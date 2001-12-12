iifl-logo
iifl-logo

HSBC Corporate Bond Fund Direct Growth

HSBC Corporate Bond Fund Direct Growth

Summary Info

Fund Name

HSBC Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

HSBC Corporate Bond Fund Direct Growth

AMC

HSBC Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Income Funds

Launch Date

01-Jan-2013

Fund Manager

Shriram Ramanathan

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

5875.92

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

HSBC Corporate Bond Fund Direct Growth - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  76.2904

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Exit Load %

HSBC Corporate Bond Fund Direct Growth- NAV Chart

HSBC Corporate Bond Fund Direct Growth- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
0.63
1.66
2.73
4.3
8.92
6.64
6.75
7.71
Category Avg
0.64
1.94
2.98
4.37
9.42
7.18
6.82
7.01
Category Best
3.98
9.03
15.53
17.75
55.57
36.95
14.92
17.59
Category Worst
-2.73
-2.2
-1.22
0.19
1.12
1.58
3.67
0.55

QUICK LINKS

Mutual Fund Overview Mutual Fund NFOFund HousesDividend TrackerEquity FundsDebt FundsHybrid FundsELSS FundsETF FundsSIP Calculator

HSBC Corporate Bond Fund Direct Growth- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

HSBC Corporate Bond Fund Direct Growth- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

5000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

0

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Debt Investments
Corporate DebtsI O C L-/-5.553069322.33
Corporate DebtsPower Grid Corpn-/-4.912700285.14
Corporate DebtsHDFC Bank-/-4.272350247.76
Corporate DebtsNTPC-/-3.942150228.92
Corporate DebtsNational Highway-/-3.591950208.46
Corporate DebtsH U D C O-/-2.991650173.84
Corporate DebtsNTPC-/-2.921600169.70
Corporate DebtsBajaj Finance-/-2.7615000160.15
Corporate DebtsLIC Housing Fin.-/-2.731550158.75
Corporate DebtsPower Fin.Corpn.-/-2.661500154.44
Corporate DebtsHDFC Bank-/-2.621466152.25
Corporate DebtsE X I M Bank-/-2.441350141.60
Corporate DebtsNational Highway-/-2.391300138.91
Corporate DebtsBajaj Housing-/-2.3012500133.80
Corporate DebtsICICI Bank-/-2.151250125.07
Corporate DebtsREC Ltd-/-1.981100114.95
Corporate DebtsS I D B I-/-1.7810000103.65
Corporate DebtsS I D B I-/-1.7510000101.81
Corporate DebtsPower Fin.Corpn.-/-1.7410000101.29
Corporate DebtsREC Ltd-/-1.741000100.93
Corporate DebtsPower Grid Corpn-/-1.5385088.91
Corporate DebtsREC Ltd-/-1.3975080.85
Corporate DebtsI R F C-/-1.3572978.68
Corporate DebtsN A B A R D-/-1.35750078.46
Corporate DebtsHindustan Zinc-/-1.30750075.28
Corporate DebtsS I D B I-/-1.27710074.02
Corporate DebtsS I D B I-/-1.26700073.13
Corporate DebtsNational Highway-/-0.9350054.45
Corporate DebtsKotak Mahindra P-/-0.92500053.58
Corporate DebtsKotak Mahindra P-/-0.91500052.97
Corporate DebtsKotak Mahindra P-/-0.9050052.46
Corporate DebtsN A B A R D-/-0.8950051.91
Corporate DebtsBajaj Finance-/-0.88500051.31
Corporate DebtsPower Fin.Corpn.-/-0.87500050.46
Corporate DebtsN A B A R D-/-0.87500050.34
Corporate DebtsN A B A R D-/-0.78450045.47
Corporate DebtsN A B A R D-/-0.6435036.96
Corporate DebtsN A B A R D-/-0.5330030.91
Corporate DebtsH U D C O-/-0.4725027.07
Corporate DebtsI R F C-/-0.47250027.04
Corporate DebtsREC Ltd-/-0.46250026.57
Corporate DebtsBajaj Finance-/-0.4525026.00
Corporate DebtsN A B A R D-/-0.44250025.57
Corporate DebtsE X I M Bank-/-0.44250025.50
Corporate DebtsLIC Housing Fin.-/-0.44250025.40
Corporate DebtsS I D B I-/-0.43250025.24
Corporate DebtsN A B A R D-/-0.43250025.17
Corporate DebtsI R F C-/-0.3720021.72
Corporate DebtsI R F C-/-0.3720021.55
Corporate DebtsS I D B I-/-0.27150015.48
Government Securities
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2028-/-3.4419000000199.56
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2028-/-2.8315500000164.52
Govt. SecuritiesKarnataka 2028-/-2.7015000000156.67
Govt. SecuritiesGsec2029-/-2.7015000000156.62
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2027-/-2.6915000000156.01
Govt. SecuritiesMaharashtra 2028-/-0.88500000050.88
Govt. SecuritiesMaharashtra 2028-/-0.86500000049.86
Govt. SecuritiesMAHARASHTRA 2029-/-0.44250000025.77
Govt. SecuritiesMaharashtra 2028-/-0.43250000025.17
Govt. SecuritiesGujarat 2028-/-0.36205230020.84
Govt. SecuritiesGujarat 2027-/-0.27150000015.64
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2028-/-0.042500002.58
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Reverse RepoTREPS-/-1.42082.52
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/--0.230-15.23

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICK LINKS

Mutual Fund Overview Mutual Fund NFOFund HousesDividend TrackerEquity FundsDebt FundsHybrid FundsELSS FundsETF FundsSIP Calculator

MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT

Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement

Key information

Fund House:
HSBC Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
12-Dec-2001
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
1,30,991.16
Trustee/s:
Board of Trustees, HSBC M, N P Gidwani
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Ravi Menon, Ravi Menon, Kailash Kulkarni
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Kailash Kulkarni, Ravi Menon
Compliance Officer/s:
Denny Thomas
Investor Service Officer/s:
NA
Fund Manager/s:
Shriram Ramanathan
Auditors:
NA

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
9-11 Floors, NESCO IT Park, Building no 3, Western Express Highway, Goregaon(East) Mumbai-400063
Contact Nos:
022 66145000
Fax:
022-49146033
Email:
investor.line@mutualfunds.hsbc.co.in
Website:
www.assetmanagement.hsbc.co.in

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.