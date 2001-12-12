HSBC Conservative Hybrid Fund Direct G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: HSBC Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: HSBC Conservative Hybrid Fund Direct G
AMC
: HSBC Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Hybrid - Debt Oriented
Launch Date
: 01-Jan-2013
Fund Manager
: Mahesh A Chhabria
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 145.73
Invest wise with Expert advice
HSBC Conservative Hybrid Fund Direct G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 65.8227
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: NIL
Exit Load %
: 1.50% - If redeemed/switched out withn 1 year from date of investment.
HSBC Conservative Hybrid Fund Direct G- NAV Chart
HSBC Conservative Hybrid Fund Direct G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.45
3.87
-2.09
0.62
10.59
9.36
11.64
9.09
|Category Avg
0.26
2.9
0.25
0.26
7.94
8.53
11.24
8.88
|Category Best
0.69
4.05
2.56
4.32
14.01
12.37
17.34
12.46
|Category Worst
-0.53
1.24
-10.53
-19.07
-10.17
1.76
5.58
2.98
HSBC Conservative Hybrid Fund Direct G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
HSBC Conservative Hybrid Fund Direct G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 0
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|Zomato Ltd
|Retailing
|2.77
|200000
|4.02
|Equity
|Trent
|Retailing
|1.86
|5400
|2.71
|Equity
|T R I L
|Electrical Equipment
|1.54
|60000
|2.24
|Equity
|GE Vernova T&D
|Electrical Equipment
|1.37
|14000
|1.99
|Equity
|Siemens
|Electrical Equipment
|0.85
|2500
|1.23
|Equity
|Persistent Sys
|IT - Software
|0.70
|2000
|1.02
|Equity
|KEI Industries
|Industrial Products
|0.66
|3132
|0.95
|Equity
|Indian Hotels Co
|Leisure Services
|0.65
|12696
|0.95
|Equity
|TD Power Systems
|Electrical Equipment
|0.62
|28348
|0.90
|Equity
|CG Power & Ind
|Electrical Equipment
|0.62
|15000
|0.89
|Equity
|Safari Inds.
|Consumer Durables
|0.60
|4400
|0.87
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|0.60
|7000
|0.87
|Equity
|Kaynes Tech
|Industrial Manufacturing
|0.58
|2000
|0.84
|Equity
|Bharat Electron
|Aerospace & Defense
|0.58
|30000
|0.84
|Equity
|Cholaman.Inv.&Fn
|Finance
|0.58
|5800
|0.83
|Equity
|Larsen & Toubro
|Construction
|0.55
|2500
|0.79
|Equity
|Paradeep Phosph.
|Fertilizers & Agrochemicals
|0.54
|85300
|0.79
|Equity
|Medi Assist Ser.
|Insurance
|0.47
|15456
|0.67
|Equity
|Sobha
|Realty
|0.47
|5638
|0.67
|Equity
|A B B
|Electrical Equipment
|0.47
|1344
|0.68
|Equity
|Universal Cables
|Industrial Products
|0.45
|14000
|0.65
|Equity
|Suzlon Energy
|Electrical Equipment
|0.43
|115000
|0.62
|Equity
|Triveni Turbine
|Electrical Equipment
|0.35
|10000
|0.51
|Equity
|Power Mech Proj.
|Construction
|0.35
|2500
|0.51
|Equity
|Godrej Propert.
|Realty
|0.34
|2500
|0.49
|Equity
|KPIT Technologi.
|IT - Software
|0.25
|3000
|0.36
|Equity
|Aditya Vision
|Retailing
|0.22
|7500
|0.31
|Equity
|Infosys
|IT - Software
|0.13
|1230
|0.19
|Equity
|Sundaram Finance
|Finance
|0.09
|282
|0.13
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|0.04
|336
|0.05
|Debt Investments
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|1.38
|200
|2.01
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2034
|-/-
|17.80
|2500000
|25.91
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2037
|-/-
|16.39
|2300000
|23.86
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2053
|-/-
|10.83
|1500000
|15.77
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2054
|-/-
|10.46
|1500000
|15.23
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2034
|-/-
|7.24
|1000000
|10.54
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2030
|-/-
|3.62
|500000
|5.27
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2029
|-/-
|3.59
|500000
|5.22
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2028
|-/-
|2.15
|300000
|3.13
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2028
|-/-
|0.35
|50000
|0.51
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2074
|-/-
|0.07
|9900
|0.10
|Money Market Investments
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|3.29
|100
|4.78
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|2.70
|0
|3.93
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|0.12
|0
|0.16
Invest wise with Expert advice
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement