HSBC Corporate Bond Fund Growth
Summary Info
Fund Name
: HSBC Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: HSBC Corporate Bond Fund Growth
AMC
: HSBC Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Income Funds
Launch Date
: 10-Feb-1997
Fund Manager
: Shriram Ramanathan
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 5875.92
HSBC Corporate Bond Fund Growth - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 05-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: -
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: -
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: -
Entry Load %
:
Exit Load %
:
HSBC Corporate Bond Fund Growth- NAV Chart
HSBC Corporate Bond Fund Growth- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.62
1.63
2.65
4.12
8.55
6.28
6.39
7.33
|Category Avg
0.64
1.94
2.98
4.37
9.42
7.18
6.82
7.01
|Category Best
3.98
9.03
15.53
17.75
55.57
36.95
14.92
17.59
|Category Worst
-2.73
-2.2
-1.22
0.19
1.12
1.58
3.67
0.55
HSBC Corporate Bond Fund Growth- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
HSBC Corporate Bond Fund Growth- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 0
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Debt Investments
|Corporate Debts
|I O C L
|-/-
|5.55
|3069
|322.33
|Corporate Debts
|Power Grid Corpn
|-/-
|4.91
|2700
|285.14
|Corporate Debts
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|4.27
|2350
|247.76
|Corporate Debts
|NTPC
|-/-
|3.94
|2150
|228.92
|Corporate Debts
|National Highway
|-/-
|3.59
|1950
|208.46
|Corporate Debts
|H U D C O
|-/-
|2.99
|1650
|173.84
|Corporate Debts
|NTPC
|-/-
|2.92
|1600
|169.70
|Corporate Debts
|Bajaj Finance
|-/-
|2.76
|15000
|160.15
|Corporate Debts
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|2.73
|1550
|158.75
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|2.66
|1500
|154.44
|Corporate Debts
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|2.62
|1466
|152.25
|Corporate Debts
|E X I M Bank
|-/-
|2.44
|1350
|141.60
|Corporate Debts
|National Highway
|-/-
|2.39
|1300
|138.91
|Corporate Debts
|Bajaj Housing
|-/-
|2.30
|12500
|133.80
|Corporate Debts
|ICICI Bank
|-/-
|2.15
|1250
|125.07
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|1.98
|1100
|114.95
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|1.78
|10000
|103.65
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|1.75
|10000
|101.81
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|1.74
|10000
|101.29
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|1.74
|1000
|100.93
|Corporate Debts
|Power Grid Corpn
|-/-
|1.53
|850
|88.91
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|1.39
|750
|80.85
|Corporate Debts
|I R F C
|-/-
|1.35
|729
|78.68
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|1.35
|7500
|78.46
|Corporate Debts
|Hindustan Zinc
|-/-
|1.30
|7500
|75.28
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|1.27
|7100
|74.02
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|1.26
|7000
|73.13
|Corporate Debts
|National Highway
|-/-
|0.93
|500
|54.45
|Corporate Debts
|Kotak Mahindra P
|-/-
|0.92
|5000
|53.58
|Corporate Debts
|Kotak Mahindra P
|-/-
|0.91
|5000
|52.97
|Corporate Debts
|Kotak Mahindra P
|-/-
|0.90
|500
|52.46
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.89
|500
|51.91
|Corporate Debts
|Bajaj Finance
|-/-
|0.88
|5000
|51.31
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.87
|5000
|50.46
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.87
|5000
|50.34
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.78
|4500
|45.47
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.64
|350
|36.96
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.53
|300
|30.91
|Corporate Debts
|H U D C O
|-/-
|0.47
|250
|27.07
|Corporate Debts
|I R F C
|-/-
|0.47
|2500
|27.04
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.46
|2500
|26.57
|Corporate Debts
|Bajaj Finance
|-/-
|0.45
|250
|26.00
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.44
|2500
|25.57
|Corporate Debts
|E X I M Bank
|-/-
|0.44
|2500
|25.50
|Corporate Debts
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|0.44
|2500
|25.40
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.43
|2500
|25.24
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.43
|2500
|25.17
|Corporate Debts
|I R F C
|-/-
|0.37
|200
|21.72
|Corporate Debts
|I R F C
|-/-
|0.37
|200
|21.55
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.27
|1500
|15.48
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2028
|-/-
|3.44
|19000000
|199.56
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2028
|-/-
|2.83
|15500000
|164.52
|Govt. Securities
|Karnataka 2028
|-/-
|2.70
|15000000
|156.67
|Govt. Securities
|Gsec2029
|-/-
|2.70
|15000000
|156.62
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2027
|-/-
|2.69
|15000000
|156.01
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra 2028
|-/-
|0.88
|5000000
|50.88
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra 2028
|-/-
|0.86
|5000000
|49.86
|Govt. Securities
|MAHARASHTRA 2029
|-/-
|0.44
|2500000
|25.77
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra 2028
|-/-
|0.43
|2500000
|25.17
|Govt. Securities
|Gujarat 2028
|-/-
|0.36
|2052300
|20.84
|Govt. Securities
|Gujarat 2027
|-/-
|0.27
|1500000
|15.64
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2028
|-/-
|0.04
|250000
|2.58
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|1.42
|0
|82.52
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.23
|0
|-15.23
