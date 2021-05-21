iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Helios Large Mid Cap Fund Direct IDCW

Helios Large Mid Cap Fund Direct IDCW

Summary Info

Fund Name

Helios Mutual fund

Scheme Name

Helios Large Mid Cap Fund Direct IDCW

AMC

Helios Mutual fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Equity - Diversified

Launch Date

10-Oct-2024

Fund Manager

Alok Bahi

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

240.9

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Helios Large Mid Cap Fund Direct IDCW - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  9.41

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Nil

Exit Load %

If units redeemed or switched out are upto 10% (limit) of the units purchased or switched in within 3 months from the date of allotment - Nil If units redeemed or switched out are over and above the limit within 3 months from the date of allotment - 1% of the applicable NAV If redeemed/switched out after 3 months from the date of allotment - Nil

Helios Large Mid Cap Fund Direct IDCW- NAV Chart

Helios Large Mid Cap Fund Direct IDCW- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
-1.05
6.81
-8.9
-
-
-
-
-5.9
Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4

QUICK LINKS

Mutual Fund Overview Mutual Fund NFOFund HousesDividend TrackerEquity FundsDebt FundsHybrid FundsELSS FundsETF FundsSIP Calculator

Helios Large Mid Cap Fund Direct IDCW- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

Helios Large Mid Cap Fund Direct IDCW- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

5000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

1000

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
Kotak Mah. Bank18,405
Bajaj Auto4,254
H P C L1,11,768
Page Industries265

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
Coforge12,654
Infosys55,608
TCS21,144
Indian Hotels Co1,04,286
HCL Technologies33,457
PB Fintech.31,726
Swiggy1,28,116
Piramal Pharma1,78,579
Hind.Aeronautics6,024

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
EquityHDFC BankBanks7.4710383017.98
EquityICICI BankBanks5.8111632314.00
EquityZomato LtdRetailing4.124471919.93
EquityBharti AirtelTelecom - Services3.40521778.19
EquityBajaj FinanceFinance3.1689357.62
EquityHDFC AMCCapital Markets3.15209177.58
EquityOne 97Financial Technology (Fintech)3.101045227.47
EquitySt Bk of IndiaBanks3.011054217.26
EquityReliance IndustrPetroleum Products3.01603537.24
EquityPhoenix MillsRealty2.82438256.78
EquityFortis Health.Healthcare Services2.711064656.52
EquityAdani PortsTransport Infrastructure2.45552525.90
EquityCummins IndiaIndustrial Products2.41213985.81
EquityNTPCPower1.951505804.68
EquityMotil.Oswal.Fin.Capital Markets1.88770674.53
EquityShriram FinanceFinance1.81704804.35
EquityApollo HospitalsHealthcare Services1.8171864.34
EquityAPL Apollo TubesIndustrial Products1.68281534.05
EquityREC LtdFinance1.601069763.85
EquityHDFC Life Insur.Insurance1.57622013.78
EquityICICI LombardInsurance1.47209873.54
EquityVarun BeveragesBeverages1.46804293.50
EquityKotak Mah. BankBanks1.45184053.50
EquityBharat ElectronAerospace & Defense1.411382723.40
EquityBajaj AutoAutomobiles1.4042543.36
EquityH P C LPetroleum Products1.361117683.28
EquityGlaxosmi. PharmaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.33129813.21
EquityTorrent Pharma.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.26102683.02
EquityKPIT Technologi.IT - Software1.16233762.79
EquityApar Inds.Electrical Equipment1.1447502.75
EquityDLFRealty1.09412632.62
EquityPower Grid CorpnPower1.071029322.58
Equity360 ONECapital Markets0.79189541.89
EquityHoneywell AutoIndustrial Manufacturing0.634521.52
EquityPage IndustriesTextiles & Apparels0.452651.07
EquityAdani Energy SolPower0.28105000.68
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Reverse RepoTREPS-/-12.04029.01
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/-11.29027.15

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICK LINKS

Mutual Fund Overview Mutual Fund NFOFund HousesDividend TrackerEquity FundsDebt FundsHybrid FundsELSS FundsETF FundsSIP Calculator

MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT

Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement

Key information

Fund House:
Helios Mutual fund
Incorporation Date:
21-May-2021
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
2,936.28
Trustee/s:
NA
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Dinshaw Irani
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Abhijit Raha, Dinshaw Irani, Romesh Sobti, Samir Arora
Compliance Officer/s:
Abhinav Khemani
Investor Service Officer/s:
Vilas Solanki
Fund Manager/s:
Alok Bahi
Auditors:
S R Batliboi & Co LLP

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
515 A, 5th Floor, The Capital,PlotC70 Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (E), Mumbai 400051
Contact Nos:
022-67319600
Fax:
NA
Email:
customercare@helioscapital.in
Website:
www.heliosmf.in

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.