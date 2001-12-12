HSBC CRISIL IBX 50 50 Gilt Plus SDL Apr 2028 Index Fund Dir G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: HSBC Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: HSBC CRISIL IBX 50 50 Gilt Plus SDL Apr 2028 Index Fund Dir G
AMC
: HSBC Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Gilt Funds - Medium & Long Term
Launch Date
: 15-Mar-2022
Fund Manager
: Mahesh A Chhabria
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 1883.18
HSBC CRISIL IBX 50 50 Gilt Plus SDL Apr 2028 Index Fund Dir G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 12.2375
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
HSBC CRISIL IBX 50 50 Gilt Plus SDL Apr 2028 Index Fund Dir G- NAV Chart
HSBC CRISIL IBX 50 50 Gilt Plus SDL Apr 2028 Index Fund Dir G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.54
1.12
2.6
4.14
8.98
6.93
-
6.93
|Category Avg
0.71
2.24
3.11
4.18
9.65
7.41
6.62
8.07
|Category Best
1.11
3.78
4.06
5.2
11.71
8.58
7.91
10.73
|Category Worst
-0.97
0.76
1.57
1.78
7.01
5.92
4.58
3.06
HSBC CRISIL IBX 50 50 Gilt Plus SDL Apr 2028 Index Fund Dir G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
HSBC CRISIL IBX 50 50 Gilt Plus SDL Apr 2028 Index Fund Dir G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 0
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2028
|-/-
|28.45
|51300000
|538.82
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2027
|-/-
|8.46
|15400000
|160.17
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra 2028
|-/-
|8.11
|14640800
|153.58
|Govt. Securities
|GUJARAT 2028
|-/-
|6.34
|11500000
|120.05
|Govt. Securities
|Tamilnadu 2028
|-/-
|6.10
|10800000
|115.47
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2028
|-/-
|5.47
|10000000
|103.50
|Govt. Securities
|Karnataka 2028
|-/-
|4.54
|8500000
|85.93
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra 2028
|-/-
|2.94
|5500000
|55.68
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2027
|-/-
|2.75
|5000000
|52.13
|Govt. Securities
|Madhya Pradesh 2028
|-/-
|2.75
|5000000
|52.02
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra 2028
|-/-
|2.67
|5000000
|50.56
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2027
|-/-
|1.94
|3500000
|36.79
|Govt. Securities
|KERALA 2028
|-/-
|1.41
|2500000
|26.71
|Govt. Securities
|Haryana 2028
|-/-
|1.38
|2500000
|26.19
|Govt. Securities
|GUJARAT 2028
|-/-
|1.38
|2500000
|26.11
|Govt. Securities
|TAMIL NADU 2028
|-/-
|1.38
|2500000
|26.04
|Govt. Securities
|Uttar Pradesh 2028
|-/-
|1.37
|2500000
|26.03
|Govt. Securities
|Uttar Pradesh 2028
|-/-
|1.37
|2500000
|26.02
|Govt. Securities
|Andhra Pradesh 2028
|-/-
|1.37
|2500000
|25.98
|Govt. Securities
|Haryana 2028
|-/-
|1.17
|2145000
|22.20
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2027
|-/-
|1.17
|2150000
|22.19
|Govt. Securities
|Karnataka 2028
|-/-
|1.10
|2000000
|20.91
|Govt. Securities
|Karnataka 2028
|-/-
|1.10
|2000000
|20.85
|Govt. Securities
|Gujarat 2028
|-/-
|1.10
|2000000
|20.79
|Govt. Securities
|KARNATAKA 2028
|-/-
|0.83
|1500000
|15.65
|Govt. Securities
|Uttarakhand 2028
|-/-
|0.82
|1500000
|15.52
|Govt. Securities
|Telangana 2028
|-/-
|0.56
|1000000
|10.52
|Govt. Securities
|Uttarakhand 2027
|-/-
|0.55
|1000000
|10.50
|Govt. Securities
|Chattisgarh 2028
|-/-
|0.55
|1000000
|10.34
|Govt. Securities
|Karnataka 2027
|-/-
|0.04
|70000
|0.73
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|0.88
|0
|16.60
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.05
|0
|-0.80
