityReliance IndustrPetroleum Products4.0783098799.72
EquityBajaj FinanceFinance3.7310737491.59
EquityBharti AirtelTelecom - Services3.2951435080.76
EquitySt Bk of IndiaBanks3.23115019579.22
EquityOne 97Financial Technology (Fintech)3.11106566776.18
EquityCartrade TechRetailing2.1534501252.73
EquityAdani PortsTransport Infrastructure2.0947930351.25
EquityVarun BeveragesBeverages2.08117014251.02
EquityNTPCPower2.06162034850.46
EquityDLFRealty1.8872608746.14
EquityFortis Health.Healthcare Services1.8071954344.08
EquityIndegeneHealthcare Services1.7784445343.40
EquityPNB HousingFinance1.6653246340.64
EquityBajaj AutoAutomobiles1.604968839.26
EquityKotak Mah. BankBanks1.4819103436.35
EquityHDFC AMCCapital Markets1.419549234.64
EquityMotil.Oswal.Fin.Capital Markets1.4158769934.58
EquityApollo HospitalsHealthcare Services1.395650534.20
EquityKPIT Technologi.IT - Software1.3928511434.13
EquityA B BElectrical Equipment1.386865733.88
EquityLemon Tree HotelLeisure Services1.28258482031.45
EquityREC LtdFinance1.2786510031.16
EquityICICI LombardInsurance1.1616872928.53
EquityAdani Energy SolPower1.1041558127.05
EquityShriram FinanceFinance1.0943190026.66
EquityBharat ElectronAerospace & Defense1.06105819826.05
EquityTorrent Pharma.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.028449824.91
EquityWestlife FoodLeisure Services0.9634489823.55
EquityK P R Mill LtdTextiles & Apparels0.9328854723.12
EquityHDFC Life Insur.Insurance0.9337860823.03
EquityPhoenix MillsRealty0.8713862421.46
EquityGlaxosmi. PharmaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.858439020.88
EquityCholaman.Inv.&FnFinance0.8214324920.06
EquityHoneywell AutoIndustrial Manufacturing0.81587019.78
Equity360 ONECapital Markets0.8019677519.64
EquityPower Grid CorpnPower0.7775207818.86
EquityBLS Internat.Leisure Services0.7655337818.76
EquitySyrma SGS Tech.Industrial Manufacturing0.7242853817.73
EquitySaregama IndiaEntertainment0.6435293015.66
EquityElectronics MartRetailing0.285461206.88
EquityS H Kelkar & Co.Chemicals & Petrochemicals0.213045005.03
EquityDam Capital AdviCapital Markets0.08884031.91
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/-11.740287.84
Reverse RepoTREPS-/-8.860217.24

Key information

Fund House:
Helios Mutual fund
Incorporation Date:
21-May-2021
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
2,936.28
Trustee/s:
NA
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Dinshaw Irani
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Abhijit Raha, Dinshaw Irani, Romesh Sobti, Samir Arora
Compliance Officer/s:
Abhinav Khemani
Investor Service Officer/s:
Vilas Solanki
Fund Manager/s:
Alok Bahi
Auditors:
S R Batliboi & Co LLP

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
515 A, 5th Floor, The Capital,PlotC70 Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (E), Mumbai 400051
Contact Nos:
022-67319600
Fax:
NA
Email:
customercare@helioscapital.in
Website:
www.heliosmf.in

