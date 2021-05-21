Helios Mid Cap Fund Regular G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Helios Mutual fund
Scheme Name
: Helios Mid Cap Fund Regular G
AMC
: Helios Mutual fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Diversified
Launch Date
: 20-Feb-2025
Fund Manager
: Alok Bahi
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 0
Helios Mid Cap Fund Regular G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 10.43
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: If units redeemed or switched out are upto 10% (limit) of the units purchased or switched in within 3 months from the date of allotment - Nil If units redeemed or switched out are over and above the limit within 3 months from the date of allotment - 1% of the applicable NAV If redeemed/switched out after 3 months from the date of allotment - Nil
Helios Mid Cap Fund Regular G- NAV Chart
Helios Mid Cap Fund Regular G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.38
-
-
-
-
-
-
4.3
|Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
|Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
|Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4
Helios Mid Cap Fund Regular G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Helios Mid Cap Fund Regular G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
No Records Found
