HSBC Credit Risk Fund Direct G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: HSBC Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: HSBC Credit Risk Fund Direct G
AMC
: HSBC Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Income Funds
Launch Date
: 01-Jan-2013
Fund Manager
: Shriram Ramanathan
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 581.61
HSBC Credit Risk Fund Direct G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 30.9282
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 2.00% - for redemption within 1 year from the date of allotment or purchase applying First in First out basis. 1.00% - For redemption after 1 year but on or before 2 years from the date of allotment of Purchase applying First in First out basis. Nil - For redemption after 2 years from the date of allotment or Purchase applying First in First out basis.
HSBC Credit Risk Fund Direct G- NAV Chart
HSBC Credit Risk Fund Direct G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.52
2.54
3.73
5.48
9.97
7.42
6.63
7.41
|Category Avg
0.64
1.94
2.98
4.37
9.42
7.18
6.82
7.01
|Category Best
3.98
9.03
15.53
17.75
55.57
36.95
14.92
17.59
|Category Worst
-2.73
-2.2
-1.22
0.19
1.12
1.58
3.67
0.55
HSBC Credit Risk Fund Direct G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
HSBC Credit Risk Fund Direct G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 0
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Debt Investments
|Corporate Debts
|Nuvoco Vistas
|-/-
|6.12
|350
|36.57
|Corporate Debts
|Tata Housing
|-/-
|5.98
|3500
|35.76
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|4.53
|2500
|27.07
|Corporate Debts
|ONGC Petro Add.
|-/-
|4.48
|2500
|26.79
|Corporate Debts
|A B Renewables
|-/-
|4.39
|2500
|26.27
|Corporate Debts
|JSW Steel
|-/-
|4.36
|250
|26.09
|Corporate Debts
|Nirma
|-/-
|4.25
|2500
|25.38
|Corporate Debts
|Tata Projects
|-/-
|3.54
|2000
|21.16
|Corporate Debts
|JM Finan Serv
|-/-
|3.45
|2000
|20.63
|Corporate Debts
|Godrej Housing
|-/-
|3.44
|2000
|20.54
|PTC
|Dhruva XXIV
|-/-
|3.38
|23
|20.19
|PTC
|Vajra Trust
|-/-
|2.73
|22
|16.33
|Corporate Debts
|Aadhar Hsg. Fin.
|-/-
|2.70
|1500
|16.13
|Corporate Debts
|Tata Projects
|-/-
|2.69
|1500
|16.09
|Corporate Debts
|A B Real Estate
|-/-
|2.68
|1500
|16.04
|Corporate Debts
|Aadhar Hsg. Fin.
|-/-
|2.65
|1500
|15.83
|Corporate Debts
|TVS Credit Serv.
|-/-
|2.63
|150
|15.70
|Corporate Debts
|Delhi Intl.Airp.
|-/-
|2.56
|1500
|15.33
|Corporate Debts
|Indostar Capital
|-/-
|2.55
|1500
|15.24
|Corporate Debts
|Vedanta
|-/-
|2.55
|1500
|15.22
|Corporate Debts
|IIFL Finance
|-/-
|2.03
|1200
|12.12
|Corporate Debts
|A B Real Estate
|-/-
|1.77
|1000
|10.55
|Corporate Debts
|Tata Power Co.
|-/-
|0.93
|50
|5.57
|Corporate Debts
|Nirma
|-/-
|0.84
|500
|5.05
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2033
|-/-
|7.87
|4500000
|47.05
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2030
|-/-
|5.35
|3000000
|31.99
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2037
|-/-
|2.64
|1500000
|15.81
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2034
|-/-
|1.78
|1000000
|10.66
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2034
|-/-
|1.75
|1000000
|10.47
|Govt. Securities
|Gsec2029
|-/-
|0.87
|500000
|5.22
|Money Market Investments
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|2.07
|250
|12.38
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|0.28
|0
|1.67
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.11
|0
|-0.63
