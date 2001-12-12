HSBC Credit Risk Fund Direct G

Exit Load %

: 2.00% - for redemption within 1 year from the date of allotment or purchase applying First in First out basis. 1.00% - For redemption after 1 year but on or before 2 years from the date of allotment of Purchase applying First in First out basis. Nil - For redemption after 2 years from the date of allotment or Purchase applying First in First out basis.