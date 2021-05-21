Helios Large Mid Cap Fund Regular IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Helios Mutual fund
Scheme Name
: Helios Large Mid Cap Fund Regular IDCW
AMC
: Helios Mutual fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Diversified
Launch Date
: 10-Oct-2024
Fund Manager
: Alok Bahi
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 240.9
Helios Large Mid Cap Fund Regular IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 9.34
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: If units redeemed or switched out are upto 10% (limit) of the units purchased or switched in within 3 months from the date of allotment - Nil If units redeemed or switched out are over and above the limit within 3 months from the date of allotment - 1% of the applicable NAV If redeemed/switched out after 3 months from the date of allotment - Nil
Helios Large Mid Cap Fund Regular IDCW- NAV Chart
Helios Large Mid Cap Fund Regular IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-1.05
6.49
-9.32
-
-
-
-
-6.6
|Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
|Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
|Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4
Helios Large Mid Cap Fund Regular IDCW- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Helios Large Mid Cap Fund Regular IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|7.47
|103830
|17.98
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|5.81
|116323
|14.00
|Equity
|Zomato Ltd
|Retailing
|4.12
|447191
|9.93
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|3.40
|52177
|8.19
|Equity
|Bajaj Finance
|Finance
|3.16
|8935
|7.62
|Equity
|HDFC AMC
|Capital Markets
|3.15
|20917
|7.58
|Equity
|One 97
|Financial Technology (Fintech)
|3.10
|104522
|7.47
|Equity
|St Bk of India
|Banks
|3.01
|105421
|7.26
|Equity
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|3.01
|60353
|7.24
|Equity
|Phoenix Mills
|Realty
|2.82
|43825
|6.78
|Equity
|Fortis Health.
|Healthcare Services
|2.71
|106465
|6.52
|Equity
|Adani Ports
|Transport Infrastructure
|2.45
|55252
|5.90
|Equity
|Cummins India
|Industrial Products
|2.41
|21398
|5.81
|Equity
|NTPC
|Power
|1.95
|150580
|4.68
|Equity
|Motil.Oswal.Fin.
|Capital Markets
|1.88
|77067
|4.53
|Equity
|Shriram Finance
|Finance
|1.81
|70480
|4.35
|Equity
|Apollo Hospitals
|Healthcare Services
|1.81
|7186
|4.34
|Equity
|APL Apollo Tubes
|Industrial Products
|1.68
|28153
|4.05
|Equity
|REC Ltd
|Finance
|1.60
|106976
|3.85
|Equity
|HDFC Life Insur.
|Insurance
|1.57
|62201
|3.78
|Equity
|ICICI Lombard
|Insurance
|1.47
|20987
|3.54
|Equity
|Varun Beverages
|Beverages
|1.46
|80429
|3.50
|Equity
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|Banks
|1.45
|18405
|3.50
|Equity
|Bharat Electron
|Aerospace & Defense
|1.41
|138272
|3.40
|Equity
|Bajaj Auto
|Automobiles
|1.40
|4254
|3.36
|Equity
|H P C L
|Petroleum Products
|1.36
|111768
|3.28
|Equity
|Glaxosmi. Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.33
|12981
|3.21
|Equity
|Torrent Pharma.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.26
|10268
|3.02
|Equity
|KPIT Technologi.
|IT - Software
|1.16
|23376
|2.79
|Equity
|Apar Inds.
|Electrical Equipment
|1.14
|4750
|2.75
|Equity
|DLF
|Realty
|1.09
|41263
|2.62
|Equity
|Power Grid Corpn
|Power
|1.07
|102932
|2.58
|Equity
|360 ONE
|Capital Markets
|0.79
|18954
|1.89
|Equity
|Honeywell Auto
|Industrial Manufacturing
|0.63
|452
|1.52
|Equity
|Page Industries
|Textiles & Apparels
|0.45
|265
|1.07
|Equity
|Adani Energy Sol
|Power
|0.28
|10500
|0.68
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|12.04
|0
|29.01
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|11.29
|0
|27.15
