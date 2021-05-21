iifl-logo
Helios Mid Cap Fund Direct G

Summary Info

Fund Name

Helios Mutual fund

Scheme Name

AMC

Helios Mutual fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Equity - Diversified

Launch Date

20-Feb-2025

Fund Manager

Alok Bahi

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

0

Helios Mid Cap Fund Direct G - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  10.44

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Nil

Exit Load %

If units redeemed or switched out are upto 10% (limit) of the units purchased or switched in within 3 months from the date of allotment - Nil If units redeemed or switched out are over and above the limit within 3 months from the date of allotment - 1% of the applicable NAV If redeemed/switched out after 3 months from the date of allotment - Nil

Helios Mid Cap Fund Direct G- NAV Chart

Helios Mid Cap Fund Direct G- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
0.48
-
-
-
-
-
-
4.39
Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4

Helios Mid Cap Fund Direct G- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

Helios Mid Cap Fund Direct G- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

5000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

1000

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Fund Holdings

No Records Found

Key information

Fund House:
Helios Mutual fund
Incorporation Date:
21-May-2021
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
2,936.28
Trustee/s:
NA
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Dinshaw Irani
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Abhijit Raha, Dinshaw Irani, Romesh Sobti, Samir Arora
Compliance Officer/s:
Abhinav Khemani
Investor Service Officer/s:
Vilas Solanki
Fund Manager/s:
Alok Bahi
Auditors:
S R Batliboi & Co LLP

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
515 A, 5th Floor, The Capital,PlotC70 Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (E), Mumbai 400051
Contact Nos:
022-67319600
Fax:
NA
Email:
customercare@helioscapital.in
Website:
www.heliosmf.in

