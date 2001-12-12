HSBC CRISIL IBX Gilt June 2027 Index Fund IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: HSBC Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: HSBC CRISIL IBX Gilt June 2027 Index Fund IDCW
AMC
: HSBC Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Gilt Funds - Medium & Long Term
Launch Date
: 06-Mar-2023
Fund Manager
: Mahesh A Chhabria
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 197.88
HSBC CRISIL IBX Gilt June 2027 Index Fund IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 11.6402
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
HSBC CRISIL IBX Gilt June 2027 Index Fund IDCW- NAV Chart
HSBC CRISIL IBX Gilt June 2027 Index Fund IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.43
1.03
2.34
3.86
8.27
-
-
7.75
|Category Avg
0.71
2.24
3.11
4.18
9.65
7.41
6.62
8.07
|Category Best
1.11
3.78
4.06
5.2
11.71
8.58
7.91
10.73
|Category Worst
-0.97
0.76
1.57
1.78
7.01
5.92
4.58
3.06
HSBC CRISIL IBX Gilt June 2027 Index Fund IDCW- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
HSBC CRISIL IBX Gilt June 2027 Index Fund IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2027
|-/-
|79.38
|15100000
|157.05
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2027
|-/-
|10.53
|2000000
|20.82
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2027
|-/-
|9.65
|1850000
|19.09
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|0.57
|0
|1.12
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.13
|0
|-0.24
